The integration of AI in healthcare is continuously transforming the operations and processes of the medical field. Companies engaged in the healthcare industry are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to advance patients’ care and lower costs propelling the medical technology market.

Given the industry’s bright prospects, investors could consider investing in sound healthcare technology stocks Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH), STERIS plc (STE), and Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD), which are revolutionizing patient care.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformation owing to the pandemic, shifting demographics, rapid technological advancements, and rising patient expectations. As a result, healthcare companies are increasingly investing in and adapting digital technologies to maintain their competitive edge and offer the best solutions to patients.

Concrete technologies like telemedicine, AI-enabled medical devices, and blockchain electronic health records are entirely reshaping healthcare processes and operations. These modernized technologies, along with offering operational capabilities, also help companies reduce their costs, enhance operational efficiency, and mitigate other risks.

Blockchain technologies, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have significantly impacted the healthcare sector along with emerging devices and infrastructures that are helping doctors, healthcare organizations, and patients gain immediate access to healthcare information, resulting in better decision-making and treatment options.

Fortune Business Insights projects the global healthcare IT market to grow to $981.23 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.4%, driven by healthcare information technology opportunities like improving clinical outcomes, reducing human error, improving practice efficiencies, and facilitating care coordination.

Given these favorable market trends, let’s look at the fundamentals of the top three Medical – Devices & Equipment stocks, starting with the third choice.

Stock #3: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)

ZBH operates as a medical technology company globally. It designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, like knee and hip products, S.E.T. products, and craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products.

On November 25, ZBH announced U.S. FDA Premarket Approval Application (PMA) supplement approval for the Oxford® Cementless Partial Knee. The partial knee allows surgeons to perform a PKR with improved fixation, better long-term implant survival rate, and improved efficiency in the operating room compared to the Oxford cemented partial knee procedure.

The Oxford cementless partial knee is now the only FDA-approved cementless partial knee implant in the U.S. This marked a revolutionary step offering patients a better range of motion, a more natural feel, and a more stable implant-to-bone fixation.

Also, on November 18, ZBH received the CE Mark certification for its Persona® revision knee system. The addition to the Persona segment instills ZBH’s commitment to personalized solutions, offering surgeons advanced tools for revision knee arthroplasty.

For the third quarter of 2024, which ended September 30, ZBH’s total revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $1.82 billion. The company’s adjusted operating profit grew 3.5% from the year-ago value to $480.20 million. Adjusted net earnings of ZBH amounted to $353.20 million or $1.74 per common share, up 1.9% and 5.5% year-over-year, respectively.

In addition, the company’s free cash flow rose 64.3% from the prior year’s quarter to $310 million.

According to the company’s updated guidance for fiscal 2024, ZBH projects reported revenue change between 3.5% and 4%. It also expects adjusted EPS in the $7.95 – $8.05 range.

Street expects ZBH’s revenue and EPS for the fourth quarter (ending December 2024) to increase 3.9% and 4.3% year-over-year to $2.02 billion and $2.30, respectively. Moreover, the company topped the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters, which is impressive.

ZBH’s stock has increased 7.7% over the past month to close the last trading session at $112.02.

ZBH’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a B grade for Growth, Value, and Quality. Within the Medical – Devices & Equipment industry, ZBH is ranked #26 out of 138 stocks.

Click here to access additional ratings of ZBH for Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability.

Stock #2: STERIS plc (STE)

STE offers infection prevention products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare; Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST); and Life Sciences. The company offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products, automated endoscope reprocessing systems and tracking products, endoscopy accessories, and other equipment.

On October 30, STE declared the distribution of a quarterly interim dividend of $0.57 per share. The dividend is to be paid on December 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2024.

With 14 years of consecutive dividend growth, STE pays an annual dividend of $2.28, which translates to a yield of 1.06% at the current share price. Its four-year average dividend yield is 0.86%. And the company’s dividend payouts have increased at a 9.5% CAGR over the past three years.

STE’s total revenues increased 7.3% year-over-year to $1.33 billion for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2024. The company’s gross profit grew 6% from the year-ago value to $578.79 million. Net income attributable to stockholders came in at $150.03 million and $1.51 per share, indicating growth of 30.1% and 30.2% year-over-year, respectively.

Analysts expect STE’s revenue for the first quarter (ending June 2025) to grow 6.5% year-over-year to $1.36 billion. For the same quarter, its EPS is expected to increase 12.5% year-over-year to $2.28. Furthermore, the company surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

STE’s shares have gained 8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $217.47.

STE’s sound fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Stability and Sentiment. Within the Medical – Devices & Equipment industry, STE is ranked #12 out of 138 stocks.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have STE ratings for Value, Growth, Quality, and Momentum. Get all STE ratings here.

Stock #1: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD)

TCMD is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system and Entre Plus System. It also has a mobile application, Kylee, which helps patients learn about lymphedema.

On October 2, TCMD launched Nimbl™, its next-generation pneumatic compression platform for the treatment of upper extremity lymphedema. Nimbl is significantly smaller and lighter than previous device iterations and is indicated for treating patients with both upper and lower extremity lymphedema, chronic edema, venous insufficiency, and wound healing.

This important portfolio addition reflects TCMD’s commitment to advancing solutions that increase patient access to therapy with a differentiated user experience.

TCMD reported total revenue of $73.09 million, up 5% year-over-year during the third quarter that ended June 30, 2024, and its non-GAAP gross profit grew 10.9% from the year-ago value to $55.10 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA of $10.72 million indicates a growth of 39.3% from the prior year’s quarter.

Furthermore, the company’s net income came in at $5.16 million and $0.21 per common share for the quarter, respectively.

Street expects TCMD’s revenue for the second quarter (ending June 2025) to increase 9.2% year-over-year to $79.95 million, and its EPS for the same period is expected to grow 16.6% year-over-year to $0.23. Also, the company has topped the consensus EPS estimate in three of the trailing four quarters.

Shares of TCMD have surged 49.3% over the past six months and 34.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $18.93.

TCMD’s POWR Ratings reflect its sound fundamentals. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

TCMD has an A grade for Value and a B for Quality. The stock is ranked #6 among the 138 stocks in the same industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have TCMD ratings for Growth, Sentiment, Momentum, and Stability. Get all TCMD ratings here.

ZBH shares were trading at $112.02 per share on Thursday morning, up $1.38 (+1.25%). Year-to-date, ZBH has declined -7.37%, versus a 27.18% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

