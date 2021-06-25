3 Health Insurance Stocks That are Better Buys Than Clover Health

: CLOV | Clover Health Investments Corp. Cl A News, Ratings, and Charts

CLOV – One of the most popular meme stocks this week, Clover Health (CLOV) saw huge gains mid-week as retail traders on Reddit pushed up its price in response to a short squeeze. While CLOV may have a good future ahead of it, Molina Healthcare (MOH), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Cigna Corporation (CI) are better buys right now.

David CohneBy David Cohne

Jun 25, 2021


As I’ve covered in an article last week, meme stocks have been the talk of the Street this year. This week investors heard quite a lot about Clover Health (CLOV). CLOV is a healthcare technology company that uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. 

In fact, this health insurance technology company was one of the most-discussed stocks on Reddit this week. The stock rose 20% on Tuesday and 9.5% on Wednesday as Reddit traders pushed its value up after talk of the company becoming a target of a short squeeze. Even Chamath Palihapitiya, the venture capitalist behind the company, discouraged traders from buying the stock due to being a short squeeze target.

Retail traders nonetheless kept pushing its price higher. While the company could have a great future ahead of it, I would advise investing in other health insurance stocks, as the volatile nature of CLOV’s price swings may be too high for risk averse investors. Companies such as Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), and Cigna Corporation (CI) are more established and rank highly in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH)

MOH offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization, or HMO. The company also has a Medicaid Solutions segment that provides solutions to U.S. state governments for their Medicaid management information systems.

The company has seen consistent growth over the past few years. In the first quarter, total revenue soared 43.4% year over year due to increased membership in Medicaid and the Marketplace. MOH has also been gaining from a restructuring and profitability improvement plan that the company started in 2017. The plan has included streamlining its organizational structure to improve efficiency, which has resulted in lower costs.

The company is expected to see continued growth in membership due to contract wins and strategic initiatives. In addition, buyouts, such as YourCare and Magellan Health have extended the company’s capabilities and expanded its geographic diversity. MOH has an overall grade of A and a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system.

The company had a Value Grade of A, which makes sense as its price to free cash flow ratio of 6.7 is well below the industry average. Plus, the company has an EV/EBITDA under 10. MOH also has a Quality Grade of B due to strong fundamentals. Its return on equity of 33.4% is high and its current ratio of 1.6 indicates the company has more than enough liquidity to handle short-term obligations.

We also provide Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment grades for MOH, which you can find here. MOH is ranked #1 in the B-rated Medical – Health Insurance industry. For more top stocks in this industry, make sure to visit this link.  

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH

UNH is the largest private health insurance provider in the United States, providing medical benefits to 48 million members across its U.S. and international businesses. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, the company has obtained massive scale in managed care. In addition to insurance, its Optum franchises offer everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to outpatient care and analytics.

In fact, Optum has become increasingly valuable to the company as it helps diversify its revenue stream. The primary growth catalysts for Optum include its pharmacy care services, care delivery, and government services. It also appears that Optum’s subsegment, OptumInsight, is poised to acquire Change Healthcare, which would help create a more technology-enabled health care platform.

Its government business, consisting of Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, is poised to see massive growth. The upcoming 2021 Medicare enrollment season should help expand its Medicare Advantage footprint as it is expected to reach an additional 3.5 million people in 300 additional counties. Plus, UNH has an overall grade of A, translating into a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system.

The company has a Stability Grade of A, indicating it has a history of stable growth and price performance. For instance, earnings have grown an average of 23.1% over the past five years. UNH also has a Sentiment Grade of B, which means it is well-liked by Wall Street analysts. Out of twenty-seven analysts, twenty-four rate the stock a Buy or Strong Buy.

For the rest of UNH’s grades (Growth, Value, Momentum, and Quality), click here

UNH is ranked #2 in the same B-rated industry as MOH (Medical – Health Insurance).

Cigna Corporation (CI)

CI primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM services were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts and are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is with the Department of Defense. In its health insurance segment, the company mostly serves employers through self-funding arrangements but also operates in government programs, including Medicare Advantage.

The company’s sales have been rising more than 20% per year consistently over the past ten years. This has been driven by several acquisitions, the company’s operating performance, and its quality products and services. Its bottom line has also been rising over the past few years. Like MOH, CI has been growing its membership base.

This is expected to continue given the company’s wide agent network and superior service, which drives enrollment in commercial market segments. In its Medicare Advantage business, the firm is gaining from product expansion and in-market growth. Plus, its 2018 acquisition of Express Scripts has given the company more tools to help clients control their healthcare costs.

CI has an overall grade of B, translating into a Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company has a Value Grade of B, which isn’t surprising with a trailing P/E of 10.08 and a forward P/E of 11.44. CI also has a Sentiment Grade of B. Similar to UNH, CI is well-liked by the “Smart Crowd.” Twenty-one out of twenty-four analysts rate the stock a Buy or higher.

To gain access to all of CI’s grades, including Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Quality, click here. CI is ranked #3 in the B-rated Medical – Health Insurance industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Stock Market Outlook for 2nd Half of 2021

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

CLOV shares were trading at $13.01 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.78 (-5.66%). Year-to-date, CLOV has declined -22.42%, versus a 14.84% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: David Cohne


David Cohne has 20 years of experience as an investment analyst and writer. He is the Chief Value Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of POWR Value newsletter. Prior to StockNews, David spent eleven years as a consultant providing outsourced investment research and content to financial services companies, hedge funds, and online publications. David enjoys researching and writing about stocks and the markets. He takes a fundamental quantitative approach in evaluating stocks for readers. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CLOVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MOHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UNHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Fallacy of “Peak Everything”

Connected to the inflation conversation is the theory of “Peak Everything”. This idea is making its rounds through the investing world with shock waves of trading activity. Let’s talk about what it is...What it really means for the future of the S&P 500 (SPY)...And why, we will end up on the right side of action. Read on below to find out more…
Jun 23, 2021 | 2:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Could the Fed’s Rate Reversal Lead to More Volatility in the Stock Market?

Inflation has become a recurring theme in my comments due to a notable rise in inflation metrics and how they have affected the S&P 500 (SPY). The Fed has consistently spoken of inflation being transitory over the past couple of months, which has resulted in investors becoming less concerned over higher prices. But it appeared that the Fed reversed course as it is now, indicating it would raise rates ahead of schedule. This created more volatility in the markets leading to a tough day on Friday. But, if you look closer at their remarks, not everything is as it seems. I will expand on my point below. But first, let's recap the past week in the markets. Read on below…
Jun 22, 2021 | 12:33pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2nd Half of 2021 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path to start 2021. Yet it is not quite the same glorious bull run we enjoyed from the lows of last year. This market has become more volatile and with less upside potential. However, there is still plenty of money to be made if you look in the right places. That is the very nature of the new presentation I put together. So read on for more info…
Jun 11, 2021 | 7:16pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Biotech Stocks To Bolster Your Portfolio

Illumina (ILMN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ), and Amgen (AMGN) are 3 of the top biotech stocks. The sector has been an underperformer over the last few years but could start outperforming given the aging population, low valuation, and growth potential.
Jun 22, 2021 | 5:08pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2nd Half of 2021 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path to start 2021. Yet it is not quite the same glorious bull run we enjoyed from the lows of last year. This market has become more volatile and with less upside potential. However, there is still plenty of money to be made if you look in the right places. That is the very nature of the new presentation I put together. So read on for more info…
Jun 11, 2021 | 7:16pm

Read More Stories

More Clover Health Investments Corp. Cl A (CLOV) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CLOV News