According to ReportLinker, the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market size is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR to $162.69 billion by 2026. However, because the stock market is expected to remain volatile in the near term on concerns over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases on the economic recovery, pharma stocks trading at high valuations could witness a pullback in the near term.

So, we think it could be wise to bet now on fundamentally sound stocks Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX), and Kamada Ltd. (KMDA), which are currently trading below $10.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)

AMRX develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The Hayward, Calif., company operates in three segments: Generics; Specialty; and AvKARE. The company sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and chain and individual pharmacies.

On June 7, 2021, AMRX launched Dihydroergotamine Autoinjector NDA for migraines and cluster headaches. Joseph Todisco, Chief Commercial Officer for Amneal Specialty, said, “The addition of the DHE autoinjector reflects our commitment to expand our Specialty portfolio by bringing impactful therapies that deliver differentiated value for patients in need.”

For the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, AMRX’s revenue increased 15.2% year-over-year to $535.08 million. The company’s gross profit increased 47.3% year-over-year to $212.5 million. Its net income came in at $14.53 million compared to a $12 million loss in the year-ago period. Also, its EPS was $0.10, versus an $0.08 loss in the previous year quarter.

AMRX’s revenue is expected to be $2.14 billion in the current year, representing a 7.2% year-over-year rise. In addition, the company’s EPS is expected to increase 39.7% year-over-year to $0.88 in the current year. Over the past year, the stock has gained 22.5% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $4.95.

AMRX’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting. The stock has an A grade for Growth and Value, and a B grade for Sentiment.

Within the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry, it is ranked #37 of 216 stocks. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for AMRX (Quality, Stability, and Momentum).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)

CPRX develops and commercializes therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. Its special products include Firdapse for LEMS and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. CPRX is headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla.