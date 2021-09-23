Cybercrimes are on the rise. In July, President Biden issued a national security memorandum aimed at strengthening cybersecurity for critical infrastructure. This followed a ransomware attack that breached networks across the United States and an attack on Colonial Pipeline, forcing the company to shut down approximately 5,500 miles of oil pipeline.

Amid the increasing need for cybersecurity, IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) has been gaining traction. Shares of the company garnered investors’ attention, reaching a year-to-date high on September 16 after the company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2022 revenue and annual recurring revenue guidance on September 14. However, the stock could not sustain its momentum and has slipped 8.5% in price over the past five days and 5% intraday to close its last trading session at $29.41. Furthermore, analysts expect its EPS to remain negative at least until the next fiscal year.

However, given the expanding market for cybersecurity solutions, we think investors looking to cash in on the industry’s solid growth prospects could consider betting on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), Trend Micro Incorporated (TMICY), and Radware Ltd. (RDWR).

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

CHPK develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The San Carlos, Calif., company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions.

Omdia’s Market Radar Mobile Security Management Solutions has recognized CHKP as a Market Leader. This recognition highlights CHKP’s ability to deliver its comprehensive capabilities and reflects its leadership position in the industry.

On August 30, CHKP announced the acquisition of Avanan, the fastest-growing cloud email security company. The integration of Avanan technology into CHKP architecture aims to deliver the highest level of security to remote workforces worldwide. This acquisition should enable CHKP to emerge as a leader in the cybersecurity space.

CHKP’s revenues increased 4.1% year-over-year to $526.10 million in its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30. Its non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP EPS improved marginally from their year-ago values to $257.10 million and $1.61, respectively. In addition, its cash flow from operating activities grew 4.4% year-over-year to $263.60 million.

Analysts expect CHKP’s revenues to increase 3.9% year-over-year to $2.14 billion in the current year. Also, its revenue is expected to increase 3.3% from the current year to $2.22 billion in the following year. The $7.19 consensus EPS estimate for the next year indicates a 6.2% rise from the current year. Furthermore, CHKP surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive. The stock has gained marginally intraday to close yesterday’s trading session at $114.25.

It is no surprise that CHKP has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has an A grade for Quality, and a B grade Value. Among the 25 stocks in the Software – Security industry, CHKP is ranked #5.