3 Downgraded Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in July

CIDM – Some market gurus are forecasting a downturn in the months ahead. Whether or not that happens, it’s always good to make sure you avoid stocks that have the potential for losses. That’s why you should avoid stocks like Cinedigm (CIDM), MongoDB (MDB), and Phreesia (PHR), which were recently downgraded by our POWR Ratings system.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Jul 7, 2021


Now that some stock market gurus, such as Kevin O’Leary, warn of a potentially significant market decline, it is time to reassess your positions and make sure you’re not buying bad stocks. There is a good argument to be made that the market is overvalued, mainly due to government stimulus dollars that turned out to be less necessary than initially assumed.

The best way to avoid bad stocks is through our proprietary POWR Ratings systems, which evaluate stocks based on 118 different factors. Stocks rated a Sell or Strong Sell should definitely be avoided.  

Here are three of the latest POWR Ratings downgrades: Cinedigm (CIDM), MongoDB (MDB), and Phreesia (PHR) and why you should avoid them.

Cinedigm (CIDM)

CIDM is a digital cinema service, content marketing, and software business. CIDM’s digital cinema platform provides software services, tech solutions, financial guidance, and additional support to those who own and distribute video content.

Unfortunately, the movie industry has fallen off a cliff since the pandemic started. Though there is the potential for a rebound, it will take some time. 

CIDM has an overall grade of F, which is a Strong Sell rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company has grades of F in the Value and Stability components. 

The stock has Ds in the Quality and Growth components. Click here to learn more about how CIDM fares in the Momentum and Sentiment components. CIDM is ranked fifth out of eight stocks in the F-rated Entertainment – Movies/Studios industry. You can find the top stocks in this industry by clicking here. CIDM is down 25% over the past month. 

MongoDB (MDB)

MDB generates revenue through its database platform. MDB products are tailored to businesses in the financial services, media, government, healthcare, and telecom industries. Headquartered in New York, NY, MDB has a beta of 0.75. This figure indicates that MDB is less volatile than the market. 

The company has an overall grade of F, which translates into a Strong Sell rating in our POWR Ratings system. MDB has D grades in the Value, Stability, and Growth components. You can find out how MDB fares in the Momentum, Quality, and Sentiment components by clicking here

MDB is ranked 117 out of 131 stocks in the D-rated Software – Application industry. You can find top stocks in this industry clicking here. Analysts do not believe MDB will move significantly higher. 

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

Phreesia (PHR)

PHR offers a patient intake platform that helps care providers manage patients and the flow of business. This SaaS platform maximizes patient engagement in the care process while also helping healthcare businesses make the most of their staff, add to the bottom line and provide the best possible clinical care.

PHR is currently trading at $65 and change. The stock’s 52-week low is $26.52, while its high is $81.59. PHR has an overall grade of F, translating into a Strong Sell rating in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has Ds in the Value, Growth, Sentiment, and Quality components. 

Click here to find out how PHR fares in the Momentum and Stability components. Out of 131 stocks in the Software – Application industry, PHR is ranked 118th. 

CIDM shares fell $1.20 (-100.00%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, CIDM has gained 84.55%, versus a 16.66% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

Is a Nasty Pullback for the Stock Market on the Way?

Last week, we speculated about whether the breakout attempt would succeed or fail. While, the S&P 500 (SPY) has clearly broken out and we are now 1.5% above the upper end of the range, I still have some nagging concerns. We’ve broken out in quantitative terms, but we are not seeing similar developments on a qualitative basis. Some notable examples include an increase in the number of stocks advancing, expansion in the number of stocks making new highs, and risk appetites becoming more bullish. Rather, the market’s advance seems constrained to a handful of sectors, while other parts of the market are churning sideways or in distribution. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss this topic in more detail and preview the second-half of the year. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 1, 2021 | 1:38pm
