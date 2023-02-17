1 ETF to Continue to Avoid or Sell Short Until Further Notice

NYSE: ARKK | ARK Innovation ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

ARKK – Cathie Wood’s actively managed ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK) has lost more than 40% over the past year, as its tech stock holdings have been hit hard amid broad market sell-offs triggered by rising interest rates and slowing economic growth. The fund is expected to continue its downtrend since the Fed will likely keep interest rates high in the near term. Hence, investors should continue to avoid ARKK. Read on….

Mangeet Kaur BounsBy Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Feb 17, 2023


ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is the flagship actively managed fund from ARK Invest, an advisory firm led by renowned investor Catherine Wood. The fund seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that exhibit disruptive innovation. The businesses within the ETF cover areas such as automation, AI, robotics, and fintech innovation.

ARKK has lost 17.2% over the past six months and 42.3% over the past year to close the last trading session at $42.02. The ETF is currently trading 41.6% below its 52-week high of $72.00, which it hit on March 29, 2022.

The tech-heavy ETF remained under tremendous pressure last year due to the record-high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes to fight it. A series of market sell-offs hit high-growth tech stocks vulnerable to increasing interest rates and slowing economic growth.

The central bank’s monetary tightening has managed to slow price increases in recent months. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.4% year-over-year, slightly down from 6.5% in December. However, month-to-month inflation ticked up 0.5%, following a 0.1% increase in December. Both numbers exceeded the economists’ expectations of 6.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

The sequential rise in inflation and the stronger-than-expected jobs data in January have fueled expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes in the coming months. Most economists in a Reuters poll expect at least two more Fed rate increases and no cut by year-end. Continued rate hikes could potentially push the economy into a recession.

Since the stock market is expected to remain under pressure in the near term, investors are advised to avoid investing in businesses whose growth prospects are expected to be hurt by increasing borrowing costs.

Fund Stats

ARKK has $7.73 billion in assets under management. Over the past three months, the fund outflows came in at $619.77 million, and $145.15 million over the past six months. It has a NAV of $42.60 as of February 16, 2023, and a beta of 1.58, indicating higher volatility.

Top Holdings

The fund has a total of 36 holdings. Its principal holdings include Tesla Inc (TSLA) with a 10.44% weighting, followed by Zoom Video Communications, Inc (ZM) with an 8.24% weighting, and Roku, Inc. (ROKU) and Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) with 7.03% and 6.86% weightings, respectively.

Expensive Than Peers

ARKK’s expense ratio is 0.75%, significantly higher than the category average of 0.50%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Weakness

ARKK has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The ETF has a D grade for Trade, Buy & Hold, and Peer.

ARKK is ranked #86 among 118 funds in the B-rated Technology Equities ETFs group. Click here to access all POWR Ratings of ARKK.

Bottom Line

ARKK, the flagship fund of Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, has fallen more than 40% from its 52-week peak hit on March 29, 2022. Furthermore, higher-than-expected inflation and robust jobs data could prompt the Fed to raise interest rates more than many projected, allowing the ETF to continue its downtrend since rising borrowing costs could hurt disruptive technology-oriented businesses it bets on.

Hence, we think investors should continue to avoid or sell short this ETF until further notice.

How does ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Stack up Against Its Peers?

ARKK has an overall POWR Rating of D, which equates to a Sell. Hence, one might consider investing in Technology Equities ETFs category peers, Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT), Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), and VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), with an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Consider This Before Placing Your Next Trade…

We are still in the midst of a bear market.

Yes, some special stocks may go up. But most will tumble as the bear market claws ever lower.

That is why you need to discover the brand new “Stock Trading Plan for 2023” created by 40-year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister. There he explains:

  • Why it’s still a bear market
  • How low stocks will go
  • 9 simple trades to profit on the way down
  • Bonus: 2 trades with 100%+ upside when the bull market returns

You owe it to yourself to watch this timely presentation before placing your next trade.

Stock Trading Plan for 2023 > 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Stock Trading Plan for 2023 (includes top 9 picks)

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan

ARKK shares were trading at $40.99 per share on Friday morning, down $1.03 (-2.45%). Year-to-date, ARKK has gained 31.21%, versus a 5.84% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ARKKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VGTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
XLKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SMHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Strike 3 for Investors THIS Thursday?

The Fed is on a war path against inflation. The longer they stay hawkish, the more likely a recession forms…the more likely stocks (SPY) tumbling lower. In February there have been 2 clear strikes against the bulls. And Thursday potentially brings strike 3. What is it? What does it mean? And how should you trade this market? Read on below for the answers…
Feb 15, 2023 | 6:27am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Inflation has slowed from its painful 2022 peak but remains uncomfortably high, making it difficult for the Federal Reserve to wrestle back to its goal. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in quality stocks Walmart (WMT) and Coca-Cola (KO) to buy and hold forever. Read more…
Feb 15, 2023 | 10:22am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Global Tension

Despite supply chain disruptions brought on by the pandemic, the defense industry is expected to recover and witness significant growth in 2023, driven by new, advanced technologies, improved business models, and favorable government investments amid growing geopolitical tensions. Since Boeing (BA) is still struggling with supply chain issues and incurring huge losses, one could invest in Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Textron (TXT) instead. Read more…
Feb 14, 2023 | 11:57am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Semiconductor Stock That Will Be a Big Winner in 2023

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) have gained more than 10% over the past month after the Taiwanese government passed a new law that gives a major tax break to local chipmakers. Moreover, the company is poised for massive growth, driven by its portfolio of innovative process technologies and design enablement solutions. Thus, we think this chip stock will emerge as a big winner this year. Keep reading…
Feb 15, 2023 | 9:13am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Global Tension

Despite supply chain disruptions brought on by the pandemic, the defense industry is expected to recover and witness significant growth in 2023, driven by new, advanced technologies, improved business models, and favorable government investments amid growing geopolitical tensions. Since Boeing (BA) is still struggling with supply chain issues and incurring huge losses, one could invest in Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Textron (TXT) instead. Read more…
Feb 14, 2023 | 11:57am

Read More Stories

More ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ARKK News