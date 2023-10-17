Navigating the Grocery Sector: Walmart (WMT) and Dollar General (DG) – Buy, Hold, or Sell?

NYSE: WMT | Walmart Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

WMT – The grocery industry is experiencing growth due to its low susceptibility to market volatility and its adoption of digitization to expand operations. Against this backdrop, let’s analyze which grocery stock among Dollar General (DG) and Walmart (WMT) could be worth buying. Keep reading….

Abhishek BhuyanBy Abhishek Bhuyan

Oct 17, 2023


Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, the grocery industry thrives because of its inherent stability. The consistent demand for essential food items ensures a reliable and steady revenue stream for the companies operating in this industry.

Considering these factors, it could be wise to buy fundamentally strong grocery stock Walmart Inc. (WMT). On the other hand, it could be wise to hold Dollar General Corporation (DG), given its uncertain outlook.

Before diving deeper into the fundamentals of these stocks, let’s discuss why the grocery industry is well-positioned for growth.

According to Coresight Research, the U.S. grocery sector is expected to grow by 5.6% in 2023, reaching $1.50 trillion. This growth is attributed to factors like reduced inflation rates and the rising importance of non-traditional grocery retailers.

The grocery industry is evolving due to increased spending, growing online sales, and changing consumer preferences. The pandemic led to more at-home cooking. New delivery methods, food staples, and personalized experiences are shaping the industry’s future.

The global food and grocery retail market, valued at $11.32 trillion in 2021, is expected to grow at a 3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Also, notably, big-box grocery retailers thrive during economic uncertainty due to essential items. The retail sector remains strong, driven by e-commerce growth and technological advancements, amplified by the pandemic.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s take a look at the fundamentals of the two above-mentioned Grocery/Big Box Retailers stocks.

Stock to Hold:

Stock #2: Dollar General Corporation (DG)

DG is a discount retailer that provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, cleaning products, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, laundry products, packaged food, fruits and vegetables, perishables, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

In terms of the trailing-12-month net income margin, DG’s 5.59% is 28.7% higher than the 4.34% industry average. Its 34.73% trailing-12-month Return on Common Equity is 197.4% higher than the 11.68% industry average. However, its 10.02% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 12.6% lower than the industry average of 11.47%.

DG’s net sales for the second quarter that ended August 4, 2023, increased 3.9% year-over-year to $9.80 billion. However, its operating profit decreased 24.2% year-over-year to $692.31 million. The company’s net income and EPS decreased 30.9% and 28.5% year-over-year to $468.84 million and $2.13, respectively.

Street expects DG’s EPS for the quarter ending October 31, 2023, to decrease 47.6% year-over-year to $1.22. Whereas its revenue for the same quarter is expected to increase 1.9% year-over-year to $9.65 billion. Over the past month, the stock has declined 1.8% to close the last trading session at $113.57.

DG’s POWR Ratings reflect an uncertain outlook. It has an overall C rating that translates to Neutral in our proprietary system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has a C grade for Value, Momentum, Stability, and Quality. It is ranked #36 out of 38 stocks in the A-rated Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry. To access DG’s ratings for Growth and Sentiment, click here.

Stock to Buy:

Stock #1: Walmart Inc. (WMT)

WMT engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, membership-only warehouse clubs, e-commerce websites, and mobile commerce applications.

On October 11, WMT announced the opening of an owned and operated milk processing facility in Valdosta, Georgia, which will create jobs, enhance milk supply chain resilience, and provide high-quality milk products to WMT and Sam’s Club stores in the Southeast.

On October 6, WMT announced the launch and testing of various tech-powered experiences, including GenAI-powered search, voice shopping, AR + GenAI shopping, and virtual commerce, to enhance the shopping experience and meet customer needs more effectively.

In terms of the trailing-12-month Return on Common Equity, WMT’s 17.87% is 53% higher than the 11.68% industry average. Its 10.60% trailing-12-month Return on Total Capital is 61.2% higher than the 6.58% industry average. Likewise, its 2.51x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 193% higher than the industry average of 0.86x.

WMT’s total revenues for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023, increased 5.7% year-over-year to $161.63 billion. Its operating income rose 6.7% year-over-year to $7.32 billion. In addition, the company’s net income attributable to WMT and net income per share attributable to WMT rose 53.3% and 55.3% year-over-year to $7.89 billion and $2.92, respectively.

Analysts expect WMT’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ending October 31, 2023, to increase 0.6% and 4.5% year-over-year to $1.51 and $158.28 billion, respectively. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 23.6% to close the last trading session at $161.21.

It’s no surprise that WMT has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

It has an A grade for Stability and a B for Growth, Sentiment, and Quality. Within the Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry, it is ranked #4 out of 38 stocks. To see WMT’s Value and Momentum ratings, click here.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

WMT shares were trading at $161.46 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.25 (+0.16%). Year-to-date, WMT has gained 15.18%, versus a 15.74% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Abhishek Bhuyan


Abhishek embarked on his professional journey as a financial journalist due to his keen interest in discerning the fundamental factors that influence the future performance of financial instruments. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
WMTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: DOCU | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 High-Potential Software Stocks to Buy to Boost Your Portfolio

The software industry is on a favorable track, with the widespread adoption of cloud services and the booming prospects of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Amid this, robust software stocks Descartes Systems (DSGX), Informatica (INFA), and DocuSign (DOCU) show high potential to generate returns. Read on…
Oct 11, 2023 | 1:54pm
: GPRK | News, Ratings, and Charts

Income Stock of the Week: GeoPark (GPRK)

Income stocks are great, income stocks that trade like value stocks are even better. Ensuring a safe dividend should be job number one for an income stock, and GeoPark Limited (GPRK) could be the poster stock for producing safe dividend growth. Oil prices have a multitude of price supports at this point, and GeoPark, which focuses on energy production in South America, should be a major beneficiary of global prices.
Oct 10, 2023 | 3:58pm
: BLKB | News, Ratings, and Charts

Wringing Profits from Reporting Burdens

Regulatory reporting very rarely goes in reverse, and new EU rules around ESG reporting are on pace to go into effect in January 2024. While extra reporting is a burden for most companies, it is part of the value offering from Blackbaud (BLKB), which offers robust reporting software in addition to its diverse offerings for charitable giving and payment processing.
Oct 10, 2023 | 11:56am
: DNOW | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks With Bullish Signals This Week

The escalating conflict in the Middle East is driving a surge in oil prices. The possibility of new U.S. sanctions on Iran could drive prices even higher. Against this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in robust energy stocks NCS Multistage (NCSM), NOW Inc (DNOW), and Ranger Energy (RNGR), all of which are displaying bullish signals this week. Read on…
Oct 11, 2023 | 1:22pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

2024 Stock Market Outlook

The time to think about the 2024 stock market is now. Will it be a bull or bear? Where does the S&P 500 (SPY) end the year? And what are the top picks to outperform? Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister does his level best to answer all these questions. Just read on below...
Sep 30, 2023 | 6:27am

Read More Stories

More Walmart Inc. (WMT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All WMT News