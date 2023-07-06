Buy or Hold for July 2023: Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)

NASDAQ: ETSY | Etsy Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ETSY – Thanks to rapid digitization and increased internet penetration worldwide, the e-commerce sector has witnessed a boom over the past few years. Given this backdrop, is online marketplace operator Etsy (ETSY) resilient enough to brave the current market turbulence? Let’s look at its fundamentals to examine its prospects….

Malaika AlphonsusBy Malaika Alphonsus

Jul 6, 2023


Despite the turbulent macroeconomy over the past year and the potential for a recession ahead, e-commerce company Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is focusing on a few strategic priorities in the near term.

ETSY CEO, Josh Silverman, stated, “We’ve kicked off an exciting pipeline of product development and marketing initiatives to drive improved customer experiences and engagement in 2023.”

The company aims to focus on deepening buyer curiosity and engagement, instilling trust when carrying out transactions, and being the preferred platform for its sellers by offering efficiency and effectiveness. The company believes its disciplined investment approach can leverage the e-commerce industry’s growth and best-in-class profitability over time.

Moreover, the company could receive significant tailwinds from the e-commerce industry’s prospects on the backs of increasing digitization and rising internet penetration. This year, e-commerce sales could reach a staggering $1.03 trillion, indicating a 7.7% year-over-year increase.

However, ETSY’s stock has fallen 28.8% over the past six months and marginally over the past month to close its last trading session at $85.15. On the other hand, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $117.28 in the near term, indicating a potential upside of 37.7%

Here are some factors that could influence ETSY’s performance in the upcoming months:

Mixed Financials 

For the fiscal first quarter that ended March 31, 2023, ETSY’s revenue increased 10.6% year-over-year to $640.88 million. The company’s gross profit increased 9.6% year-over-year to $445.42 million. However, its net income declined 13.4% year-over-year to $74.54 million. In addition, its net EPS attributable to common stockholders declined 11.7% year-over-year to $0.53.  

High Profitability  

In terms of the trailing-12-month EBIT margin, ETSY’s 14.58% is 100.5% higher than the industry average of 7.27%. Its 16.78% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 57.5% higher than the industry average of 10.65%. Likewise, its 21.43% trailing-12-month levered FCF margin is 493.4% higher than the 3.61% industry average. 

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward EV/Sales, ETSY is trading at 4.29x, 263.7% higher than the industry average of 1.18x. Its forward Price/Sales multiple of 3.81 is 340.6% higher than the industry average of 0.86. Its forward P/E ratio of 34.89x is 129.5% higher than the 15.20x industry average.

Mixed Analyst Estimates 

Its EPS for fiscal 2023 is expected to decline 6.6% year-over-year to $4.30, while for fiscal 2024, it is expected to increase 13.9% year-over-year to $4.90.    

Its EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, is expected to decline 4.9% year-over-year to $0.90. However, ETSY’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, are expected to increase 23.5% and 6.7% year-over-year to $1.42 and $861.51 million, respectively.

POWR Ratings

It’s no surprise that ETSY has an overall C rating, equating to Neutral in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. 

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. 

ETSY has an A grade for Quality, consistent with its high profitability. However, it has a D grade for Value, in sync with its higher-than-industry valuation.

It also has a C grade for Growth, justified by its mixed financial growth in the last reported quarter. Within the Internet industry, ETSY is ranked #41 out of 57 stocks.   

Click here to access the additional ratings of ETSY for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.  

Bottom Line  

With ETSY’s plans to launch product development and marketing initiatives to drive improved customer experiences, the company could realize benefits in the long term. However, given its stretched valuation and mixed financial estimates, it might be better to wait for a better entry point in the stock.

How Does Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Stack Up Against Its Peers?   

While ETSY has an overall grade of C, equating to a Neutral rating, check out these other stocks within the Internet industry with an A (Strong Buy) rating: trivago N.V. (TRVG), Travelzoo (TZOO), and Yelp Inc. (YELP).

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

2nd Half of 2023 Stock Market Outlook (with trading plan & top picks!)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

ETSY shares were trading at $83.72 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $1.43 (-1.68%). Year-to-date, ETSY has declined -30.11%, versus a 15.60% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Malaika Alphonsus


Malaika's passion for writing and interest in financial markets led her to pursue a career in investment research. With a degree in Economics and Psychology, she intends to assist investors in making informed investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ETSYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TRVGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TZOOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
YELPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

2nd Half of 2023 Stock Market Outlook

43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his most complete and up to the minute analysis of what lies ahead for investors the rest of 2023. This includes a review of the bull case and bear case to determine where the S&P 500 (SPY) winds up this year. Next comes a complete trading plan and top picks. Spoiler Alert: Steve still believes bear case the most likely outcome. So be sure to check out the updated market outlook before placing your next trades. Get the full story below....
Jul 1, 2023 | 6:05am
: BA | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks to Soar on the Aerospace Boom!

The massive orders received by Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSY) at the recent Paris Air Show confirm that the aviation industry is back with a vengeance after the Covid pandemic. In fact, the biggest order ever in the industry was landed by Airbus. However, other companies are also benefiting from the new aerospace boom including Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) and AAR Corp (AIR). Read on below for the full story. . . .
Jul 5, 2023 | 5:11pm
: HCMLY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Industrial Stocks with Strong Momentum in July

Amid high-interest rates and a tight labor market, the economy is at risk of tipping into a recession in the second half of 2023. So, investors could consider buying industrial stocks Holcim (HCMLY), GMS (GMS), and Apogee Enterprises (APOG) that have gained momentum despite the market volatility. Keep reading...
Jul 5, 2023 | 11:29am
: YELP | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 3 Internet Stocks to Buy Right Away

The internet industry will likely thrive with robust demand amid rapid digitalization. Therefore, fundamentally strong internet stocks Yelp (YELP), trivago (TRVG), and Travelzoo (TZOO) might be solid buys. Read on...
Jul 6, 2023 | 8:24am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stock Fireworks OVER After July 4th?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has soared through the first half of the year. Even more impressive are the tech stocks in the Nasaq having a stellar first act on the year. But that is then...and this is now. That is why investment veteran, Steve Reitmesiter, shares his latest views on the market including 2nd half of 2023 stock market outlook, trading plan and top picks. Get the rest of the story below...
Jul 4, 2023 | 5:26am

Read More Stories

More Etsy Inc. (ETSY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ETSY News