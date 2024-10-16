The rising number of affluent individuals, coupled with increased demand for luxury fashion products, is significantly driving growth in the luxury retail sector. This trend is benefiting the industry by expanding its high-spending customer base, which consistently seeks premium goods, contributing to market expansion and brand profitability.

Against this backdrop, investors could capitalize by grabbing shares of fundamentally strong luxury retail stocks like Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS), Tapestry Inc. (TPR), and Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG). These companies are strategically positioned to benefit from the growing spending power of wealthy consumers, who are driving demand for exclusive, high-end products.

Several factors, including a rising affluent consumer base, an increasing desire for exclusivity, and the importance of brand value, are pushing the luxury market upward. According to Bain, the top 2% of luxury consumers drive 40% of luxury sales, underscoring the significance of this customer segment for the industry.

A rising wealth inequality is also a contributing factor for the industry’s growth. Over the past 60 years, wealth has shifted dramatically from the middle class to the wealthiest families, exacerbating inequality, particularly in America. Recent research from Duke University highlights that a racial wealth gap is expanding, driven by deep-rooted racial and economic histories.

In this context of growing wealth inequality, luxury stocks are primed for growth. As the affluent class expands, their appetite for luxury goods intensifies, boosting sales and profits. This makes luxury brands an attractive investment choice for those looking for sustained financial returns.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global luxury goods market is set to grow to $392.40 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.7%. This growth reflects the increasing influence of technology and the expanding wealth of luxury consumers.

In light of these encouraging trends, let’s examine the fundamentals of three Fashion & Luxury stock picks, starting with #3.

Stock #3: Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS)

DDS is a fashion retailer with over 273 stores and a general contracting construction company. The company operates over 28 clearance centers and an online store at dillards.com. It also operates CDI Contractors, LLC, which works in store construction and remodeling.

DDS’ trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 41.20% is 9.9% higher than the 37.48% industry average. Its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 5.19% is 3.9% greater than the 5% industry average. Additionally, the stock’s ROCE and ROTA of 36.10% and 20.89% are 218.3% and 238.6% higher than the sector averages of 11.34% and 6.17% respectively.

For the fiscal 2024 second quarter that ended August 3, DDS reported net sales of $1.49 billion. Its net income came in at $74.50 million, while EPS stood at $4.59. In addition, as of August 3, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents came in at $946.70 million, compared to $774.30 million as of July 29, 2023.

Analysts expect DDS’ revenue for the year ending January 2026 to increase marginally year-over-year to $6.51 billion. Moreover, its EPS is expected to be $29.93 for the same period. In addition, the company surpassed consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

DDS’ stock has soared 7.7% over the past month and 24.2% over the past year to close the last trading session at $376.53.

DDS’ bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

DDS has an A grade for Quality and a B grade for Momentum and Value. It is ranked #18 in the 59-stock A-rated Fashion & Luxury industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated DDS for Growth, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all DDS ratings here.

Stock #2: Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

TPR is a global powerhouse with iconic accessories and lifestyle brands like Coach, Kate Spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman that offer women’s handbags, women’s accessories, men’s products, and more.

TPR’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 21.44% is 88.5% higher than the industry average of 11.37%. Moreover, the stock’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 73.29% is 95.5% higher than the sector average of 37.48%. Likewise, its trailing-12-month net income margin of 12.23% is 163.6% higher than the industry average of 4.64%.

For the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter that ended on June 29, TPR’s net sales came in at $1.59 billion. Its gross profit rose 1.6% year-over-year to $1.19 billion. Moreover, the company’s net income amounted to $159.30 million, or $0.68 per share. As of June 29, 2024, its total assets stood at $13.40 billion, compared to $7.12 billion as of July 1, 2023.

Street expects TPR’s revenue for the fiscal year ending June 2025 to marginally increase year-over-year to $6.70 billion. Its EPS for the ongoing period is expected to rise 4.5% from the previous year to $4.48. Plus, the company surpassed its consensus EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

TPR’s stock has soared 10.7% over the past six months and 63.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $45.20.

TPR’s POWR Ratings reflect its optimistic outlook. It has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

TPR has a B grade for Sentiment and Quality. It is ranked #17 out of 59 stocks in the Fashion & Luxury industry.

Beyond what we stated above, we have also given TPR grades for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability. Get all the TPR ratings here.

Stock #1: Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

Based in Hamilton, Bermuda, SIG is a diamond jewelry retailer with segments comprising North America; International; and Other. The company operates approximately 2,700 stores under the brands Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, JamesAllen.com, Rocksbox, and more.

SIG’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 6.25% is 25.2% higher than the 5% industry average. Its trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 7.94% is marginally higher than the 7.89% industry average. Likewise, the stock’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 39.49% is 5.4% higher than the industry average of 37.48%.

For the fiscal 2025 second quarter that ended August 3, SIG’s sales were reported to be $1.49 billion. Its adjusted operating income came in at $68.60 million. The company’s adjusted EPS also came in at $1.25. As of August 3, 2024, the company’s total current assets amounted to $2.58 billion.

The consensus revenue estimate of $6.93 billion for the fiscal year ending January 2026 reflects a rise of 2% year-over-year. Its EPS for the next fiscal year is estimated to grow 6.9% from the previous year to $11.26. Furthermore, the company topped the consensus EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters, which is noteworthy.

SIG’s stock has gained 14.8% over the past three months and 43.7% over the past year to close the last trading session at $99.53.

SIG’s solid fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, translating to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

SIG has a B grade for Value, Growth, and Quality. Within the same industry, it is ranked #16 out of 59 stocks.

To see additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment for SIG, click here.

What To Do Next?

TPR shares were unchanged in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, TPR has gained 25.78%, versus a 23.13% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

