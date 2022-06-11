Is FuelCell a Hydrogen Stock Worth Buying?

NASDAQ: FCEL | FuelCell Energy, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

FCEL – FuelCell (FCEL) stock fell over 6% in the last session on the company’s larger-than-expected losses. Also, its top line missed the consensus estimate. So, will it be wise to invest in the stock now? Read on to find out.

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Jun 11, 2022


FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and servicing of stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company serves markets including utilities, independent power producers, industrial and process applications, healthcare, and commercial markets.

Shares of FCEL plummeted in its last trading session after the company reported wider than expected losses in its second-quarter results. The company’s revenue grew 17.4% year-over-year to $16.38 million. However, the top line missed the FactSet consensus of $32.58 million. Net loss increased to 8 cents per share, which was wider than the FactSet consensus of 5 cents per share.

FCEL’s stock has declined 26.9% year-to-date and 66.3% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $3.80. It has slumped 6.6% intraday.

Here are the factors that could affect FCEL’s performance in the near term:

Bleak Financials

For the fiscal second quarter ended April 30, FCEL’s gross loss increased 53.7% year-over-year to $7.31 million. Loss from operations rose 62.3% from the prior-year quarter to $28.22 million. Net loss attributable to common stockholders and net loss per share came in at $31.02 million and $0.08, up 57.3% and 33.3% from the same period the prior year.

High Valuations

In terms of its forward EV/Sales, FCEL is currently trading at 9.46x, 473.7% higher than the industry average of 1.65x. The stock’s forward Price/Sales multiple of 10.99 is 707.4% higher than the industry average of 1.36. In terms of its forward Price/Book, it is trading at 3.06x, 17.8% higher than the industry average of 2.60x.

Negative Profit Margins

FCEL’s trailing 12-month gross profit margin, EBITDA margin, and net income margin of a negative 10.33%, 80.18%, and 110.65% are substantially lower than their respective industry averages of 29.30%, 13.28%, and 6.69%.

Its trailing 12-month ROE, ROTC, and ROA of a negative 21.28%, 8.87%, and 11.20% compare to their respective industry averages of 14.31%, 7.08%, and 5.29%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

FCEL’s POWR Ratings reflect this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

FCEL has a Quality grade of F in sync with its bleak profit margins. The stock has an F grade for Stability, consistent with its five-year monthly beta of 4.36. It also has a D grade for Value, which is justified by its lofty valuations.

In the 93-stock Industrial – Equipment industry, it is ranked #88.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for FCEL (Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment).

Bottom Line

The company’s financial performance in its last reported quarter has been disappointing. And considering its bleak bottom line and negative profit margins, I think the stock might be best avoided now.

How Does FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While FCEL has an overall POWR Rating of F, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Standex International Corporation (SXI) and Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and nVent Electric plc (NVT) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (CODYY), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Here We Come?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

FCEL shares closed at $3.76 on Friday, down $-0.04 (-1.05%). Year-to-date, FCEL has declined -27.69%, versus a -17.67% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FCELGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SXIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PLPCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NVTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CODYYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Here We Come?

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister is not a permabear by any stretch of the imagination. Thus, when he becomes cautious on the stock market’s (SPY) outlook it pays to listen. Read on below for Steve’s current market outlook and trading plan to outperform even as a bear market unfolds in the days ahead.
Jun 8, 2022 | 6:30am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip: 3 Oversold Stocks Rated 'Strong Buy'

The stock market sell-offs triggered by investor concerns over macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties this year have driven many quality stocks into oversold territory. So, it could be wise to invest in oversold stocks Agilent (A), Hillenbrand (HI), and TriNet (TNET), which have immense upside potential. Also, these stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s discuss.
Jun 7, 2022 | 12:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 High-Quality Large-Cap Stocks to Buy This Month

The better-than-expected May employment report indicates that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates aggressively this year. Since the fears of an economic slowdown are expected to keep the stock market extremely volatile, it could be wise to bet on high-quality large-cap stocks McKesson (MCK), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Waste Management, Inc. (WM), given their ability to perform steadily.
Jun 6, 2022 | 3:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am

Read More Stories

More FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FCEL News