Because investors remain concerned about the pace of economic recovery due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 cases, the stock market is expected to remain volatile in the near term. According to an AP report, the United States recorded 26,800 COVID-19 deaths and more than 4.2 million infections in August.

Also in August, the consumer price index (CPI) increased 5.3% from a year earlier and 0.3% from July, which was a lower increase than was expected. In addition, during the Federal Reserve’s recent annual Jackson Hole economic symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that high inflation is temporary. With these factors buoying investors, quality stocks trading at affordable prices could be wise bets now.

Fundamentally sound stocks Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), Telefónica, S.A. (TEF), and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) are currently trading below $20 per share and look undervalued considering their growth prospects. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up their shares now.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)(ERIC)

ERIC provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions mainly to the telecom industry. The company operates through four segments: Networks; Digital Services; Managed Services; and Emerging Businesses. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

On August 30, 2021, ERIC announced that it was expanding its portfolio of 5G radios with three new offerings geared toward urban environments. Part of Ericsson Street Solutions, these radios should allow communications service providers to build robust 5G service across all bands in urban environments while blending in seamlessly with the cityscapes.

For its second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, ERIC’s revenue increased 10% sequentially to SEK54.9 billion ($6.41 billion). The company’s net income increased 50% year-over-year to SEK 3.9 billion ($460 million). Also, its EPS came in at SEK 1.10, up 49% year-over-year.

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, ERIC’s 15.80x is 37.2% lower than the 25.15x industry average. The stock’s forward EV/S and P/S of 1.38x and 1.44x, respectively, are lower than the 4.15x and 4.11x industry averages.

ERIC’s revenue is expected to come in at $27.41 billion in the current year, representing an 8.5% year-over-year rise. In addition, the company’s EPS is expected to increase 11.1% year-over-year to $0.7 in the current year. Over the past year, the stock has gained 7.6% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $11.70.

It’s no surprise that ERIC has an B overall, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting. In addition, it has an A grade Value, and a B grade for Stability.

ERIC is ranked #20 of 55 stocks in the Technology – Communication/Networking industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for ERIC (Growth, Sentiment, Momentum, and Quality).

Telefónica, S.A. (TEF)