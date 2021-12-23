Should You Buy the Dip in Trip.com Stock?

NASDAQ: TCOM | Trip.com News, Ratings, and Charts

TCOM – Chinese travel-booking company Trip.com (TCOM) is a leading company in the travel-related services industry. However, its stock has plunged in price over the past month on increasing worries related to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. So, is it wise to bet on the stock at its current price level? Read on to learn our view.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Dec 23, 2021


Headquartered in Shanghai. China, Trip.com Group (TCOM) is a leading global travel services provider that comprises Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. With $14.81 billion in market cap, TCOM is one of the largest companies in the travel services industry.

The company’s shares have declined 30.2% in price over the past year and 18.8% over the past month. Closing yesterday’s trading session at $22.88, the stock is currently trading 49.4% below its 52-week high of $45.19, which it hit on March 17, 2021.

As governments worldwide reinforce international travel restrictions, investors fear a slowdown in future bookings and delays in the industry’s already sluggish recovery. This, along with TCOM’s already poor profitability, might cause the stock to retreat further in the near term.

Here is what could shape TCOM’s performance in the near term:

Strategic Collaboration

TCOM and Travel Fiji have signed a three-year strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote outbound tourism to Fiji and expand its exposure to the worldwide Chinese population in key markets. The company’s expanded collaboration with Tourism Fiji seeks to promote and boost the recovery of tourism to the location and encourage visitors from around the world to visit once international travel restrictions are eased.

Industry Headwinds

More than 75 countries have confirmed cases of omicron, and 36 U.S. states have detected the variant in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 73% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are omicron. Though the government has assured the nation that the economy will not be shut down in response to the infection surge, increased travel restrictions and other mandates may negatively impact TCOM’s financials in the coming months.

Mixed Profitability

TCOM’s 78.4% gross profit margin is 118.3% higher than the industry average of 35.9%. Also, its 2.6% trailing-12-months CAPEX/Sales is 3.4% higher than the 2.5% industry average.

However, TCOM’s 2.9% trailing-12-months EBITDA margin is 77.6% lower than the 12.8% industry average. Also, its ROA, net income margin, and ROC are negative 0.6%, 6.3%, and 0.27%, respectively. Furthermore, its trailing-12-months cash from operations stood at a negative $585.65 million, versus the $186.94 million industry average.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

Each of the eight Wall Street analysts that rated TCOM have rated it Buy. The 12-month median price target of $36.50 indicates a 59.5% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $29.00 to a high of $44.00.

Premium Valuations

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, the stock is currently trading at 130.82x, 810.1% higher than the industry average of 14.37x. Also, its forward EV/Sales multiple of 4.53x is 229.5% higher than the industry average of 1.37x. Moreover, TCOM’s 4.83x forward Price/Sales is 315.8% higher than the 1.16x industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

TCOM has an overall C rating, which equates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. TCOM has a C grade for Value and Quality. The company’s higher-than-industry valuation is in sync with the Value grade. In addition, TCOM’s mixed profitability is consistent with the Quality grade.

Of the 53 stocks in the F-rated China group, TCOM is ranked #20.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can view TCOM ratings for Growth, Stability, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

Though TCOM has made significant progress through its collaborative efforts with various organizations, its mixed profitability and lofty valuations threaten its future performance. In addition, as the fears related to the omicron variant take center stage, TCOM’s near-term prospects look uncertain. So, we believe investors should wait for its prospects to stabilize before investing in the stock.

How Does Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While TCOM has an overall C rating, one might want to consider its industry peers Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) and NetEase Inc. ADR (NTES), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

TCOM shares were trading at $23.10 per share on Thursday morning, up $0.22 (+0.96%). Year-to-date, TCOM has declined -31.51%, versus a 27.39% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TCOMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FFHLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NTESGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

I have been investing for 40 years. But without a doubt my 2 best trades of all times are buying Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 for phenomenal gains to date. Let’s discuss what those investments had in common and how that will help us find more big winners in the years ahead. Read on...
Dec 23, 2021 | 2:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in January

The meme stock frenzy powered by retail investors has dominated this year's investing world. Several WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks have risen solely based on investors’ sentiment irrespective of their fundamentals and growth prospects. So, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak meme stocks Snap (SNAP), Archaea Energy (LFG), and Allakos (ALLK).
Dec 27, 2021 | 4:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is it STILL a Bull Market?

Volatility in the stock market (SPY) s becoming as sure of a thing as death and taxes these days. Why is this happening? And what is the game plan to stay one step ahead of the market? The answers await you in this fresh market commentary below...
Dec 22, 2021 | 7:13pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Insurance Stocks Rated ‘Buy’ According to the POWR Ratings

Because the insurance industry is expected to benefit from the Fed’s now more hawkish stance, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally sound insurance stocks UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Humana (HUM), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) to one’s portfolio. They are also rated ‘Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system. Read on.
Dec 27, 2021 | 9:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is it STILL a Bull Market?

Volatility in the stock market (SPY) s becoming as sure of a thing as death and taxes these days. Why is this happening? And what is the game plan to stay one step ahead of the market? The answers await you in this fresh market commentary below...
Dec 22, 2021 | 7:13pm

Read More Stories

More Trip.com (TCOM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TCOM News