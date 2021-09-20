Connecticut-based fuel cell company FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is a global leader in the manufacture, installation, operation, and service of stationary fuel cell power plants. Shares of FCEL have gained 17.4% in price over the past five days, thanks to the company’s better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report.

The company’s service agreements and license revenues rose 102% year-over-year to $14.3 million in the quarter. Moreover, its net loss came in at $12 million compared to $15.3 million in the year-ago quarter, due primarily to a higher gross margin and lower interest expenses.

However, the stock has declined 58.3% over the past six months and 41.4% year-to-date. FCEL’s declining backlog and the stock’s lofty valuation remain concerns. Although its increased investments in distributed hydrogen and long-duration energy storage should expand its portfolio of solutions, the company has been burning cash when its losses and expenses are already significantly high.

Here’s what could influence FCEL’s performance in the upcoming months:

Declining Backlog Could be a Disadvantage

As of July 31, 2021, FCEL’s total order backlog declined 2.2% from its year-ago value to $1.30 billion. Its Advanced Technologies backlog fell 23% from $51.89 million on July 31, 2020, to $40.03 million as of July 31, 2021. This can be attributed primarily to a decrease in fuel pricing, which has reduced its estimated fuel revenue. A declining backlog suggests that the company is not gaining new contracts. Bleak Financials

Although FCEL’s revenue rose 43% year-over-year to $26.8 million in the third quarter ended July 31, 2021, its adjusted EBITDA came in at a negative $5.17 million. The company’s operating loss was $10.59 million for the quarter, while its loss per share amounted to $0.04. Also, FCEL reported $11.69 million in total costs and expenses, up 53.1% from the prior-year period. Its advanced technologies revenue declined 9.4% year-over-year to $6.25 million.

The company’s ROE, ROA, and ROTC are negative 26%, 10.9%, and 6.4%, respectively. Also, FCEL’s net income margin and EBITDA margin are negative 131.8% and 53.5%, respectively. In addition, its 0.1% trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 85.8% lower than the 0.8% industry average.

Tax Equity Financing

Last month, FCEL closed on a tax equity financing transaction with East West Bank for its 7.4 megawatts U.S. Navy Submarine Base fuel cell project. The $15 million tax equity commitment should enable FCEL to create a structure to facilitate additional capital opportunities.

Also, last month, FCEL closed on a tax equity sale-leaseback financing transaction with Crestmark Equipment Finance for its 1.4 megawatts SureSource 1500 biofuels fuel cell project. The company sold the San Bernardino fuel cell power plant for $10.2 million and then leased the plant back from Crestmark. However, sale-leaseback financing could lead to loss of operational flexibility and inability to leverage any depreciation benefits.

Stretched Valuation

FCEL shares fell $0.35 (-5.34%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, FCEL has declined -41.36%, versus a 18.83% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Imon Ghosh

Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article