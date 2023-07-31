2 Home Improvement Stocks to Buy Today, 1 to Watch From a Distance

: TTSH | The Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TTSH – The home improvement market is expanding due to rising customized demand, fast urbanization, and the popularity of the DIY concept. Given solid long-term prospects of the industry, investors might consider buying quality home improvement stocks Tile Shop (TTSH), Flexsteel Industries (FLXS). However, Purple Innovation (PRPL) might be best avoided due to its weak fundamentals. Read on…

Rashmi KumariBy Rashmi Kumari

Jul 31, 2023


The home improvement industry’s prospects look steady, thanks to increasing urbanization and robust consumer spending. However, while I think quality home improvement stocks Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH), Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) might be solid investments now, Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) might be best avoided, given its weak fundamentals.

The global home improvement market is expected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to $514.90 billion by 2028. Rising disposable income, urbanization, and changing tastes drive the global home improvement market. Moreover, younger consumers seeking attractive and smart home upgrades are boosting growth.

Also, the DIY home improvement market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% until 2028. In addition, federal tax credits to encourage homeowners to adopt energy-efficient home improvements are also supporting the industry.

However, the home improvement industry is dealing with a number of challenges, with most significant being the shortage of skilled laborers. As the demand for home renovation projects grows, there is a shortage of trained people to satisfy it. Another issue includes the growing material and supply costs, which can make it difficult for homeowners to spend money on renovations and improvements.

Take a detailed look at the stocks mentioned above:

Stocks to Buy:

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH)

TTSH operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and synthetic tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and other related accessories. The Plymouth, Minn., company provides natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, and synthetic products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

TTSH’s forward EV/Sales of 1.07x is 10.9% lower than the industry average of 1.20x. Its forward Price/Sales of 0.70x is 22% lower than the industry average of 0.90x.

TTSH’s trailing-12-month ROTA of 4.39% is 20.5% higher than the 3.65% industry average, while its trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 65.35% is 85.1% higher than the industry average of 35.30%.

TTSH total liabilities came in at $223.44 million for the period that ended March 31, 2023, compared to $227.05 million for the period that ended December 31, 2022. Also, its total long-term debt came in at $25 million, compared to $45.40 million for the same period.

The consensus revenue estimate of $408.61 million for the year ending December 2024 represents a 2.8% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to grow 19.1% year-over-year to $0.25 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in three of four trailing quarters. TTSH’s shares have gained 86% over the past year to close the last trading session at $6.25.

TTSH’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

TTSH has an A grade for Quality and a B for Sentiment. It is ranked #2 out of 57 stocks in the B-rated Home Improvement & Goods industry. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Stability, Growth, Value, and Momentum for TTSH.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)

FLXS, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States.

FLXS’s forward Price/Book multiple of 0.77 is 71.6% lower than the industry average of 2.69. Its forward Price/Sales multiple of 0.25 is 72% lower than the industry average of 0.90.

FLXS’s trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 1.48x is 48.3% higher than the 1x industry average. Its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 8.55% is 117.7% higher than the 3.93% industry average.

FLXS’s operating income came in at $6.31 million for the nine months that ended March 31, 2022, up 106.7% year-over-year. Its net income increased 117.4% year-over-year to $4.62 million. Also, its EPS came in at $0.85, up 174.2% year-over-year.

Street expects FLXS’s revenue to increase 6.3% year-over-year to $415.69 million for the year ending June 2024. Its EPS is expected to grow 137.5% year-over-year to $1.90 in 2024. It surpassed EPS estimates in three of four trailing quarters. Over the past nine months, the stock has gained 18.8% to close its last trading session at $19.13.

FLXS’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid prospects. The stock has an overall A rating, translating to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It also has an A grade for Value and Sentiment and a B grade for Growth and Momentum. It is ranked #4 within the same industry. Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated FLXS for Stability and Quality. Get all FLXS ratings here.

Stock to Sell:

Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)

PRPL offers a range of branded and premium comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, and more. It develops its products through its proprietary gel technology GelFlex Grid, which differentiates its offerings from competitors.

PRPL’s forward EV/EBITDA of 30.89x is 208.8% higher than the industry average of 10x.

PRPL’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of negative 8.10% compared to the industry average of 7.33%. Its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of negative 4.31% compared to the industry average of 10.65%.

PRPL’s revenues decreased 23.6% year-over-year to $109.37 million for the fiscal first quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The company’s operating loss increased 19.7% from the year-ago quarter to $21.99 million. Also, its net loss increased 72.6% year-over-year to $23.30 million, while its loss per share increased 20% from the prior-year quarter to $0.24.

Analysts expect PRPL’s EPS to come in at negative $0.14 for the year ending December 31, 2023. The stock has lost 47% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $3.12.

It’s no surprise that PRPL has an overall D rating, equating to a Sell in our POWR Ratings system. It has a D grade for Sentiment. Within the same industry, it is ranked #51. To see additional ratings of PRPL for Growth, Value, Stability, Quality, and Momentum, click here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

TTSH shares were trading at $6.31 per share on Monday morning, up $0.06 (+0.96%). Year-to-date, TTSH has gained 44.06%, versus a 20.47% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rashmi Kumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TTSHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FLXSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PRPLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

10 Minutes a Month to Beat the Stock Market

The #1 problem for investors is underperforming the stock market (SPY). The #2 problem is how much time they spend (aka waste) to achieve these poor outcomes. The above problems explain why veteran investor Steve Reitmeister is now sharing insights on a proven method to beat the market in as little as 10 minutes a month. Note Steve has employed this method himself to enjoy a real world $134,878 gain since February 2021. Read on below for full details...
Jul 29, 2023 | 6:35am
: CVX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks to Watch With Strong Momentum

The dwindling crude oil supply and heightened demand for oil and gas may establish a continual upswing for the energy sector. The market conditions have helped energy stocks Chevron Corporation (CVX), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and PBF Energy (PBF) gain robust momentum lately. Read on…
Jul 28, 2023 | 10:15am
: JPM | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 4 Bank Stocks Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

After a turbulent few months, the banking sector seems to have stabilized lately, as the big banks reported better-than-expected results in the second quarter. However, risks of potential defaults and slowing loan growth could impact the industry in the upcoming months. I think bank stocks JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), and Citigroup (C) could be worth watching. Read more...
Jul 27, 2023 | 12:58pm
: TSLA | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are These 2 Stocks BETTER Than Tesla (TSLA)?

Tesla’s (TSLA) aggressive price reduction strategy to insulate itself from broader macroeconomic uncertainties and escalating competition within the Electric Vehicle (EV) market has, unfortunately, affected its profitability. However, the automobile industry demonstrates resilience amid growing consumer demand for vehicles and an amplified transition toward EVs. Therefore, investment in better-positioned automotive stocks Isuzu Motors (ISUZY) and REV Group (REVG) could be wise. Read on…
Jul 27, 2023 | 10:01am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Ready for the Stock Market Pause that Refreshes?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is up over 20% year to date. Combining that with lower inflation readings and a dovish tilt by the Fed confirms why so many investors were bullish even when recessionary storm clouds were forming. So what is the market outlook now? And what are the top stocks and ETFs to invest in now? Steve Reitmeister shares the answers below...
Jul 30, 2023 | 6:19am

Read More Stories

More The Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTSH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TTSH News