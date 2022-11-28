This 1 Sector ETF Is a No-Brainer Buy Right Now

NYSE: XLE | Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

XLE – Oil prices are shoring weakness due to the COVID-19 restrictions in China. However, oil stocks are showing a disjoint from crude prices. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) has outperformed the broader market this year and could be a solid buy now. Read on….

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Nov 28, 2022


After months of strength, oil prices are exhibiting short-term weaknesses, with China imposing additional COVID-19 lockdowns. Analysts are concerned that reduced crude demand could meet with an oversupplied market in the near term.

However, oil stocks are showing a completely different scenario. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) aims to provide before-expenses investment results that correspond with the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index companies. The fund follows a replication strategy and offers exposure to the U.S. energy sector.

The ETF has gained 65.3% over the past year, 65.5% year-to-date, and 10.9% over the past three months, compared with the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 12.3%, 15.3%, and 0.7% declines over the same periods, respectively. The ETF closed the last trading session at $91.87. XLE has a five-year beta of 1.57.

Moreover, the EU embargo and the G7 price cap could tighten the oil market just the time when winter hits the northern hemisphere. This could keep investors bullish on crude oil.

Here are the factors that could affect XLE’s performance in the near term:

Fund Stats

As of November 25, XLE has $43.68 billion in assets under management and a NAV of $91.85. It has a gross expense ratio of 0.10%. The fund’s top holdings include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) with a 23.06% weight, Chevron Corporation (CVX) with a 19.50% weight, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) with a 4.86% weight, and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) with a 4.43% weight.

Attractive Dividend

XLE’s annual dividend of $3.06 yields 3.33% on prevailing prices. Its dividend payouts have increased at an 11.9% CAGR over the past three years and a 7.4% CAGR over the past five years. The fund has a four-year average yield of 5.53%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Prospects

XLE’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The ETF has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

XLE has a Trade, Buy & Hold, and Peer grade of A. In the 45-fund Energy Equities ETFs group, it is ranked #1. The group is rated B.

Click here to see the POWR Ratings for XLE.

View all the top ETFs in the Energy Equities ETFs group here.

Bottom Line

Although oil prices show short-term weakness, the absence of Russian energy exports in Europe could raise prices again, which could support XLE. Given the strong fund stats and attractive dividend payouts, the ETF might be a solid buy now for investors looking to capitalize on the oil market dynamics.

How Does Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) Stack up Against Its Peers?

While XLE has an overall POWR Rating of A, one might consider looking at its peers, Vanguard Energy Index Fund (VDE) and iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE), which also have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

XLE shares were trading at $89.80 per share on Monday afternoon, down $2.07 (-2.25%). Year-to-date, XLE has gained 66.98%, versus a -15.67% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
XLEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VDEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IYEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Holiday Stock Rally is an “Optical Illusion”

Holiday sessions like this week have a naturally bullish bias for stocks (SPY). That’s because the joy of Thanksgiving typically leaks over to higher stock prices. The risk is giving this upward movement any significance when the long term trajectory is still decidedly bearish. Let’s do a roll call of recent events that continues to point the compass to more downside action ahead along with our game plan to profit as stocks make new lows in the weeks ahead.
Nov 23, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Upgraded Stocks to Check out This Week

Equities have jumped recently on hopes that the Fed will soon begin to slow its rate hikes as inflation shows signs of easing. However, the year-end market rally is expected to meet the recession reality in 2023. Amid an uncertain market outlook, investors should consider buying fundamentally strong stocks Cisco (CSCO), Bridgestone (BRDCY), and KT Corporation (KT), which have been recently upgraded in our proprietary rating system. Keep reading…
Nov 28, 2022 | 8:20am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Best Software Stock to Buy in November and the Worst

With inflation showing signs of cooling, the Fed is expected to slow down its rate hike aggression in the coming months. This might bode well for the tech and software industry. Moreover, amid rapid digitization, the growth prospects of the software industry should remain solid. Thus, quality software stock Commvault Systems (CVLT) might be an ideal buy for November. However, we believe fundamentally weak Robinhood (HOOD) might be best avoided. Keep reading…
Nov 25, 2022 | 2:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks to Sell Before They Bleed More Cash

The benchmark indexes witnessed a freefall this year amid deteriorating investors’ sentiments. Therefore, amid widespread recession concerns and a poor global economic growth outlook, we advise our investors to avoid already hard-hit and fundamentally weak stocks Snap (SNAP) and Pineapple Energy (PEGY). Read more...
Nov 25, 2022 | 3:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Best Software Stock to Buy in November and the Worst

With inflation showing signs of cooling, the Fed is expected to slow down its rate hike aggression in the coming months. This might bode well for the tech and software industry. Moreover, amid rapid digitization, the growth prospects of the software industry should remain solid. Thus, quality software stock Commvault Systems (CVLT) might be an ideal buy for November. However, we believe fundamentally weak Robinhood (HOOD) might be best avoided. Keep reading…
Nov 25, 2022 | 2:23pm

Read More Stories

More Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All XLE News