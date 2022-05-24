Assurant: An Outperforming Insurance Stock That Has More Room to Run

NYSE: AIZ | Assurant, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AIZ – Assurant Inc. (AIZ) reported solid revenue growth across its segments in its last reported quarter and expects its earnings to soar in the coming quarters. Also, its stock has gained 14.5% in price year-to-date, outperforming the broader market this year. So, read on for details on why we think it could be worth betting on the stock now.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

May 24, 2022


Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) in New York City is a global leader in business services supporting, protecting, and connecting major consumer transactions. Assurant is a Fortune 300 company with operations in 21 countries. It contributes to the advancement of the connected world by collaborating with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and provide an enhanced customer experience via mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products, and other specialty products.

The stock has gained 12.3% in price over the past year and 14.5% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $178.49. Also, the stock has outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index’s 18.1% decline year-to-date. AIZ recorded net operating income per share of $3.75 in the first quarter of 2022. Its revenues have climbed by 4.6% year-over-year to $2.5 billion. Its net investment income increased 13.1% from the prior-year quarter to $86.3 million. And its adjusted EBITDA increased 13% year-over-year to $217.4 million due to solid performance in the Connected Living and Global Automotive segment.

With a proven track record of making high-return, strategic investments in its companies, and a longstanding history of returning capital to its shareholders, the company is projected to grow.

Here is what could shape AIZ’s performance in the near term:

Strategic Partnerships

In March, Polly, the premier insurance marketplace for automotive retailers, announced a strategic partnership with AIZ, a prominent worldwide provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, safeguard, and link important consumer purchases, such as automobiles. The Polly platform (previously known as the DealerPolicy platform) is the most recent addition to Assurant’s array of digital retailing technologies that is designed to enhance consumer automobile purchase journeys while efficiently merging the sale of financing and insurance (F&I) products. The collaboration should increase revenue per vehicle retail (PVR) and F&I product penetration for Assurant and its dealer partners.

Impressive Growth Prospects

The Street expects AIZ’s revenues and EPS to rise 3.1% and 36%, respectively, year-over-year to $10.5 billion and $12.73 in its fiscal year 2022. In addition, AIZ’s EPS is expected to rise at a 17.2% CAGR over the next five years. Furthermore, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it topped the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

Each of the three Wall Street analysts that rated AIZ rated it Buy. The 12-month median price target of $213.33 indicates a 19.5% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $205.00 to a high of $220.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Solid Prospects

AIZ has an overall B grade, which equates to a Buy rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. AIZ has a B grade for Sentiment, which is justified given the favorable analysts’ rating and price targets.

Of the nine stocks in the D-rated Insurance – Accident & Supplemental industry, AIZ is ranked #2.

Beyond what I stated above, we have graded AIZ for Growth, Value, Quality, Stability, and Momentum. Get all AIZ ratings here.

Bottom Line

AIZ has exhibited robust financial performance in the last reported quarter, thanks to increased lender-placed insurance values and robust performance by the Connected Living and Global Automotive businesses. In addition, given favorable analysts’ sentiments and the company’s impressive growth prospects, the stock could deliver solid shareholder gains in the near term. So, we think the stock could be a great bet now.

How Does Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Stack Up Against its Peers?

AIZ has an overall POWR Rating of B, which equates to a Buy rating. This rating is superior to its peers within the same industry, such as Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd. (GLRE), AFLAC Incorporated (AFL), and Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG), which all are rated C (neutral).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

AIZ shares were unchanged in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, AIZ has gained 15.00%, versus a -16.17% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AIZGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GLREGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AFLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EIGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Markets finally enjoyed some uninterrupted buying into Memorial Day weekend. Some of the major factors in this rise are the successful defense of the 3,850 level and better-than-expected inflation data. From last Monday's close to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 4.7%, while the POWR Growth portfolio is up 5.8%. What I am more proud of is that from May 5 to May 20 when the S&P 500 dropped by 10.2%, the POWR Growth portfolio was down only 3.8%. In today's commentary, I want to examine the bullish and bearish perspectives and then make the case for why the near-term setup and newsflow are slightly favoring the bulls. I also want to add some follow-on thoughts from last week's recession discussion. Read on below to find out more…
May 31, 2022 | 6:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Outperforming Dogs of the Dow with Yields Over 4%

The major market indexes ended last week in the green after a several-weeks-long selloff. The 'Dogs of the Dow' investment strategy is known for its ability to offer high and stable dividend yields in uncertain market conditions. High-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents Dow (DOW), Verizon Communications (VZ), and International Business Machines (IBM) have outperformed the benchmark index during the recent market correction. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 10:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy This Summer

Travel and tourism is expected to gain much traction this year, with most of the population now vaccinated for COVID-19. So, with analysts expecting robust travel demand this summer, we think it could be wise to bet now on the shares of Expedia Group (EXPE), InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Travelzoo (TZOO), Travel + Leisure (TNL), and Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 2:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm

Read More Stories

More Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AIZ News