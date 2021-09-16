The heightened demand for cloud-based applications that facilitate remote working and increase the efficiency of business processes is driving the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry’s growth. Because companies have been delaying their office reopening plans owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, companies that provide SaaS should continue thriving.

The global SaaS market is expected to grow at a 12.5% CAGR to $436.9 billion by 2025.

However, not all companies in this space are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Efficient operations and strong financials should help the shares of QAD Inc. (QADA) and Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) soar in price in the coming months. In contrast, we think their declining financials could cause Workiva Inc. (WK) and Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) to witness a downtrend in the near term.

Stocks to Buy:

QAD Inc. (QADA)

QADA in Santa Barbara, Calif., provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels and distributors and sales agents.

On September 14, 2021, SBM Life Science, a leading gardening and home protection company, chose QADA’s QAD DynaSys Demand Planning and Advanced Analytics in the cloud to simplify, organize, fluidify and anticipate its sales forecasts, as well as its inventory management analyses, to support its customers better regarding the needs of online and in-store consumers. By supporting the digital transformation of its supply chain and planning structure, QADA expects to maintain a long-term partnership with SBM.

QADA’s total revenues for its fiscal half-year ended June 30, 2021, increased 14.5% year-over-year to $84.84 million. The company’s gross profit came in at $50.55 million, representing a 16.9% rise from the prior-year period. It had $136.49 million in cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2021.

Analysts expect QADA’s revenue to increase 6.9% year-over-year to $81.97 million in the current quarter, ending October 31, 2021. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. QADA’s EPS is expected to grow at a 10% rate per annum over the next five years. The stock has gained 108.1% in price over the past year and 13.4% over the past three months. It closed yesterday’s trading session at $87.35.

QADA’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

QADA has an A grade for Quality, and a B grade for Growth and Sentiment. In the 147-stock Software – Application industry, it is ranked #10.