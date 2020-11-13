Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The most recent POWR Ratings for this week are here. These ratings are updated daily, providing you with the inside scoop on top stocks, and are based on several factors.

The latest POWR Ratings calculations reveal plenty of stocks have ascended to either a “Buy” or “Strong Buy” ratings. This may have been driven by the market’s return to a bullish trend now that an effective vaccine is in development.

The following stocks were recently upgraded in the POWR Ratings: AptarGroup (ATR), Power Integrations (POWI), and Chubb Limited (CB).

AptarGroup (ATR)

The product dispensers and packaging solutions made by ATR are used far and wide. Throughout North America, South America, Asia, and Europe, people and businesses rely on ATR for sealing/packaging solutions along with innovative dispensing devices for products ranging from injectables to food, beverages, personal care, and beyond.

The POWR Ratings reveal ATR has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components. ATR had a 2019 price return of 24%. The stock so far has a year-to-date return of 11%. ATR’s three-year price return is 56%.

The average analyst price target for ATR is $135, which would indicate a potential 6% upside.

Power Integrations (POWI)

The high-voltage circuits used in DC-DC and AC-DC power conversions for consumer, computer, industrial, and communications products/devices are the core of POWI’s business. The POWR Ratings show POWI has “A” grades in the Peer Grade, Buy & Hold Grade, and Trade Grade components.

The stock is ranked just outside of the top 10 out of nearly 90 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry. POWI had a 2019 price return of 63%. The stock has a six-month price return of 30% and a one-month price return of 9%.

The average analyst price target for POWI is $68.50, indicating a potential 3% upside.

Chubb Limited (CB)

CB is a casualty and property, insurance provider. CB customers include everyday people and commercial entities across nearly 150 nations. CB has a “B” grade in the Industry Rank, Peer Grade, and Trade Grade POWR Ratings components. It is ranked 6th of nearly 60 stocks in the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry.

Of the 11 analysts who cover CB, seven rate it as a “Buy,” four rate it as a “Hold,” and none advise selling. The stock provides a dividend of 2.12%.

Check out CB’s one-month chart, and you will see the stock is on the rise. The stock may move back toward its pre-COVID high of $165 before the end of the year. The bottom line is CB is somewhat coronavirus-resistant as its insurance will be necessary regardless of whether the pandemic worsens.

ATR shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, ATR has gained 8.82%, versus a 12.00% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

