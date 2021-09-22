The major U.S. stock market indexes declined significantly on September 20 on investors’ pessimism surrounding China’s Evergrande Group, which might be on the brink of default. The stock market’s volatility can also be attributed to uncertainty regarding the timing of the Federal Reserve’s tapering activities and the increase in COVID-19 cases.

However, according to the Labor Department, the consumer price index (CPI) in August increased 5.3% from a year earlier and 0.3% from July, less than expected, signaling that inflation may be starting to cool. Furthermore, surprisingly, retail sales rose 0.7% in August despite fears related to the resurgence of the COVID-19 cases.

Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on quality mid-cap stocks Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS), and Atkore Inc. (ATKR). These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system. In addition, they possess a solid combination of growth and value attributes.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

With a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, BYD is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Las Vegas-based concern operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The company operates 28 gaming entertainment properties across Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

On June 9, BYD and Hawaiian Airlines announced a strategic partnership that will allow members to earn more benefits and rewards. Matt Ryan, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of BYD, said, “Through this new partnership, we can offer Boyd Gaming guests valuable rewards for their next excursion on Hawaiian Airlines–no matter which way they are going!”

BYD’s total revenue increased 325.8% year-over-year to $893.60 million for its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The company’s adjusted earnings came in at $175.16 million, versus a $110.54 million loss in the year-ago period. Also, its adjusted EPS was $1.54 compared to a $0.98 loss per share in the prior year period.

For its fiscal year 2021, analysts expect BYD’s EPS and revenue to increase 3,126.7% and 52.2%, respectively, year-over-year to $4.54 and $3.31 billion. In addition, it surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 121.7% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $60.46.

BYD’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall A rating, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

The stock has an A grade for Growth and Quality, and a B grade for Sentiment, Value, and Momentum. Within the Entertainment – Casinos/Gambling industry, BYD is ranked #2 of 32 stocks. Click here to see the additional POWR Rating for BYD (Stability).

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

Based in Hamilton, Bermuda, SIG retails diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America; International; and Other. It has 2,833 stores and kiosks, including 2,381 locations in the United States and 100 locations in Canada. It has a $4.21 billion market capitalization.