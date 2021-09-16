Due to rapid digitization and remote lifestyles, the software industry’s strong growth prospects have sparked fierce competition among existing and new industry entrants. Further, investors’ optimism about the industry’s continued growth has propelled many software stocks to high valuations that are not justified by their current or expected financials.

Following a seven-month winning streak, equity markets are down so far in September. Stock indexes ended flat on Wednesday, giving up Tuesday gains on better-than-expected inflation data. While multiple fiscal stimulus packages and the Fed’s dovish monetary policy stance have been driving the economic recovery, concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and rising Treasury yields could cause investors to drop overvalued tech stocks.

We think weak fundamentals and poor earnings growth potential could cause overvalued software stocks Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), Confluent Inc. (CFLT), and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) to suffer a downturn in the near term. So, they are best avoided now.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

COUP offers a cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects businesses with suppliers worldwide, giving them insight and control over spending money, improving supply chains, and managing liquidity. It serves companies in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. COUP is based in San Mateo, Calif.

COUP’s operating loss increased 70.1% year-over-year to $54.30 million in the second quarter, ended July 31, 2021. The company’s net loss grew 101.2% from its year-ago value to $54.30 million, while its loss per share surged 93.8% from the prior-year quarter to $1.24.

A $0.27 consensus EPS estimate for the current year represents a 64.9% decline year-over-year. The stock has declined 28.6% in price year-to-date and 14.2% over the past six months.

In terms of forward Price/Sales, COUP is currently trading at 25.49x, which is 520.4% higher than the 4.11x industry average. Also, in terms of its forward EV/Sales, the stock is currently trading at 27.02x, which is 551.2% higher than the 4.15x industry average.

COUP’s POWR ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. The company has an overall D rating, which translates to Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

COUP is rated a D grade for Quality, Stability, and Value. Additionally, within the D-rated Software – Business industry, it is ranked #52 of 60 stocks.

To see additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Sentiment, and Momentum for COUP, click here.