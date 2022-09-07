Tech Stocks Are Due For Another Sell-Off -- 3 To Avoid

NYSE: SNOW | Snowflake Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SNOW – Given a relatively tight labor market, another jumbo interest rate hike in September is very likely. The tech industry has been under pressure and might witness continued sell-off amid the rising interest rate environment. Therefore, fundamentally-weak tech stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Riot (RIOT), and American Virtual Cloud (AVCT) might be best avoided now. Keep reading….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Sep 7, 2022


Employers added 3,15,000 new jobs in August, marginally surpassing Refinitiv economists’ projection of 3,00,000. Most traders are now apprehending a third consecutive 75 bps rate hike.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ composite has lost 26.2% year-to-date, while iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) slumped 29.2% year-to-date. The Fed’s persistent hawkish stance, supported by the hot job market, might cause an extended sell-off in the tech industry.

Given the backdrop, fundamentally weak tech stocks Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT), and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT) might be best avoided now.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

SNOW provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers Data Cloud, which organizations in various industries use.

On August 2, 2022, BTIG, LLC analyst Gray Powell downgraded SNOW from Buy to Neutral.

SNOW’s operating loss came in at $207.73 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022, up 3.8% year-over-year. Moreover, its net loss came in at $222.81 million, up 17.5% year-over-year. Also, its loss per share came in at $0.70, up 9.4% year-over-year.

SNOW’s EPS is expected to decrease 58.3% year-over-year to $0.05 for the quarter ending January 2023. Over the past year, the stock has lost 45.2% to close the last trading session at $169.80.

SNOW’s poor fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock’s overall D rating indicates a Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

SNOW has a D grade for Value, Momentum, Stability, and Quality. In the D-rated Technology – Services industry, it is ranked #73 out of 82 stocks. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Growth and Sentiment for SNOW.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)

RIOT and its subsidiaries focus on bitcoin mining operations in North America. Its segments are Electrical products and Engineering; Data Centre Hosting; and Bitcoin Mining. The company operates approximately 30,907 miners.

RIOT’s net loss came in at $366.33 million for the period ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net income of $19.34 million in the year-ago period, while its adjusted loss per share came in at $0.50, compared to an EPS of $0.03 in the prior-year period. Its adjusted EBITDA came in at a negative $65.17 million, compared to $2.39 million in the previous period.

Analysts expect RIOT’s EPS to decrease 2,975% year-over-year to negative $2.46 in 2022. It missed EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has lost 81.4% to close the last trading session at $6.40.

RIOT has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. It has an F for Stability and Quality and a D for Value and Sentiment. It is ranked #80 in the same industry. Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated RIOT for Momentum and Growth. Get all RIOT ratings here.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT)

AVCT is a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company providing cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company’s Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform.

AVCT’s total revenue came in at $3.72 million for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022, down 24.8% year-over-year. The company’s loss from continuing operations came in at $24.01 million, up 105.6% year-over-year. Its loss per share came in at $0.08, up 89.7% year-over-year.

AVCT’s revenue is expected to decrease 11.5% year-over-year to $103.59 million in 2022. It missed consensus EPS estimates in two of the four trailing quarters. Over the past year, the stock has lost 95.1% to close the last trading session at $0.22.

AVCT’s POWR Ratings reflect its poor prospects. The stock has an overall D rating, equating to Sell in our rating system. It also has an F grade for Quality and a D for Growth, Stability, and Sentiment. It is ranked #73 in the same industry. We have also rated AVCT for Value and Momentum. Get all AVCT ratings here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

SNOW shares rose $0.24 (+0.14%) in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, SNOW has declined -47.52%, versus a -15.63% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SNOWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RIOTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AVCTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Odds of Recession & Bear Market

How do you feel about the stock market (SPY) when I tell you that 45% of economists see a recession forming in the next 12 months? And now how does your outlook change when I tell you that the average recession and bear market has formed when only 40% of economists predicted that negative outlook for the economy? Well as you probably suspected, that is exactly where we stand now which is why investment veteran Steve Reitmeister remains overtly bearish. Gladly he has a game plan to help you get on the right side of the market action. Read on below for more...
Sep 7, 2022 | 6:19am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don't Let Their High-Volume Fool You. 3 Active Stocks to Avoid Right Now

Despite the slower pace of payroll gains in August, market uncertainty is expected to continue as the Fed is expected to put more weight on the upcoming CPI data. Amid this backdrop, high-volume trading of Plug Power (PLUG), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and Peloton Interactive (PTON) may not indicate anything positive about them. Given their poor growth prospects, these stocks are best avoided right now. Read on to learn more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 5:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks Investors Could Hold for the Next Decade

Concerns over the Fed’s continued hawkish stance and a potential recession lead to high market volatility. However, no matter what direction the market follows, quality dividend-paying stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO), and Abbott (ABT) could be great investments for the next decade. Read more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 4:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Cathie Wood Doubled Down on This Biotech Stock, Should You?

Biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks’ (DNA) top-line growth didn’t translate into bottom-line improvement in its last quarter. The stock is currently trading approximately 84% below its 52-week high, and analysts expect the company to report significant losses in the fiscal 2022 and 2023. However, since renowned investor Cathie Wood has recently doubled down on DNA, should you follow her action? Read on to find out…
Sep 6, 2022 | 8:34am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks Investors Could Hold for the Next Decade

Concerns over the Fed’s continued hawkish stance and a potential recession lead to high market volatility. However, no matter what direction the market follows, quality dividend-paying stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola (KO), and Abbott (ABT) could be great investments for the next decade. Read more…
Sep 2, 2022 | 4:54pm

Read More Stories

More Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SNOW News