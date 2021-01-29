Arcimoto: A Small Cap Electric Vehicle Stock to Add to Your Watchlist

: FUV | Arcimoto Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

FUV – Several companies have entered the electric vehicle (EV) space in recent years to benefit from the industry’s tailwinds. While not all companies in the sector have promising growth potential, Arcimoto (FUV) is one that we expect to witness greater demand in the near term as the economy gradually reopens. The company has been on a spectacular run over the past few months. Read on for some details.

Manisha ChatterjeeBy Manisha Chatterjee

Jan 29, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Founded in 2007, Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder and Deliverator.

FUV’s operations were halted temporarily amid the COVID-19 pandemic because its manufacturing and supply units had to be closed. However, the company has recovered and  resumed its operations. FUV recently reported a continuation of quarter-over-quarter net increases in pre-orders, which  the company is expected to fulfill in short order. Also, FUV has launched multiple high-visibility pilot programs of its vehicles.

Over the past year, the stock rallied 1310.6% to close yesterday’s trading session at $22.64.

FUV is focused on expanding to nationwide delivery in 2021 and scaling up to mass production in 2023. Investor optimism surrounding the company’s future growth along with  a number of other factors have helped the stock earn a Buy rating in our proprietary rating system.

Here is how our proprietary POWR Ratings system evaluates FUV:

Trade Grade: A

FUV is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $16.14 and $9.44, respectively, indicating an uptrend. Moreover, FUV has gained 52.9% over the past month, reflecting  solid short-term bullishness.

The company’s revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased 1953.1% year-over-year to $683,895. The gain was driven primarily by the resumption of vehicle production and customer deliveries, including 31 vehicles delivered in September. From the start of production in September 2019 to September 30, 2020, the company had produced 136 production vehicles, up from the 57 produced by December 31, 2019.

This month FUV announced that it had agreed to acquire Tilting Motor Works, which is the creator of the TRiO, the leading three-wheel conversion kit for touring motorcycles. Also this month, company joined the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), a national coalition of more than 40 businesses that are advocating for 100% electric vehicle sales by 2030.

Buy & Hold Grade: B

In terms of proximity to its 52-week high, which is a key factor that our Buy & Hold Grade considers, FUV is well positioned. The stock is currently trading 11% below its 52-week high of $25.44, which it hit on January 26.

Leveraging its unique business model, the company’s net revenue grew at a CAGR of 295.6% over the past three years.

Peer Grade: C

FUV is currently ranked #35 of 55 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry. Other popular stocks in the auto & vehicle manufacturers group are Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), General Motors Company (GM) and Tata Motors Limited (TTM).

With a 1310.6% gain, FUV has comfortably beaten the returns of these popular industry participants over the past year. TSLA, GM and TTM have gained 636.8%, 51.7% and 48%, over the same period.

Note that GM is one of the few stocks handpicked currently in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more here.

 

Industry Rank: A

The Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry is ranked #24 of  123 StockNews.com industries. The companies in this industry manufacture and sell vehicles including  passenger cars, light trucks and motorcycles, among others.

While the production of vehicles was setback amid the pandemic, production has largely resumed now. Also, companies that have expanded in the EV space are expected to see  even greater demand in the near term because people are concerned about climate change and are opting for  EVs over traditional vehicles in growing numbers .

Overall POWR Rating: B (Buy)

FUV is rated Buy due to its short- and long-term bullishness, solid growth prospects, and underlying industry strength, as determined by the four components of our overall POWR Rating.

Bottom Line

FUV has already returned more than 71% so far this year, but still has plenty of upside based on its unique business model, continued business growth, and growing demand in the EV space.

Analyst sentiment, which gives a good sense of a stock’s future price movement, is good for FUV. It has an average broker rating of 1.58. Of 6 Wall Street analysts that rated the stock, 1 rated it Strong Buy and 3 rated it Buy. A  consensus revenue estimate of $21.55 million for 2021 represents  a 613.6% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to grow 18.2% in 2021.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

#1 Ingredient for Picking Winning Stocks

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

 

FUV shares were trading at $22.17 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.47 (-2.08%). Year-to-date, FUV has gained 67.57%, versus a -1.16% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FUVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TSLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TTMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Ingredient for Picking the Best Stocks

Most investors are looking at the wrong things during earnings season. This has them holding on to stocks likely to underperform. Instead they need to understand what TRULY matters from these announcements that helps zero in on the stocks primed to outperform the market (SPY) in the days and weeks ahead. Read on for the full story...
Jan 27, 2021 | 8:33am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is General Motors the Next Tesla?

GM is not only a value play...it is potentially an explosive growth stock given a massive investment in electric vehicles. Time to get on board General Motors shares before its too late. Read on for more...
Jan 25, 2021 | 4:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Solar Stocks Outperforming Enphase in 2021

Most of the companies in the solar energy space had impressive performance over the past few months thanks to technical advancements and a dramatic decline in costs. While Enphase (ENPH) is one of the top players in the solar energy space, stocks such as SunPower (SPWR), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), ReneSola (SOL), and Sunworks (SUNW) have outperformed ENPH so far this year. So, we think it is worth watching these stocks.
Jan 28, 2021 | 11:08am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is Jumia Stock Soaring?

The growth of the e-commerce sector combined with the African subcontinent’s economic growth potential has convinced renowned short selling firm Citron Research to assume a long position in Jumia Technologies (JMIA). The company’s impressive double-digit rally so far this year, along with its growth potential as one of the biggest e-commerce platforms on the African continent, has made it one of the most promising stocks. Let’s take a closer look.
Jan 28, 2021 | 5:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Solar Stocks Outperforming Enphase in 2021

Most of the companies in the solar energy space had impressive performance over the past few months thanks to technical advancements and a dramatic decline in costs. While Enphase (ENPH) is one of the top players in the solar energy space, stocks such as SunPower (SPWR), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), ReneSola (SOL), and Sunworks (SUNW) have outperformed ENPH so far this year. So, we think it is worth watching these stocks.
Jan 28, 2021 | 11:08am

Read More Stories

More Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FUV News