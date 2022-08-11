Should Investors Buy Etsy Stock After Its Robust Q2 Earnings?

NASDAQ: ETSY | Etsy Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ETSY – E-commerce giant Etsy (ETSY) recently reported impressive quarterly results. While it has been making operational advancements, its rising costs may concern investors. So, let’s find out if it is worth investing in the stock now. Read on…

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Aug 11, 2022


Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) runs two-sided online marketplaces that bring together millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers worldwide. The “House of Brands” portfolio of Etsy, Inc. also includes fashion resale marketplace Depop, musical instrument marketplace Reverb, and handmade goods marketplace Elo7 from Brazil.

The company reported impressive second-quarter results, which led its stock to soar 31.7% over the past month. Its platform continues to grow in terms of buyers and sellers. Active buyers increased by 3.8% to 93.9 million, while active sellers increased by 41.5% to 7.4 million in its latest second-quarter results.

While Etsy has maintained its year-over-year growth, it has done so at a higher cost than in previous years. The company’s operating expenses for the quarter increased to more than $341 million, or 58.3% of revenue. This is significantly higher than the 55% recorded a year ago. Moreover, the stock is down 37.9% over the past year and 46.6% year-to-date to close its last trading session at $116.9.

Here’s what could shape ETSY’s performance in the near term:

Inadequate Financials

ETSY’s revenue increased 10.6% year-over-year to $585.14 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Its operating income decreased 18.6% from the year-ago value to $72.56 million. The company’s net income decreased 25.6% from the prior-year quarter to $73.12 million. Its EPS declined 25% year-over-year to $0.51.

Premium Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, the stock is currently trading at 29.03x, 128.9% higher than the industry average of 12.68x. Also, its forward Price/Sales of 5.57x is 485.9% higher than the industry average of 0.95x. Moreover, ETSY’s forward Price/Cash Flow of 25.05x is 151.8% higher than the industry average of 9.95x.

Consensus Price Target Indicates Potential Downside

The 12-month median price target of $11.67 indicates a 2.8% potential downside. The price targets range from a low of $83.00 to a high of $168.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Outlook

ETSY has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. ETSY has a D for Stability and Value. The stock beta of 1.87 is consistent with the Stability grade. In addition, its higher-than-industry valuation is in sync with the Value grade.

Of the 66 stocks in the F-rated Internet industry, ETSY is ranked #4.

Beyond what I’ve stated above, you can view ETSY ratings for Growth, Sentiment, Momentum, and Quality here.

Bottom Line

While the company reported solid financial performance in the latest earnings release, analysts expect its EPS to decline 41.9% in the current quarter and 36.9% in the next quarter. In addition, the consensus price target makes its near-term prospects look uncertain. So, we believe it is prudent to avoid the stock now.

How Does Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While ETSY has an overall D rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, trivago N.V. (TRVG), Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), and Yelp Inc. (YELP), which have an overall B (Buy).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

ETSY shares were trading at $118.88 per share on Thursday morning, up $1.98 (+1.69%). Year-to-date, ETSY has declined -45.70%, versus a -10.35% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ETSYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TRVGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EXPEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
YELPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

History Lessons Say Stocks About to Head Lower Again

Yes, history has a way of repeating itself. Like how periods of high inflation are followed by recessions and bear markets time and time again. Or how periods of high stock valuations often lead to extended bear markets like 2000 to 2003…and yes that may be repeating now. Before you believe that the next bull market has emerged you may want to read this article to appreciate why the odds point to more downside ahead.
Aug 10, 2022 | 6:07am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 3 Top Aerospace and Defense Stocks to Buy Now

The U.S. aerospace and defense industry is evolving, supported by lucrative fiscal investments and rapid defense technology advancement. Moreover, given the growing tension between China and Taiwan, it could be wise to add quality aerospace and defense stocks, Lockheed Martin (LMT), L3Harris Technologies (LHX), and Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) to your portfolio now. Continue reading…
Aug 9, 2022 | 4:03pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

After the Bear Market Rally What Comes Next?

The stock market is in the midst of an impressive and blistering rally. From the mid-June lows, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 14%, while the Nasdaq Composite is closing in on a 20% gain. Some of the factors behind this rally are extreme bearish positioning, better than expected economic data, marginally positive news on inflation, and odds of a 'soft landing' that have increased from implausible to 'pretty unlikely'. In today's commentary, I want to reiterate why I continue to see this as a 'bear market rally' rather than the start of a new bull market. Then, I want to provide some more insight on the thinking behind today's trade alert. We will conclude with an overview of the portfolio. and a couple of quick notes from my recent visit to Iceland. Read on below to find out more…
Aug 9, 2022 | 12:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Momentum Stocks Crushing the Bear Market

Valero Energy (VLO) and Shell (SHEL) have maintained strong momentum amid the highly uncertain market conditions. With recession fears expected to keep the market under pressure in the near term, it could be wise to buy these stocks now to benefit from their momentum, which might continue for some time based on their fundamental strength irrespective of the market conditions. Read on…
Aug 10, 2022 | 1:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

After the Bear Market Rally What Comes Next?

The stock market is in the midst of an impressive and blistering rally. From the mid-June lows, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 14%, while the Nasdaq Composite is closing in on a 20% gain. Some of the factors behind this rally are extreme bearish positioning, better than expected economic data, marginally positive news on inflation, and odds of a 'soft landing' that have increased from implausible to 'pretty unlikely'. In today's commentary, I want to reiterate why I continue to see this as a 'bear market rally' rather than the start of a new bull market. Then, I want to provide some more insight on the thinking behind today's trade alert. We will conclude with an overview of the portfolio. and a couple of quick notes from my recent visit to Iceland. Read on below to find out more…
Aug 9, 2022 | 12:11pm

Read More Stories

More Etsy Inc. (ETSY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ETSY News