1 Utilities Stock That Could Make You a Lot Richer in 2023

NYSE: GNE | Genie Energy Ltd. Class B Stock News, Ratings, and Charts

GNE – Utilities stock Genie Energy (GNE) is successfully expanding its business portfolio. Moreover, its dividend yields more than 3%. The stock has gained almost 80% in 2022, and the momentum might sustain, considering its solid fundamentals. Therefore, investing in GNE could make you a lot richer in 2023. Keep reading….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Dec 16, 2022


Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) recently acquired a portfolio of residential and small commercial customer contracts from electric utility company Mega Energy.

Michael Stein, GNE’s CEO, said, “Market conditions are producing attractive opportunities for portfolio expansion in some of our retail supply markets.”

He added, “Our strong balance sheet, with significant cash reserves, positions us to compete for additional books of business at favorable prices. We will continue to look for customer acquisition opportunities as specific markets become more conducive to growth.”

Moreover, investors’ interest in utility stocks is evident from the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 5.4% gains over the past month. This positive sentiment should bode well for GNE in the upcoming terms.

In addition, GNE’s dividend payouts have increased at a marginal CAGR over the past five years. Its current dividend yield is 3.01%, while its four-year average yield is 2.98%.

GNE has gained 79% year-to-date and 91.7% over the past year to close the last trading session at $9.97. Also, it has gained 11.3% over the past month.

Here is what could shape GNE’s performance in the near term:

Solid Bottom Line

For its third quarter that ended September 30, 2022, GNE’s total revenues came in at $81.28 million, down 7.3% year-over-year. However, its revenue from natural gas came in at $6.15 million, up 75% year-over-year.

Its gross profit came in at $43.14 million, up 24.7% year-over-year. Also, its income from operations came in at $23.54 million, up 34.8% year-over-year. Moreover, its net income came in at $18.31 million, compared to a loss of $2.66 million in the previous period. Its EPS came in at $0.70, compared to a loss per share of $0.10 in the prior-year period.

Attractive Valuations

GNE’s trailing-12-month EV/Sales of 0.53x is 87% lower than the industry average of 4.05x. Its trailing-12-month EV/EBITDA of 1.98x is 85.1% lower than the industry average of 13.31x.

In addition, its trailing-12-month Price/Sales of 0.75x is 66% lower than the industry average of 2.19x, while its trailing-12-month Price/Cash Flow of 2.15x is 80.5% lower than the industry average of 11.02x.

Robust Profitability

GNE’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 49.45% is 26.9% higher than the industry average of 38.98%. Its trailing-12-month net income margin of 28.87% is 156.5% higher than the industry average of 11.25%.

In addition, its trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of 43.19%, 45.08%, and 38.20%, compared with the industry averages of 9.17%, 3.81%, and 2.58%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Outlook

GNE has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. GNE has an A grade for Value, consistent with its lower-than-industry valuation multiples.

It has a B grade for Growth, in sync with its solid bottom line performance in the 2022 third quarter.

In the 67-stock Utilities – Domestic industry, GNE is ranked first.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for GNE (Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, Quality).

View all the top stocks in the Utilities – Domestic industry here.

Bottom Line

GNE possesses solid fundamental strength. Moreover, the utilities global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% until 2030. Also, utilities are considered a recession-resistant sector, and GNE should continue to witness significant investors’ attention considering the current economic scenario.

So, given the stock’s attractive valuations, robust profitability, and favorable industry outlook, I think GNE might be an ideal buy now.

How Does Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Stack up Against Its Peers?

While GNE has an overall POWR Rating of A, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC), which has an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and Portland General Electric Company (POR), which has an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

GNE shares were trading at $10.17 per share on Friday morning, up $0.20 (+2.01%). Year-to-date, GNE has gained 91.09%, versus a -18.50% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GNEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BIPCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PORGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Did the Tuesday Rally Shrink So Much...So Fast?

Bulls had to slow their roll on Tuesday as the immediate +3.5% rally was shaved by 80% into the close. Why did the rally fritter away? And what does it mean next for the stock market (SPY) going forward? 40 year veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his timely market outlook, trading plan and 8 top picks to generate gains in the weeks ahead.
Dec 14, 2022 | 6:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks Poised to Crush the Market Again in 2023

While the moderate inflation rate for November has boosted investor sentiment and may have paved the way for lower interest rate hikes from this month, Fed’s recent comments suggest that the target interest rate may be a bit further ahead. Hence shares of fundamentally strong businesses with robust demand, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and McKesson (MCK), look well-positioned to keep outperforming the broader market. Continue reading…
Dec 14, 2022 | 3:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Blue-Chip Stock That's Been Paying Dividends for Decades

Dividends are a tangible way of cushioning one’s portfolio through a steady income stream. Blue-chip stock The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has been paying dividends for decades. The company’s strong balance sheet has helped it raise dividends for 60 consecutive years. With the possibility of the economy entering a recession next year, KO could be a solid stabilizer to one’s portfolio. Read more…
Dec 14, 2022 | 1:46pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

November’s CPI was cooler than expected, indicating that inflation is moderating from its highest level in decades seen earlier this year. However, the chances of a recession next year continue to worry investors. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in no-brainer stocks Cisco Systems (CSCO), Unit Corporation (UNTC), and Civeo Corporation (CVEO) before year-end. Read more…
Dec 14, 2022 | 11:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Blue-Chip Stock That's Been Paying Dividends for Decades

Dividends are a tangible way of cushioning one’s portfolio through a steady income stream. Blue-chip stock The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has been paying dividends for decades. The company’s strong balance sheet has helped it raise dividends for 60 consecutive years. With the possibility of the economy entering a recession next year, KO could be a solid stabilizer to one’s portfolio. Read more…
Dec 14, 2022 | 1:46pm

Read More Stories

More Genie Energy Ltd. Class B Stock (GNE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GNE News