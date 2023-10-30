Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Earnings Moves: A Buy or Sell for Investors?

NASDAQ: AMD | Advanced Micro Devices Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMD – While Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) efforts to advance its generative AI portfolio would drive long-term growth, the chipmaker’s performance in the near term could be hampered by macroeconomic uncertainties. As the company is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings report tomorrow, let’s find out if this chip stock is a buy or sell now. Read on….

Mangeet Kaur BounsBy Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Oct 30, 2023


Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), a leading semiconductor company, is set to report its quarterly financial results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, after the market opens. Analysts expect the company’s revenue and EPS for the third quarter (ended September 2023) to increase 2.3% and 0.9% year-over-year to $5.69 billion and $0.68, respectively.

For the to-be-reported quarter, AMD expects revenue to be nearly $5.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million, and forecasts non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 51%.

Although the chipmaker surpassed analysts’ estimates for revenue and earnings in the second quarter, it reported year-over-year declines. AMD posted second-quarter revenue of $5.36 billion, topping analysts’ estimate of $5.32 billion. However, it fell from $6.55 billion in the prior year’s quarter, marking a second consecutive quarter of declines.

The company’s Data Center segment revenue during the second quarter was down 11% year-over-year, primarily due to lower 3rd Gen EPYC processor sales. Moreover, its processor business has slowed significantly in recent quarters, reflecting a slump in the global PC market. AMD’s Client segment revenue dropped 54% year-over-year, while its Embedded segment revenue fell 17%.

AMD reported adjusted EPS in the second quarter of $0.58, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57, but fell 44.8% year-over-year.

However, AMD is one of the few companies making high-end graphics processing units (GPUs) for artificial intelligence (AI). AMD’s CEO Lisa Su said on a call with analysts that the company is boosting its AI-related research and development (R&D) spending and has developed a strategy that includes AI-specific chips and software development.

The chipmaker said its forthcoming most advanced GPU for AI, the MI300X, will begin shipping to some customers later this year. The MI300X features a multi-chip let design that combines AMD’s Zen 4 and CDNA 4 microarchitecture. It will be offered in an OAM-based (OCP Accelerator Module) package and is expected to draw up to 750W of power.

Also, recently, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Nod.ai to expand its Open AI software capabilities.

While AMD’s consistent efforts to expand its generative AI portfolio would drive long-term profitability and strengthen its competitive position, the company’s growth in the near term could be hampered due to prevailing macroeconomic headwinds.

Global semiconductor revenue is expected to decline 11.2% year-over-year to a total of  $532 billion in 2023, according to the forecast from Gartner, Inc.

“As economic headwinds persist, weak end-market electronics demand is spreading from consumers to businesses, creating an uncertain investment environment. In addition, an oversupply of chips which is elevating inventories and reducing chip prices, is accelerating the decline of the semiconductor market this year,” said Richard Gordon, Practice Vice President at Gartner.

Shares of AMD have gained 10.3% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $96.43. However, the stock has plunged 1.7% over the past month and 13.2% over the past three months.

Here’s what could influence AMD’s performance in the upcoming months:

Deteriorating Financials  

AMD’s revenue declined 18.2% year-over-year to $5.36 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Its non-GAAP gross profit decreased 24.7% from the year-ago value to $2.67 billion. The company’s non-GAAP operating income was $1.07 billion, down 46.1% from the previous year’s quarter.

Furthermore, the company’s non-GAAP net income was $948 million, a decline of 44.5% year-over-year and its non-GAAP earnings per share fell 44.8% year-over-year to $0.58.

Mixed Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect AMD’s revenue to decrease 3.4% year-over-year to $22.80 billion for the fiscal year ending December 2023. The consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75 for the ongoing year indicates a 21.6% year-over-year decline. However, the company has surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

For fiscal year 2024, the company’s revenue and EPS are expected to grow 19.8% and 50.8% year-over-year to $27.32 billion and $4.14, respectively.

Low Profitability

GS’ trailing-12-month EBIT margin of negative 1.73% compared to the industry average of 4.66%. Likewise, its trailing-13-month net income margin of negative 0.11% is unfavorably compared to the industry average of 2.03%. The stock’s trailing-12-month asset turnover of 0.32x is 47.6% lower than the 0.62x industry average.

In addition, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of negative 0.05%, negative 0.41%, and negative 0.04% are lower than the industry averages of 1.13%, 2.47%, and 0.03%, respectively.

Elevated Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, AMD is currently trading at 35.06x, 74.3% higher than the industry average of 20.11x. Moreover, the stock’s forward EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA of 6.68x and 39.19x are 179.9% and 204.8% higher than the industry average of 2.39x and 12.86x, respectively.

Further, the stock’s forward Price/Sales and Price/Cash Flow multiples of 6.83 and 36.95 are higher than the respective industry averages of 2.34 and 18.95.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

AMD’s bleak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of D, equating to Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. The stock has a D grade for Quality and Value, consistent with its lower-than-industry profitability and lower valuation relative to its peers, respectively.

In addition, AMD has a D grade for Stability, justified by its 24-month beta of 1.72.

Within the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, AMD is ranked #83 out of 91 stocks.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given AMD grades for Sentiment, Growth, and Momentum. Get all AMD’s POWR Ratings here.

Bottom Line  

Despite slightly topping analyst estimates for revenue and earnings, AMD reported a revenue decline of nearly 18% in its fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings report, primarily due to a deep slump in the global PC market. Further, analysts seem bearish about the chipmaker’s near-term prospects due to prevailing macroeconomic challenges.

Given AMD’s poor financials, lower-than-industry profitability, stretched valuation, and bleak near-term outlook, it could be wise to avoid this chip stock now.

Stocks to Consider Instead of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Given its uncertain near-term prospects, the odds of AMD outperforming in the weeks and months ahead are compromised. However, there are many industry peers with much more impressive POWR Ratings. So, consider these two A-rated (Strong Buy) or B-rated (Buy) stocks from the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry instead:

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS)

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)

To explore more A and B-rated chip stocks, click here.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

AMD shares fell $0.01 (-0.01%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, AMD has gained 48.87%, versus a 9.25% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
STMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IMOSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MRAMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bull or Bear Market???

Indeed this is what everyone wants to know…are we still in a bull market or have we returned to bear market conditions? Or even crazier…what if the bull market was just a mirage caused by 7 mega cap tech stocks artificially inflating the S&P 500 (SPY)? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights on the market including a preview of his top 10 picks for the days ahead. Read on below for more…
Oct 28, 2023 | 6:28am
: LX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 China Stocks with Growth Potential to Buy Today

China's economy displayed robust growth in the third quarter, underscoring Beijing's resolute commitment to achieving its annual growth target of 5%. Thus, it could be wise to scoop up shares of resilient China stocks LexinFintech Holdings (LX), X Financial (XYF), and Tarena International (TEDU), which exhibit solid growth potential. Read on...
Oct 27, 2023 | 8:38am
: NICE | News, Ratings, and Charts

Fat Margins are NICE (NICE) in Troubled Times

This market requires flexibility both from investors and from the companies you invest in. When looking for companies that have the ability to be agile as higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions roil markets, keep a close eye on a company’s margins. Companies like NICE (NICE), that continue to grow and sport fat gross margins, have the ability to be nimble in the crosscurrents investors are facing today.
Oct 26, 2023 | 11:49am
: GOOGL | News, Ratings, and Charts

Assessing Alphabet (GOOGL) as a Potential Buy This Week

Alphabet (GOOGL) delivered double-digit revenue growth for the first time in over a year in the last reported quarter. Also, given the rebound in advertising, let’s assess GOOGL as a potential buy...
Oct 27, 2023 | 1:52pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Warning from the Bond Market?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is flirting with a break below the 200 day moving average. Part of the story you already know...that about the recent rapid rise in bond rates. Unfortunately there is an even more ominous part of this story that needs to be told today. That is why 43 year investment veteran tries to simplify the dynamics behind the potentially looming Debt Supercycle. Read on below for the full story...
Oct 25, 2023 | 6:20am

Read More Stories

More Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMD News