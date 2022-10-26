3 High-Quality Stocks That Investors Should Accumulate During the Bear Market

NASDAQ: EXPE | Expedia Group Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

EXPE – Bear markets are painful and drawn out processes that really test the patience and conviction of investors. However, they are great opportunities to accumulate positions in strong stocks with promising outlooks. Here are 3 high-quality stocks worth accumulating: Expedia (EXPE), Donnelly Financial (DFIN), and Stride (LRN).

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Oct 26, 2022


Bear markets can be challenging processes for investors. However, the one upside is that they give an opportunity to buy high-quality companies at very attractive prices. 

Although it’s still early in the bear market, and odds favor another leg lower as we are nowhere close to a Fed ‘pivot’ and the economy has only just started to deteriorate, it’s a good time for investors to start building their list of companies to accumulate. Some key characteristics to prioritize are a wide moat around its business, exposure to a powerful, secular trend, and a reasonable valuation. 

Here are 3 high-quality stocks worth accumulating right now:

Stride (LRN)

One commonality of the bull market winners of the past is that it was connected to secular growth themes. Another area of secular growth is homeschooling which is becoming increasingly popular due to a variety of political and unpolitical reasons. There is also chatter that vouchers could be used for homeschooling purposes.

LRN is probably the only stock that is connected to this theme as it offers an online platform for education, including hosting third-party material. Currently, about 2 million students are using Stride’s platform in one way or the other. Stride is also looking to bolster its product lineup by offering more career education services and also more third-party material. 

Stride is positioned as the leading company for anyone who is pursuing an education on their own initiative. This is going to be a promising are of growth especially considering the egregious cost of a college education. And, Stride will get another tailwind from the increasing odds of Republicans winning control of Congress in 2022.

The POWR Ratings are also bullish on LRN as it’s rated a B which translates to a Buy. B-rated stocks have posted an average annual performance of 21.1% which compares favorably to the S&P 500’s annual average gain of 8.0%. Click here to see more of LRN’s POWR Ratings. 

Donnelley Financial (DFIN)

DFIN was a spin-off from R.R. Donnelley and Sons (RRD) and is now worth more than its parent company. DFIN is a global risk and compliance solutions provider. It creates software that helps companies meet financial regulatory requirements in the US and abroad. Thus, DFIN’s products help reduce the cost and complexity that companies face when dealing with financial regulation. 

DFIN is a great example of a stock with a wide moat as companies are likely to keep using their software once they start given switching costs and the value proposition. Additionally, this contributes to its software’s capabilities which makes it more attractive and effective. Overall, it’s one of the cheapest stocks in the market with a P/E ratio of 9.8 and a P/FCF of 8.9.

Given these strong fundamentals, it’s not surprising that the stock is rated a B by the POWR Ratings, equating to a Buy. B-rated stocks have posted an annual performance of 19.7%, comparing favorably to the S&P 500’s 7.1% annual performance. 

DFIN also has a B for Growth. This is consistent with the company’s strong earnings report and also analysts hiking full year EPS estimates from $2 earlier this year to nearly $4.2 following the recent report. To see additional component grades for DFIN, click here

Expedia (EXPE)

EXPE is one of the largest online booking companies in the world. It operates through multiple segments including Expedia, Vrbo, Hotels.com, Orbitz, Travelocity, and Wotif. In addition, it offers a range of travel and non-travel verticals, including for corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers, and financial institutions.

Like many travel stocks, EXPE is seeing a huge surge in revenues and bookings due to people’s pent-up demand for travel. However, the stock price has languished due to the market’s concern of a slowdown and potential recession. 

Thus, EXPE’s stock is down more than 50% from its all-time high in February of this year. Despite this, the stock’s earnings outlook remains strong. This year, analysts expect the company to earn $7 per share which will climb to $9 per share in 2023.

This combination of growth and value makes the stock quite attractive. It’s a major reason why EXPE is rated a B which equates to a Buy rating. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. B-rated stocks have posted an average annual performance of 21.1% which compares favorably to the S&P 500’s average annual 8.0% gain. 

Click here to see EXPE’s complete POWR Ratings.

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks

What makes them “MUST OWN“?

All 9 picks have strong fundamentals and are experiencing tremendous momentum. They also contain a winning blend of growth and value attributes that generates a catalyst for serious outperformance.

Even more important, each recently earned a Buy rating from our coveted POWR Ratings system where the A rated stocks have gained +31.10% a year.

Click below now to see these top performing stocks with exciting growth prospects:

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

EXPE shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, EXPE has declined -46.45%, versus a -18.64% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
EXPEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DFINGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LRNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Fade the Friday Rally

Bull markets do not go straight up. There are plenty of down days, weeks and even months for the S&P 500 (SPY) added into the mix. Conversely bear markets do not go straight down. In fact, they have some pretty sizeable rallies that come along the way often clouding the picture of what comes next. This is why we call them “suckers rallies” as investors get sucked in...just before they get spit back out on the next leg lower. This is all to say we are still very much in a bear market with lower lows on the way. Here is why...
Oct 22, 2022 | 7:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Cathie Wood Stocks It Would Be Wise to Avoid

With the Fed seemingly yet to be done with aggressive rate hikes to control sky-high inflation, troubles for Cathie Wood’s fleet of ETFs seem far from over. Due to overexposure to disruptive, tech-oriented businesses and cash-guzzling businesses, her investments' near-term outlook appears bleak. Hence, fundamentally weak Cathie Wood holdings Ui Path (PATH) and Verve Therapeutics (VERV) are best avoided now. Read on…
Oct 25, 2022 | 3:47pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Biotech Stock to Double Down on in Q4

Leading drug maker Amgen (AMGN) delivered impressive second-quarter results. The company is well-positioned for solid long-term growth, driven by its diversified and growing product portfolio, rising demand from a rapidly aging population, and continued advancements in science and technology. Given its high profitability, attractive dividends, and bright growth prospects, we think it could be wise to scoop up AMGN shares. Keep reading…
Oct 26, 2022 | 8:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Oil Stocks that Have Run Out of Gas

Even if President Biden’s SPR releases do not lower energy prices, fears of an impending recession might. Given this backdrop, fundamentally weak energy stocks like Tellurian (TELL), NextDecade (NEXT), and Camber Energy (CEI), which seem to have run out of gas, might be avoided now. Read on…
Oct 25, 2022 | 3:36pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Biotech Stock to Double Down on in Q4

Leading drug maker Amgen (AMGN) delivered impressive second-quarter results. The company is well-positioned for solid long-term growth, driven by its diversified and growing product portfolio, rising demand from a rapidly aging population, and continued advancements in science and technology. Given its high profitability, attractive dividends, and bright growth prospects, we think it could be wise to scoop up AMGN shares. Keep reading…
Oct 26, 2022 | 8:43am

Read More Stories

More Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All EXPE News