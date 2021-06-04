2 Top Kitchenware Product Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

NYSE: TUP | Tupperware Brands Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

TUP – Despite the easing of COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions, restaurant patronage is expected to remain at less than pre-pandemic levels for some time because remote lifestyles will likely continue even with solid progress on the coronavirus vaccination front. As a result, home remodeling, including kitchen spaces, should continue. For similar reasons, the demand for kitchenware should continue to climb. Hence, we think kitchenware companies Tupperware (TUP) and Lifetime Brands (LCUT) could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now. Let’s discuss this.

Samiksha AgarwalBy Samiksha Agarwal

Jun 4, 2021


The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic shift in consumers’ lifestyle and buying habits. One change has been the widespread adoption of home cooking as a daily routine. The ‘new normal’ increase in home cooking has been feeding into people’s motivation to restyle their kitchens and purchase more kitchen appliances and products. This has been bolstering kitchenware sales.

Also contributing to the growth of this industry are fiscal stimulus checks that have driven a substantial rise in consumer spending.

We think a surge in spending on cooking utensils and various cookware products should lead to an increase in demand for products offered by Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) and Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT). As such, these companies are well positioned to deliver significant returns.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Founded in 1946, TUP is a consumer products company. It  deals in storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, and microwave products. In addition, it deals in beauty and personal care products under the Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands.

In April, TUP expanded its ECO+ with the introduction of two new products made with sustainable material. The new products–Lunch-It Containers and Sandwich Keepers–were coupled with the addition of a new material partner, Tritan Renew from Eastman. These advancements should help TUP increase sales because they  respond to  consumers’ tastes while addressing environmental factors.

TUP’s net sales grew 22.5% year-over-year to $460.3 million in its first fiscal quarter, ended March 27. TUP’s  operating income was t $79.5 million, compared to a $0.7 million operating loss in the first quarter of 2020. Its net income increased at $45.3 million during this period. It reported an $0.85 EPS  during this quarter versus a $0.16 loss per share in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect TUP’s revenue to increase 41.5% year-over-year to $447.3 million in the current quarter, ending June 2021. Its  EPS is expected to increase 35.7% year-over-year to $3.04 in the current year. The stock has gained 545% over the past year.

TUP’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

The stock is rated an A for Value and Quality. Within the A-rated Home Improvement & Goods industry, it is ranked #22 of 64 stocks. To see additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, Sentiment, Stability and Growth for TUP, Click here.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT)

LCUT is a global provider of kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. It sells products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Sabatier, Amco Houseworks, Chef’n, Chicago Metallic and Copco, and  giftware brands that include Mikasa and  Pfaltzgraff, and valued home solutions brands that  include BUILT NY, and Taylor.

In the first quarter, ended March 31, 2021, LCUT’s net sales increased 34.9% year-over-year to $195.65 million. Its  gross margin increased 24.7% year-over-year to $66 million, while its  income from operations increased year-over-year to $9.25 million. It reported  EPS of $0.14 during the quarter, compared to a $1.36 loss per share in the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect LCUT’s EPS to increase 66.7% year-over-year in the current quarter, ending June 2021. Its revenue is expected to increase 19.1% year-over-year to $160.63 million in the same quarter. The stock has gained 176.1% over the past year.

It is no surprise that LCUT has an overall A grade, which equates to Strong Buy in our POWR ratings system. It also has an A grade for Value and Sentiment, and a B grade for Growth and Momentum. In the same industry, it is ranked #1.

In total, we rate LCUT on eight different levels. Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also given LCUT grades for Stability and Quality. Get all the LCUT ratings here.

Click here to checkout our Retail Industry Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Trade The NEW Stock Market Bubble?

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

TUP shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, TUP has declined -22.94%, versus a 12.89% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Samiksha Agarwal


Samiksha Agarwal has always had a keen interest in financial markets. This has led her to a career as a financial journalist. Through her extensive knowledge of fundamental analysis, her goal is to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities in the stock market. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TUPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LCUTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

Most individual investors underperform the stock market (SPY). Sadly 85% of mutual fund managers also come up short of the mark. So what does work? Quant investing which now makes up more than 50% of daily trading activity. However, these method seem out of reach for most investors. That is all about to change as I will show 5 ways to apply quant investing models to help you beat the market going forward. Read on for more.
May 27, 2021 | 5:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Athletic Stocks to Buy for the Summer

With summer fast approaching, companies that provide athletic products stand to benefit greatly. More and more people will be outside playing sports and swimming, especially with most states dropping mask mandates. That's why David Cohne is recommending Foot Locker (FL), Pool Corporation (POOL), and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS).
Jun 2, 2021 | 1:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the Stock Market Rotation?

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Reasons to Invest in Endeavor Group Holdings

Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) went public about a month ago. The stock is up 25%, however, it has much more upside given its ownership of the UFC, the economy reopening, and the increasing value of content.
Jun 2, 2021 | 2:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Trade the Stock Market Rotation?

The first week of each month is when the most influential economic reports are released. That party got started today with another impressive ISM Manufacturing announcement rising to 61.2. Even more exciting was the 67.0 reading for New Orders, which means we should expect more strength ahead. Next up is ISM Services on Thursday followed by Government Employment Situation on Friday. The outcome for these reports could be the necessary clues telling us whether the S&P 500 (SPY) will be stuck under 4,200 a while longer. Or if a breakout above is about to unfold. We will discuss all that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 2, 2021 | 12:58pm

Read More Stories

More Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TUP News