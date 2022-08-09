2 Downgraded Stocks to Avoid at All Costs

NYSE: TDOC | Teladoc Health, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TDOC – The macroeconomic headwinds and the growing recession risks are leading to immense volatility in the stock market. While investors are awaiting the July inflation report, the Fed has signaled more rate hikes in the coming months, despite the slowing economy. Given the uncertainties ahead, we think it could be wise to avoid Teladoc Health (TDOC) and Compass (COMP), which were recently downgraded in our proprietary rating system. Read on….

Komal BhattarBy Komal Bhattar

Aug 9, 2022


The stock market has had a stormy year, with persistently high inflation and Fed’s monetary policy tightening. Ongoing macro-economic headwinds and the U.S economy contracting by 0.9% for the second straight quarter from April to June have increased the chances of a recession.

“In our view, Fed rate hikes are impacting the economy on cue. We believe that tightening has just started to broadly hit the economy and that our intermediate-term bearish base case remains intact,” Chris Senyek of Wolfe Research said in a note to clients.

Investors are assessing the Fed’s next move as the U.S inflation data is due to be released this week, while U.S. jobs data came in better than expected. Fed officials had earlier signaled continued rate hikes in the coming months to bring down the raging inflation.

Amid the turbulent market scenario, we think it could be best to avoid Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) and Compass, Inc. (COMP) at all costs. These stocks were recently downgraded to D (Sell) in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

TDOC provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally.

For the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2022, TDOC’s adjusted EBITDA decreased 30.1% year-over-year to $46.71 million. Net loss increased by 2,217.7% from the prior-year period to $3.10 billion. Also, its net loss per share increased by 2,134.9% to $19.22.

Street expects TDOC’s EPS to decline 71.6% year-over-year to a negative $0.11 in the quarter ending December 2022.

In terms of its forward Price/Cash Flow, TDOC is currently trading at 31.17x, 79.3% higher than the industry average of 17.39x. Its forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 29.74 is 119.9% higher than the industry average of 13.53.

The stock has slumped 74% over the past year and 57.78% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $38.79.

It’s no surprise that TDOC has an overall D rating, which translates to Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has an F grade in Sentiment and a D in Value, Stability, and Quality.

TDOC is ranked #79 of 83 stocks in the Medical – Services industry. To see additional POWR Ratings for Growth and Momentum for TDOC, click here.

Compass, Inc. (COMP)

COMP operates as a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, brokerage, and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

For the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022, COMP’s operating expenses increased 19.3% year-over-year to $1.58 billion. Loss from operations and net loss stood at $185.50 million and $188.30, respectively, while the net loss per share came in at $0.45 in the same quarter.

Analysts expect COMP’s EPS to come in at a negative $0.09 for the quarter ended June 2022, representing a decline of 333.4% year-over-year.

In terms of its trailing-12-month Price/Book, COMP is currently trading at 2.45x, 42.5% higher than the industry average of 1.72x.

COMP’s shares have declined 45.2% over the past six months and 68.3% over the past year to close the last trading session at $4.60.

COMP’s poor prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall D rating, equating to Sell in our proprietary rating system.

COMP has a Growth, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality grade of D. Out of the 154 stocks in the  Software – Application industry, it is ranked #137. Click here to see the additional COMP’s rating for Momentum and Value.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

TDOC shares were trading at $35.45 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $3.34 (-8.61%). Year-to-date, TDOC has declined -61.39%, versus a -12.71% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Komal Bhattar


Komal's passion for the stock market and financial analysis led her to pursue investment research as a career. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TDOCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
COMPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Recession or Not Recession…That Is the Question

Every investor appreciates that recessions and bear markets go hand in hand. But the definition of a recession often seems more difficult to pin down. So are we in a recession? And if not, then does that mean that disaster has been averted or that the pain train is still rolling towards investors? This is an important debate because it helps us appreciate what lies ahead for the stock market (SPY). We will tackle this vital topic in this week's commentary. Read on below...
Aug 6, 2022 | 12:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Active Stocks on Wall Street to Buy Right Now

Even though the U.S. stocks ended July with decent gains, growing recession fears could keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. However, despite the current market headwinds, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally sound stocks, Microsoft (MSFT), SIGA Technologies (SIGA), and Fortinet (FTNT), which have been active on Wall Street lately. Read on to learn more…
Aug 5, 2022 | 11:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Big Reasons Why the Bear Rally Is Nearing an End…

The Stock Market (SPY) has put on an impressive rally over the last few weeks, leading many investors to believe that the bull is ready to resume its run. However, there are multiple reasons to believe the bear market is far from over. I lay out 4 of the main reasons below and explain how you can profit from the volatile markets that lie ahead. Read on below for more…
Aug 5, 2022 | 11:58am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Winning Stocks to Pay Attention to This Week

Concerns over soaring inflation, the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the decline in GDP for two consecutive quarters, and a potential recession are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Fundamentally sound and winning stocks Murphy USA (MUSA) and JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) could be good additions to your watchlist as investors prepare for a busy week of inflation data. Let’s discuss…
Aug 8, 2022 | 12:29pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Big Reasons Why the Bear Rally Is Nearing an End…

The Stock Market (SPY) has put on an impressive rally over the last few weeks, leading many investors to believe that the bull is ready to resume its run. However, there are multiple reasons to believe the bear market is far from over. I lay out 4 of the main reasons below and explain how you can profit from the volatile markets that lie ahead. Read on below for more…
Aug 5, 2022 | 11:58am

Read More Stories

More Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TDOC News