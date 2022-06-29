Groupon Still Not “Buy” After New Turnaround Plan

NASDAQ: GRPN | Groupon, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

GRPN – Marketplace operator Groupon (GRPN) is currently focusing on its new turnaround plan. However, the stock has plunged more than 40% this year, and I think it is not the right time to invest in it. Read more to find out why….

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Jun 29, 2022


Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is a marketplace operator that connects merchants to consumers. The company operates through two broad segments: North America and International. It offers services on behalf of third-party merchants and serves customers through its website and mobile applications.

The company’s new leadership arrived in December last year, which seemingly made investors concerned about the company’s prospects. The management change occurred two years into GRPN’s turnaround plan, which meant a start of a new program.

As the company jumped from one restructuring plan to another, the CEO outlined turnaround solutions such as cost-cutting, creating more differentiated inventory, and creating a new beauty and wellness marketplace.

Over the past year, the stock has declined 70.4% and 42.8% year-to-date to close its last trading session at $13.26. It has declined 14.9% over the past month.

Here are the factors that could affect GRPN’s performance in the near term:

Bleak Financials

For the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, GRPN’s total revenue decreased 41.9% year-over-year to $153.32 million. Net income attributable to GRPN declined 339.4% from the prior-year quarter to a negative $34.85 million. Net income per share came in at a negative $1.17, down 343.8% from the same period the prior year.

Bleak Growth Story

GRPN’s revenue has declined at a CAGR of 30.8% over the past three years and a 22.1% CAGR over the past five years. Its EBITDA has decreased at a CAGR of 47.2% over the past three years, while its total assets have declined at a 10.8% CAGR over the same period.

Analysts Expect Downsides

The consensus EPS estimates of a negative $0.43 and a negative $0.17 for the quarter ending June 2022 and the fiscal year 2022 indicate a 230.3% and 115% year-over-year decrease.

Likewise, the consensus revenue estimate for the same periods of $158.06 million and $688.86 million reflects declines of 40.6% and 28.8% from their respective prior-year periods.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

GRPN’s POWR Ratings reflect this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall rating of D, equating to Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

GRPN has a Sentiment grade of F in sync with the bleak analyst top and bottom-line growth expectations. The stock also has an F grade for Stability, consistent with its five-year monthly beta of 2.13.

GRPN has a Momentum grade of D. This is justified as the stock is trading lower than

In the 65-stock Internet industry, it is ranked #47. The industry is rated F.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for GRPN (Growth, Value, and Quality).

View all the top stocks in the Internet industry here.

Bottom Line

The prospects of the company’s turnaround strategy look uncertain. Also, GRPN’s negative bottom line is concerning. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $15.94 and $20.92. And with analysts expecting further decline in its revenue and EPS, I think the stock might be best avoided now.

How Does Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While GRPN has an overall POWR Rating of D, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Yelp Inc. (YELP), which has an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and trivago N.V. (TRVG) and Travelzoo (TZOO), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

GRPN shares were trading at $11.84 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $1.42 (-10.71%). Year-to-date, GRPN has declined -48.88%, versus a -19.53% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GRPNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
YELPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TRVGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TZOOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks to Buy as Inflation Expectations Ease

With the economy slowing and oil prices down by about 20% over the last couple of weeks, odds are increasing that inflation could be turning lower. This could be a catalyst for high-quality tech stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT), Veeva (VEEV), and Expedia (EXPE).
Jun 27, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Get Fooled by the Recent Market Rally

The S&P 500 (SPY) has bounced with gusto this week. Maybe the bear market is not here to stay? Ha! Don't make me laugh. This is just one in a long line of "suckers rallies" before the next leg lower. The reasons why are spelled out below in this week's market commentary...
Jun 25, 2022 | 9:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy These Stock Splits as Analysts See Upside

The market has witnessed several stocks-splits this year. Analysts see upside in Fortinet (FTNT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Nintendo (NTDOY), which have either undergone a stock split or will do so in the near term. The availability of these stocks at affordable prices after their splits could be an excellent opportunity to invest in them. Continue reading…
Jun 28, 2022 | 7:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Get Fooled by the Recent Market Rally

The S&P 500 (SPY) has bounced with gusto this week. Maybe the bear market is not here to stay? Ha! Don't make me laugh. This is just one in a long line of "suckers rallies" before the next leg lower. The reasons why are spelled out below in this week's market commentary...
Jun 25, 2022 | 9:49am

Read More Stories

More Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GRPN News