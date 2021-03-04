3 Shipping Stocks to Buy as Global Trade Accelerates

NYSE: DAC | Danaos Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

DAC – Shipping stocks have been among the best performers over the past year. Supply is tight due to years of poor performance while demand is much stronger than expected. As a result, shipping rates have been strong. Investors should consider buying MATX, OSG, and DAC.

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Mar 4, 2021


While investors are understandably enamored by the huge moves in Internet stocks, cloud computing, and electric vehicles, shipping stocks have even larger gains.  From last year’s bottom, the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is up 244%.

In contrast, the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI), the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD), and the KraneShares Electric Vehicles (EV) and Future Mobility Index (KARS) are up 125%, 181%, and 182%, respectively, from their 2020 lows.

Shipping has been a significant underperformer over the last decade. This is a key difference between it and these other sectors. Cloud computing, Internet stocks, and EVs outperformed over the previous bull market and already had elevated multiples. 

Shipping’s New Bull Market

Shipping is a classic boom-and-bust industry, and 2003 to 2008 was a boom period. As a result of high shipping rates, companies aggressively built new ships. As the commodity and economic cycles turned south, this oversupply resulted in very poor conditions for shipping companies as rates collapsed. 

Over time, supply has been reduced through ships aging out and consolidation between firms. It seems that demand is also improving. Here, we have a combination of the largest inventory restocking cycle since 2009 and massive amounts of stimulus. Inventories had been declining since 2018, but they reached multiyear lows due to the coronavirus. 

Being restocked back to normal levels is a positive tailwind for trade and shipping rates. Another catalyst will be the fiscal stimulus deployed by countries, a significant portion which will go to infrastructure projects and increase consumption – both positive for global trade.

As a result, investors should consider stocks that will benefit from the sector’s bullish conditions. Three buy-rated shipping stocks with bright prospects for 2021 are Danaos Corporation (DAC), Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), and Matson (MATX).

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG)

OSG operates a fleet of vessels that transport crude oil and petroleum products. This industry has been a major underperformer over the last decade as North American oil imports significantly dropped with rising shale production.

OSG will do well if crude oil prices continue to rise and if shale oil production remains low as expected. The former certainly seems in play as crude oil supply looks to be pretty inelastic at least for the next 12 months while demand has been relatively resilient and could explode once the economy normalizes.

Given these factors, it’s not surprising that OSG is rated a B by the POWR Ratings which equates to a Buy. The stock has a B for Growth which is consistent with its quarterly sales growth of 30% and earnings growth of 81%. It also has a B for Value due to its very low PE of 4.7. 

The POWR Ratings also assess OSG by additional categories including Quality, Stability, Sentiment, Momentum, and Industry conditions. To learn more, click here

Danaos Corporation (DAC)

DAC has been one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market as it’s up 590% from its March 2020 low. Many of the high-flying tech stocks which outperformed in the earlier parts of this bull market have endured some bumps in 2021. However, DAC has only accelerated as it’s up 76% so far this year.

DAC owns and operates container ships all over the world. Currently, it has 63 ships. Like many shipping stocks, DAC was on a path to bankruptcy given the poor industry conditions which went from bleak to catastrophic as the coronavirus hit the world. DAC dropped 75% between the start of the year and the March 2020 low. 

However, the stock and shipping rates started climbing higher. It turned out that the coronavirus had more of a negative impact on small businesses and service providers rather than goods. 

The supply situation for shipping had also tightened in response to the crisis. Many expected demand to collapse, yet it remained more resilient than expected.  The government’s fiscal stimulus package was also supportive of consumption. Therefore, industrial production output is only off 2% from last year’s levels, while consumer spending is actually higher.

DAC is rated a B by the POWR Ratings which translates to a Buy. The market continues to not believe in DAC so it has a PE of 6. Buying DAC is an implicit bet that global growth will continue to be strong. This seems a reasonable bet given the economy reopening in addition to the large doses of fiscal and monetary policy. 

DAC has a Quality rating of B. This is borne out by its outperformance relative to the market and its peers. DAC’s price is primarily decided by shipping rates which can be quite volatile but it’s among the best to bet on rising rates. 

Matson (MATX)

MATX provides ocean transportation and logistics services. It mainly ships dry and refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, automobiles, and building materials. It operates in the Pacific region, connecting places like China, California, Hawaii, Alaska, Japan, etc. Its major customers include Japanese automakers and the US military.

Given the bullish outlook on trade and industrial activity, the stock has experienced more than a 100% increase from its 2020 lows. Despite these gains, its valuation is attractive with a forward PE of 16.1 and 17% gross margins.

MATX is rated a B by the POWR Ratings which equates to a Buy. This is consistent with its strong position in a region where trade is growing. The stock had sales growth of 13% compared to the previous year, and analysts are expecting 16% sales growth next year. This is consistent with its B for Growth.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

K.I.S.S. for the March Stock Market

 

DAC shares rose $0.65 (+1.53%) in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, DAC has gained 100.65%, versus a 2.01% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. As a reporter, he covered the bond market, earnings, and economic data, publishing multiple times a day to readers all over the world. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DACGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OSGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MATXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

K.I.S.S. for the March Stock Market

K.I.S.S. is one of the all-time great acronyms as it implores people to stop overcomplicating things. Instead you need to “Keep It Simple, Stupid”. And yes, that is the case with the stock market (SPY) at this moment. It is bullish. Quite bullish in fact. The key is where to find outperformance. That will be our main focus today including details on the top 11 stocks and 3 ETFs for today’s market. Read on for more…
Mar 3, 2021 | 9:04am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is Activision the Stock of the Week?

Video gaming is massively popular with an estimated 2.7 billion gamers who spend an average of 6 hours per week. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is one of the premier videogame makers which has produced some of the most popular games. Surprisingly, the stock is undervalued by many metrics. Add it together and you understand why ATVI is our Stock of the Week.
Mar 2, 2021 | 8:13am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Chinese Stocks to Buy in March

The Chinese economy was able to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic quicker than the rest of the world thanks to its government’s robust measures to curb the spread of the virus and reopen its industries. With an increasing government crackdown now on Chinese industry leaders, we believe small-cap stocks there, such as Cango (CANG), Qudian (QD), and China Online Education Group (COE), hold better growth potential.
Mar 3, 2021 | 5:30pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Down 9% in 2021, is Now a Good Time to Scoop Up Pfizer Stock?

Pfizer (PFE) is at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 with its FDA authorized vaccine now being deployed. Despite its stock’s recent retreat due increasing competition and its relatively unimpressive quarterly results, we think it wise to bet on PFE now because it is trading at a discount to its peers. Also, PFE is expected to gain significantly in the coming months based on growing demand for its products.
Mar 3, 2021 | 2:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Chinese Stocks to Buy in March

The Chinese economy was able to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic quicker than the rest of the world thanks to its government’s robust measures to curb the spread of the virus and reopen its industries. With an increasing government crackdown now on Chinese industry leaders, we believe small-cap stocks there, such as Cango (CANG), Qudian (QD), and China Online Education Group (COE), hold better growth potential.
Mar 3, 2021 | 5:30pm

Read More Stories

More Danaos Corporation (DAC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DAC News