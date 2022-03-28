Up More Than 15% in 2022, is Howmet Aerospace Still a Buy?

: HWM | Howmet Aerospace Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

HWM – Shares of Howmet Aerospace (HWM) are trading near their 52-week highs and are up more than 15% in 2022. However, can the stock maintain its business momentum amid uncertainty associated with emerging coronavirus cases? Let’s find out.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Mar 28, 2022


Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It is currently trading near its 52-week high of $37.66, which it hit on March 22, 2022. In addition, the stock has gained 18.9% over the past three months to close Friday’s trading session at $37.

The company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. While EPS for the quarter beat Street estimate by 3.5%, revenue missed the consensus estimate by 2.3%. Moreover, the company witnessed a decline in hedge fund sentiment. So, HWM’s near-term prospects look uncertain.

Here’s what could influence HWM’s performance in the upcoming months:

Favorable Analyst Estimates

For fiscal 2022, analysts expect HWM’s EPS and revenue to grow 37.6% and 12.9% year-over-year to $1.39 and $5.61 billion, respectively. In addition, its EPS is expected to grow at 32.3% per annum over the next five years. Moreover, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $40 in the near term, indicating a potential upside of 8.1%.

Top Line Growth Doesn’t Translate into Bottom Line Improvement

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, HWM’s revenue surged 4% year-over-year to $1.29 billion. However, its operating income for the quarter decreased 33.5% year-over-year to $147 million. Its net income came in at $77 million, representing a 27.4% year-over-year decrease. Also, its EPS came in at $0.18, down 25% year-over-year.

Low Profitability

In terms of the trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio, HWM’s 0.46% is 41.1% lower than the industry average of 0.78%. Likewise, its trailing-12-month net income margin of 5.19% is 19.8% lower than the industry average of 6.47%. Moreover, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of 7.34%, 6.44%, and 2.52% are lower than the industry averages of 13.73%, 6.83%, and 5.14%, respectively.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward P/S, HWM’s 2.76x is 95.3% higher than the industry average of 1.41x. Likewise, its forward EV/S of 3.42x is 92.5% higher than the industry average of 1.78x. Moreover, the stock’s forward P/B and non-GAAP P/E of 4.02x and 26.45x are higher than the industry averages of 2.68x and 18.19x, respectively.

POWR Ratings Don’t Indicate Enough Upside

HWM has an overall rating of C, which equates to a Neutral in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. HWM has a C grade for Value, in sync with its higher-than-industry valuation ratios.

The stock has a C grade for Quality, in sync with its lower-than-industry profitability ratios. In addition, HWM has a C grade for Stability, consistent with its beta of 1.46.

HWM is ranked #43 out of 77 stocks in the B-rated Industrial – Machinery industry. Click here to access HWM’s Growth, Sentiment, and Momentum ratings.

Bottom Line

HWM’s near-term prospects look uncertain because of the ongoing supply chain disruptions and resurgence of Covid-19 cases worldwide. So, the stock looks overvalued at the current price level, and it could be wise to wait for a better entry point in the stock.

How Does Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While HWM has an overall POWR Rating of C, you might want to consider investing in the following Industrial – Machinery stocks with an A (Strong Buy) rating: Crane Co. (CR), ABB Ltd (ABB), and THK CO., LTD. (THKLY).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

HWM shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, HWM has gained 14.71%, versus a -3.71% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
HWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ABBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
THKLYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge even with rising inflation…even with Russia/Ukraine crisis. Check out Steve Reitmeister’s game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
Mar 25, 2022 | 3:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Wildly Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Amid current market volatility that is being fueled by investors' anticipation of aggressive interest rate increases this year, rising inflation, economic sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and surging oil prices, investors are seeking investment opportunities in undervalued large-cap companies to generate relatively stable returns. Thus, we think it could be wise to invest now in cheap large-cap stocks Takeda (TAK), Biogen (BIIB), Fujitsu (FJTSY), Nissan Motor (NSANY), and Cardinal Health (CAH). Read on.
Mar 24, 2022 | 2:10pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Recession Coming?

More and more economists and respected market commentators are coming forward talking about fears of a looming recession. And yes, recessions and bear markets go hand in hand. Let’s discuss the odds of recession, what this means for the stock market (SPY) and how this should affect your trading strategy at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 23, 2022 | 9:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Beaten-Down Financial Stocks to Scoop Up Now

The financial sector is expected to benefit from the anticipated multiple interest rate increases to combat skyrocketing inflation. With the Fed planning many more interest rate hikes this year, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally strong financial stocks Evercore (EVR), Lazard (LAZ), and Piper Sandler (PIPR) to one’s portfolio, given their promising growth prospects.
Mar 25, 2022 | 2:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Recession Coming?

More and more economists and respected market commentators are coming forward talking about fears of a looming recession. And yes, recessions and bear markets go hand in hand. Let’s discuss the odds of recession, what this means for the stock market (SPY) and how this should affect your trading strategy at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 23, 2022 | 9:43am

Read More Stories

More Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All HWM News