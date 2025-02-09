3 Industrial Stocks Benefiting From Supply Chain Reshoring

NYSE: DCI | Donaldson Company, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

DCI – As companies bring production closer to home, the industrial sector is poised to benefit. Therefore, to capitalize on this trend, investors might consider adding industrial stocks, such as Tennant Company (TNC), Donaldson Company (DCI), and The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC). Continue reading….

Shreya RathiBy ShreyaRathi

Feb 9, 2025


Supply chain reshoring has become a significant theme in global industrial markets due to rising geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. Businesses are shifting production back to their home countries, benefitting companies that support domestic manufacturing and logistics.

Given this positive outlook, it might be considered wise for investors to add three fundamentally strong industrial stocks, Tennant Company (TNC), Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI), and The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC), for substantial gain.

With Trump’s administration, this year is set to bring regulations, technology, and labor changes. Many manufacturers are expecting more growth and investment without the regulatory burden under Trump’s office.

President Trump is expected to levy tariffs against top trading partners like Canada, Mexico, and China, complicating the supply chain. However, this could also mean increased demand for manufacturing companies with strong domestic production. Companies with strong localized supply chains stand to benefit from these policies.

Since labor costs are often higher in domestic markets compared to overseas production hubs, manufacturers are investing in automation and robotics to enhance efficiency. Further, the global industrial services market is anticipated to reach $59.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.

To that end, let’s evaluate the fundamental aspects of the three Industrial – Machinery stocks mentioned above, starting with the third choice.

Stock #3: Tennant Company (TNC)

TNC designs, manufactures, and markets floor-cleaning equipment worldwide. Its offerings include floor maintenance equipment, sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts, and repair services. The company’s products are available under various brands like Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IPC, Gaomei, and Rongen. 

On December 10, 2024, TNC announced the release of lithium-ion battery-powered versions of its T12 and T16 scrubbers. This innovation comes with significant added benefits, including extended battery lifespan, reduced maintenance, and enhanced operator safety, that could help with the company’s mission to create a cleaner, safer, and healthier world.

In terms of the trailing-12-month gross profit margin, TNC’s 42.98% is 35.8% higher than the 31.65% industry average. Similarly, its 8.89% trailing-12-month ROTA is 67.1% higher than the industry average of 5.32%. Also, its trailing-12-month ROTC of 9.92% compares to the industry average of 6.86%.

In the fiscal third quarter that ended on September 30, 2024, TNC’s net sales increased 3.6% year-over-year to $315.8 million. Its gross profit grew marginally from the year-ago value to $133.8 million. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $47.9 million, indicating a 4.4% growth from the prior-year quarter. In addition, its adjusted net income came in at $26.6 million and $1.39, up 4.7% and 3.7% year-over-year, respectively.

According to the 2024 updated guidance, the company expects net sales to range from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $205 million and $215 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to range from 16% to 16.5%.

Analysts expect TNC’s revenue for the current year (ended December 2024) to grow 3% to $1.28 billion and its EPS to be $6.42. For the fiscal year 2025, its revenue is expected to grow by 3.6% from the prior year to $1.33 billion and its EPS to be $6.26, respectively.

The stock has gained 5.3% over the past month to close the last trading session at $85.58.

TNC’s POWR Ratings reflect this robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

TNC has a B grade for Value, Momentum, and Quality. It is ranked #14 out of 78 stocks in the A-rated Industrial – Machinery industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for TNC (Growth, Stability, and Sentiment).

Stock #2: Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

DCI manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts for diverse industries and advanced markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions; Industrial Solutions; and Life Sciences. 

On January 30, DCI announced its partnership with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) for the Freightliner SuperTruck III project, which is a contribution to the hydrogen fuel cell project. In this collaboration, DCI’s advanced air filter technology will be featured in the next-gen Freightliner SuperTruck III, which aims to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

The stock’s trailing-12-month net income margin of 11.56% is 76.1% higher than the industry average of 6.57%. Similarly, its 16.73% trailing-12-month ROTC is 144% above the industry average of 6.86%. Also, its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 1.25x compares favorably to the industry average of 0.78x.

DCI’s net sales for the fiscal first quarter that ended October 31, 2024, increased 6.4% year-over-year to $900.1 million, while its adjusted gross profit grew 6.6% from the year-ago value to $320.7 million.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA rose 7.9% from the prior-year quarter to $164.8 million. Moreover, its adjusted net earnings came in at $101.5 million, indicating a 10.2% growth from the prior-year quarter period, and its adjusted EPS was $0.83 per share, up 10.7% year-over-year.

For the full year, the company expects EPS to be between $3.56 and $3.72. This compares to fiscal 2024 GAAP EPS of $3.38 and adjusted EPS of $3.42. Sales are anticipated to grow 2% to 6% year-over-year, with 1% pricing benefit.

The consensus revenue estimate of $908.32 million for the fiscal second quarter (ended January 2025) represents a 3.6% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $0.85 for the same quarter indicates a 4.6% improvement year-over-year. The company has an excellent earnings surprise history; it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

DCI shares have surged 6.6% over the past year to close the last trading session at $70.68.

DCI’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

DCI has a B grade for Momentum, Stability, and Quality. It is ranked #4 out of 78 stocks in the same A-rated industry. Click here to access the other DCI ratings for Growth, Value, and Sentiment.

Stock #1: The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)

GRC designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. 

GRC’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 13.55% is 31.5% higher than the industry average of 10.30%. Likewise, its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 10.45% is 51.5% above the industry average of 6.90%.

During the fiscal year 2024 that ended on December 31, 2024, GRC’s net sales increased marginally year-over-year to $659.67 million. The company’s gross profit came in at $204.33 million, reflecting an increase of 4.1% from the prior year’s period. Moreover, its non-GAAP adjusted earnings came in at $46.03 million and $1.75 per share, up 28.5% and 27.7% year-over-year, respectively.

Street expects GRC’s revenue for the fiscal first quarter (ending March 2024) to increase 3.5% year-over-year to $164.84 million. Moreover, its EPS estimate of $0.45 for the same period indicates a 50% year-over-year growth.

Over the past nine months, the stock has surged 15.3%, closing the last trading session at $37.80.

GRC’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It also has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Value, Momentum, and Stability. Within the same Industrial – Machinery industry, it is ranked third. Click here to see GRC’s ratings for Growth and Quality.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

DCI shares closed at $70.13 on Friday, down $-0.55 (-0.78%). Year-to-date, DCI has gained 4.13%, versus a 2.51% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: ShreyaRathi


More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DCIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TNCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GRCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Alert: History Repeating Itself?

The last time we played around with tariffs was back in 2018 when we started a trade war with China. To say the least that was very negative for stocks as the S&P 500 (SPY) tanked the second half of the year. We need to learn from those history lessons to chart our course for investing in 2025. Read on for more...
Feb 5, 2025 | 6:17am
: LMT | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 High-Tech Defense Stocks Focused on the Future of Security

AI-powered surveillance to autonomous drones, defense firms are revolutionizing security. To capitalize on this trend, investors might consider grabbing shares of three quality high-tech defense stocks, TransDigm Group (TDG), General Dynamics (GD), and Lockheed Martin (LMT), for potential growth. Read on…
Jan 24, 2025 | 3:50pm
: LKQ | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Automotive Stocks Gaining Speed in a Changing Industry

The automotive industry is well-positioned for significant growth thanks to the shift towards EVs and stricter environmental regulations. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to buy automotive stocks, such as LKQ Corporation (LKQ), Magna International (MGA), and Garrett Motion (GTX), which are gaining speed in a changing industry. Continue reading…
Jan 24, 2025 | 3:30pm
: ACN | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 AI & Data Analytics Stocks Turning Information into Profit

The AI and data analytics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by growing demand for analytics tools and technological advancements. Thus, it could be wise to buy and hold top AI and data analytics stocks Accenture (ACN), Autodesk (ADSK), and UiPath (PATH) for significant profits. Continue reading...
Jan 24, 2025 | 2:53pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Fade THIS Stock Market Rally

We all cheer when the S&P 500 (SPY) makes new highs as it did last week. Unfortunately the stars are aligning for more market downside in the near term. Get the full story now...
Jan 29, 2025 | 6:04am

Read More Stories

More Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DCI News