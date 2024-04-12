Will TSLA and NIO Stocks Stage a Recovery in April?

NASDAQ: TSLA | Tesla, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TSLA – Battery electric vehicle (BEV) makers are grappling with a demand slowdown, changing consumer preferences, chip shortages, a surge in demand for hybrid vehicles, and sales challenges. Amid this uncertain backdrop, will automakers Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and NIO Inc. (NIO) stage a recovery? Let’s discuss…

Abhishek BhuyanBy Abhishek Bhuyan

Apr 12, 2024


Despite the promising future demand outlook for electric vehicles (EVs), the EV industry is currently facing several challenges, including a global slowdown in demand, oversupply, heightened competition, high interest rates, consumer concerns over the lack of infrastructure, etc. Given the industry’s challenges, investors could look to avoid EV makers Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and NIO Inc. (NIO).

Before diving deeper into the fundamentals of these stocks, let’s understand what’s ailing the electric vehicle industry’s outlook.

According to Rho Motion, global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) rose 31% in 2023, down from 60% growth in 2022. EV sales have slowed down considerably due to higher interest rates, a drop in EV subsidies in various countries, consumers’ concerns over range, the absence of sufficient public charging infrastructure, and a lack of affordable options.

Meanwhile, sales of hybrid cars have been rising at the expense of EVs due to their solid performance metrics, improved reliability, and superior mileage compared to battery-powered vehicles. EV makers like TSLA and NIO have been facing intense competition in the world’s largest EV market, China, leading them to offer price cuts or other sales incentives.

Despite undertaking price cuts, TSLA reported vehicle deliveries of 386,810, a drop of 8.5% year-over-year, marking its first year-over-year decline since 2020. Meanwhile, NIO delivered 11,886 vehicles in March, taking its first-quarter total to 30,053 BEVs. NIO had cut its first-quarter delivery forecast to around 30,000 vehicles, down from its March 5 target of between 31,000 and 33,000.

Concerns about tepid global EV demand have led automakers to scale back their aspirations of going all-electric. With heightened competition and price wars, EV makers’ margins and demand outlook are expected to take a hit.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems internationally. It operates in two segments Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, TSLA’s 62.30x is 307.1% higher than the 15.31x industry average. Its 6.04x forward non-GAAP PEG is 314.8% higher than the 1.46x industry average. Likewise, its 5.11x forward EV/Sales is 329.8% higher than the 1.19x industry average.

TSLA’s total revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, came in at $25.17 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA declined 26.9% from the year-ago value to $3.95 billion.

The company’s non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders decreased 39.5% over the prior-year quarter to $2.49 billion. Also, its EPS attributable to common stockholders came in at $0.71, down 40.3% year-over-year.

Street expects TSLA’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, to decrease 36.5% and 2% year-over-year to $0.54 and $22.86 billion, respectively. It failed to surpass the Stress EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past nine months, TSLA’s stock has declined 35.3% to close the last trading session at $174.60.

TSLA’s POWR Ratings reflect its grim outlook. It has an overall rating of D, equating to a Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has an F grade for Value and a D for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. It is ranked #42 out of 52 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry. Beyond what we stated above, we also have given TSLA’s grade for Quality. Get all TSLA ratings here.

NIO Inc. (NIO)

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, NIO designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. It offers five- and six-seater electric SUVs, as well as smart electric sedans. The company also offers power solutions, including Power Home, Power Swap, Power Charger, and Destination Charger; Power Mobile, Power Map, and One Click for Power valet service.

In terms of forward Price/Sales, NIO’s 0.95x is 7.4% higher than the 0.88x industry average. Likewise, its 4.65x forward Price/Book is 94.2% higher than the 2.39x industry average.

NIO’s total revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, stood at RMB17.10 billion ($2.36 billion) while its adjusted loss from operations narrowed 29.5% year-over-year to RMB4.24 billion ($585.71 million).

In addition, adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO narrowed 21.9% year-over-year to RMB3.95 billion ($545.65 million). Its adjusted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders narrowed 25.7% year-over-year to RMB2.28.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, NIO’s EPS is expected to remain negative. Its revenue for the same quarter is expected to decrease 1.5% year-over-year to $1.48 billion. It failed to surpass the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past nine months, the stock has declined 58.7% to close the last trading session at $4.46.

NIO’s weak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of D, which translates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system.

It has an F grade for Sentiment and a D for Momentum, Stability, and Quality. It is ranked #44 in the same industry. To see NIO’s Growth and Value ratings, click here.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: 2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

TSLA shares were trading at $172.50 per share on Friday morning, down $2.10 (-1.20%). Year-to-date, TSLA has declined -30.58%, versus a 8.38% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Abhishek Bhuyan


Abhishek embarked on his professional journey as a financial journalist due to his keen interest in discerning the fundamental factors that influence the future performance of financial instruments. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TSLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NIOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Updated 2024 Stock Market Outlook

The bull market continues to rage on with the S&P 500 (SPY) making new highs. That is the past...the question is what does the future hold? That is why 44 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister provides this updated 2024 Stock Market Outlook to help you carve a path to outperformance the rest of the year. Read on below for the full story...
Mar 23, 2024 | 6:32am
: STLA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Auto Stocks to Consider Over TSLA in April

Tesla (TSLA) reported a decline in deliveries in the first quarter, and Wall Street expects the company to deliver fewer vehicles than last year. Furthermore, rising competition, slowing EV sales, and stretched valuation make TSLA unattractive from an investment standpoint. Considering these factors, investors could consider buying fundamentally strong auto stocks Blue Bird (BLBD), Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEY), and Stellantis (STLA) over Tesla (TSLA). Read more...
Apr 10, 2024 | 12:38pm
: BOX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top-Rated Tech Stock Buys for Value in April

The technology sector is undergoing a notable surge, propelled by increasing digitalization endeavors among businesses and governmental support for technological progress. So, fundamentally sound tech stocks Box Inc. (BOX), Teradata (TDC), and Materialise (MTLS), which seem pretty undervalued, might be ideal buys this month. Continue reading...
Apr 10, 2024 | 2:56pm
: ADSK | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top Software Stocks at the Forefront of Market Gains

The software industry's prospects appear bright due to increasing investments in digital transformation, high demand for advanced software services from various sectors, and the integration of emerging technologies such as generative AI. Therefore, investors could consider buying quality software stocks Autodesk (ADSK), DocuSign (DOCU), and Pegasystems (PEGA) for solid gains. Read more...
Apr 10, 2024 | 10:48am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Does the Stock Market Have Indigestion?

The easy gains have already rolled in for the S&P 500 (SPY) to new heights. However, signs point to stocks entering a stage of “digestion”. What does that mean? And what does it tell us about investing in stocks the rest of the year? Steve Reitmeister shares his time views in this new market commentary including a preview of this top stocks to outperform. Get the full story below...
Apr 10, 2024 | 6:25am

Read More Stories

More Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TSLA News