The apparel industry is poised for robust growth owing to technological advancements and rising demand. Amid this backdrop, fundamentally robust apparel stocks Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL), Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), and J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry’s positive momentum.

The industry is on the verge of transformative changes in 2024, spurred by technological advancements and evolving consumer behaviors. These shifts are reshaping fashion trends and creating fertile ground for growth, positioning the sector to expand and capitalize on new opportunities.

Artificial intelligence is set to transform the apparel landscape by optimizing manufacturing, design, and sales processes. With personalized shopping experiences driven by consumer data, AI will tailor product offerings and marketing strategies, improving customer satisfaction and driving industry growth.

Immersive technologies like virtual try-ons and augmented reality are further changing the shopping experience by allowing customers to visualize clothes before purchasing. This innovation is enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction, driving the sector’s expansion as these tools become more widely adopted.

Moreover, retail data shows a 0.1% increase in U.S. consumer spending for August, surpassing expectations. With inflation easing, this spending boost indicates a favorable environment for the apparel industry. Strong consumer demand, a key driver of the economy, would benefit the sector as it continues to grow and expand.

Looking forward, the global apparel market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, reaching $2.26 trillion by 2030. This projection reflects the industry’s potential to thrive, fueled by technological innovations and positive economic conditions, setting the stage for sustained expansion.

Considering these trends, let’s take a look at the fundamentals of the three best Fashion & Luxury industry stocks, starting with #3.

Stock #3: Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)

BURL is an off-price retailer that sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and home goods at reduced costs. The company also offers a wide range of fashion-focused merchandise, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats.

On August 31, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), a prominent global investment firm, significantly boosted its stake in BURL by purchasing 163,876 additional shares at $268.24 per share. The strategic investment highlights BLK’s strong belief in BRUL’s promising growth opportunities and its positive outlook on the company’s future performance.

BURL’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 43.08% is 15.8% higher than the 37.19% industry average. Moreover, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of 45.17%, 7.24%, and 5.48% are 299%, 19%, and 32.8% higher than the industry averages of 11.32%, 6.08%, and 4.12%, respectively.

BURL’s revenue for the fiscal 2024 second quarter, which ended on August 3, increased 13.4% year-over-year to $2.47 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA rose 43.3% from the year-ago value to $201.84 million. Additionally, the company’s adjusted net income amounted to $77.49 million, or $1.20 per share, up 99.3% and 100% year-over-year, respectively.

For the fiscal 2024 third quarter, BURL anticipates a 10% to 12% increase in total sales, with adjusted EPS estimated between $1.45 and $1.55. Additionally, the company has raised its full-year margin and earnings outlook, projecting total sales growth of 9% to 10% and adjusted EPS of $7.66 to $7.96.

Street expects BURL’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal 2025 third quarter (ending in October 2024) to increase 11.6% and 58% year-over-year to $2.56 billion and $1.55, respectively. Moreover, the company has surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

Shares of BURL have gained 15.8% over the past three months and 82.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $270.29.

BURL’s solid prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

BURL has an A grade for Growth and a B for Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality. It is ranked #15 out of 59 stocks in the A-rated Fashion & Luxury industry.

Click here to see BURL’s Value and Stability ratings.

Stock #2: Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

JWN is a fashion retailer offering private-label merchandise for women, men, young adults, and children. It operates its Retail segment through two key divisions: Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. The company also has arrangements with agents and contract manufacturers for private-brand merchandise.

On August 20, JWN announced plans to open its new store, Nordstrom Rack in Surprise, Arizona in fall 2025. Located in the bustling Prasada North shopping center, the new store could enhance JWN’s presence and continue delivering its fashion offerings to the local community.

On August 13, JWN unveiled plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack store in Morrisville, North Carolina, with a grand opening set for spring 2025. Positioned in the popular Park West Village shopping center, this expansion could boost JWN’s visibility and market reach, driving customer engagement and supporting sustained growth.

JWN’s trailing-12-month ROCE of 34.02% is 209.3% higher than the sector average of 11.32%. Additionally, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROTC of 6.63% is 9.1% higher than the industry average of 6.08%. Moreover, its asset turnover ratio of 1.72x is 73.9% higher than the industry average of 0.99x.

JWN’s net sales for the fiscal 2024 second quarter, which ended on August 3, increased 3.4% year-over-year to $3.79 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA rose 19.9% from the year-ago value to $379 million. Plus, the company’s net earnings amounted to $122 million. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS rose 14.3% from the previous year’s period to $0.96.

Analysts expect JWN’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal year 2026 (ending in January 2026), to increase 1.9% and 1.5% year-over-year to $15.11 billion and $1.89, respectively. Furthermore, the company surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Shares of JWN have gained 3.4% over the past three months and 53.2% over the past year to close the last trading session at $22.56.

It’s no surprise that JWN has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

JWN has an A grade for Value and a B for Momentum and Quality. Within the same industry, it is ranked #9.

To see JWN’s additional ratings for Stability, Sentiment, and Growth, click here.

Stock #1: J.Jill, Inc. (JILL)

JILL is a national lifestyle brand offering apparel, footwear, and accessories through retail and direct channels. Its products are sold through its e-commerce platform and catalog, as well as its retail stores. The company also has three sub-brands, Pure Jill, Wearever, and Fit, and offers accessory collections.

JILL’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 70.59% is 89.8% higher than the 37.19% industry average. Additionally, the stock’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 17.66% is 54.2% higher than the industry average of 11.45%.

Moreover, the stock’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin and trailing-12-month net income margin of 7.95% and 6.72% are 51.2% and 49.6% higher than the industry averages of 5.25% and 4.49%, respectively.

For the fiscal 2024 second quarter, which ended August 3, 2024, JILL reported net sales of $155.24 million. The company’s adjusted income from operations was $24.94 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $30.19 million. Moreover, adjusted net income for the quarter was $15.83 million, or $1.05 per share.

For the fiscal 2025 third quarter (ending October 2024), JILL’s revenue is expected to increase marginally year-over-year to $151.02 million. For the ongoing quarter, its EPS is expected to grow by 2.1% from the prior year to $0.80. Also, the company surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

Shares of JILL have gained 6.9% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $25.50.

JILL’s promising outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

JILL has an A grade for Quality and a B for Value. Within the Fashion & Luxury industry, it is ranked #7 out of 59 stocks.

To access JILL’s additional ratings for Growth, Sentiment, Momentum, and Stability, click here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

BURL shares were unchanged in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, BURL has gained 38.98%, versus a 19.36% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Aanchal Sugandh

Aanchal's passion for financial markets drives her work as an investment analyst and journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in finance and is pursuing the CFA program. She is proficient at assessing the long-term prospects of stocks with her fundamental analysis skills. Her goal is to help investors build portfolios with sustainable returns. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article