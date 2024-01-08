2 ETFs Poised to Ride Emerging Market Waves in 2024

NYSE: VWO | Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

VWO – Amid uncertainty surrounding the domestic economy and potential market volatility, investors seeking stability and growth may consider emerging market ETFs like Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO). Read more….

Abhishek BhuyanBy Abhishek Bhuyan

Jan 8, 2024


In light of potential stock market volatility due to uncertainties souring the domestic economy, a prudent strategy could be to invest in emerging market ETFs for better growth and stability.

To that end, Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) (EMQQ) and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) could be great choices.

Before diving deeper into the stats of these ETFs, let’s discuss what makes the investment case strong for emerging markets ETFs.

Fed foresees three interest rate cuts in 2024, signaling the first reversal since rates began rising post-COVID-19. However, the uncertainty surrounding the timing of these rate cuts raises concerns about businesses enduring prolonged challenges due to elevated borrowing costs.

Meanwhile, geopolitical risks remain a top concern, influencing market dynamics. Therefore, investors might strategically position their portfolios to capitalize on better stability and growth prospects of emerging markets by investing in quality emerging market ETFs.

Let’s evaluate the two Emerging Markets Equities ETFs picks, starting with number two.

ETF #2: Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (The) (EMQQ)

EMQQ is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It seeks to track the performance of the EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce Index, by using a full replication technique.

With $385.49 million in assets under management (AUM), EMQQ’s top holding is Reliance Industries Limited, with an 8.91% weighting, followed by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), with an 8.37% weighting and PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (PDD), with 8.27%. It has a total of 118 holdings.

EMQQ has an expense ratio of 0.86%, higher than the category average of 0.51%. It currently has a NAV of $302.52.

The ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.24, which yields 0.81% on the current price. It has a four-year average dividend yield of 0.31%.

EMQQ has gained 5.3% over the past three months and 1.5% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $30.16.

EMQQ’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The ETF’s overall A rating equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

EMQQ has a B grade for Trade. Of the 101 ETFs in the A-rated Emerging Markets Equities ETFs group, it is ranked #65. Click here to access all of EMQQ’s POWR Ratings.

ETF #1: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

VWO is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc. It invests in public equity markets of emerging global regions. The fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index by using a representative sampling technique.

With $101.37 billion in AUM, the fund has a total of 5000 holdings. VWO’s top holding is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSM), with a 5.27% weighting, followed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY), with a 3.64% weighting, and BABA, with 2.45%. It has a total of 101 holdings.

VWO has an expense ratio of 0.08%, lower than the category average of 0.51%. It currently has a NAV of $40.52. Its fund inflows came in at $802.19 million over the past six months.

The fund’s annual dividend of $1.45 yields 3.57% on the current share price. Its four-year average yield is 3.04%. Its dividend payouts have increased at a CAGR of 14.9% over the past three years and 5.7% over the past five years.

VWO has gained 5% over the past three months and 0.6% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $40.49.

VWO’s strong outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. The ETF has an overall rating of A, translating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Buy & Hold and Trade. It is ranked #2 in the same ETF group. To access all the POWR Ratings for VWO, click here.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

VWO shares fell $0.22 (-0.54%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, VWO has declined -2.02%, versus a -1.51% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Abhishek Bhuyan


Abhishek embarked on his professional journey as a financial journalist due to his keen interest in discerning the fundamental factors that influence the future performance of financial instruments. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VWOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EMQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is 2024 Prime Time for Value Stocks?

The tremendous returns for the S&P 500 (SPY) enjoyed in 2023 are likely a thing of the past as we turn the calendar over to 2024. Instead the average investor should expect very modest returns. Yet those with a nose for picking value stocks are lined up for vastly superior results. Why is that? And what are the best value stocks to discover now? Read on below for the answers...
Jan 6, 2024 | 6:25am
: GBDC | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Private Equity Stocks to Watch

The private equity industry is well-positioned for substantial growth in the future, largely attributable to a growing High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI) base, an uptick in global deals, and the sector's enhanced ability to navigate market turbulence. Given this backdrop, private equity stocks Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), WhiteHorse Finance (WHF), and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) could be watched now. Read on…
Jan 8, 2024 | 5:23am
: BMRN | News, Ratings, and Charts

Innovating in Biotech This Stock Targets Unmet Medical Needs for Big Profit

Most biotechnology companies have a broad mandate to perform research and development that addresses the largest market possible. It makes logical sense, the largest market should be the most profitable. But Biomarin stands this model on its head, providing drug treatments for highly specialized, mostly small markets that are underserved, and overlooked, by its much larger competitors.
Jan 4, 2024 | 1:49pm
: VWO | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 ETFs Poised to Ride Emerging Market Waves in 2024

Amid uncertainty surrounding the domestic economy and potential market volatility, investors seeking stability and growth may consider emerging market ETFs like Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO). Read more…
Jan 8, 2024 | 8:54am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Happy New Year for Stock Investors???

The new year started with a thud for stock market...that is in stark contrast to the raging bull market we all enjoyed to close out the year. Yet as the S&P 500 (SPY) closes in on the all time highs it does make one take pause and consider the best way forward as the strategies that worked best in 2023 will likely not hold the keys to success in 2024. Get Steve Reitmeister’s game plan for 2024 along with a preview of his top 13 trades below...
Jan 3, 2024 | 6:24am

Read More Stories

More Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VWO News