3 Top Renewable Energy ETFs for a Green Portfolio

NASDAQ: ICLN | iShares Global Clean Energy ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

ICLN – Due to climate change concerns, the world is moving away from carbon-based fossil fuels to cleaner alternative energy sources, including renewable energy. Therefore, investors looking to go green and grow their portfolio could consider investing in these three renewable energy ETS: iShares Global Clean (ICLN), Virtus Duff & Phelps (VCLN), and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy (QCLN). Read on….

Shweta KumariBy Shweta Kumari

Aug 2, 2024


The clean energy boom is still in its early stages, making it difficult to predict which companies will emerge as top performers. Instead of trying to guess the winners, why not invest in renewable energy ETFs to gain broad exposure to the entire industry?

Below, I have highlighted three top renewable energy ETFs: the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), the Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN), and the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN), for those looking to build a green portfolio.

Renewable energy is steadily replacing fossil fuels as the go-to energy source. Due to climate change concerns and commitments made at the United Nations COP28 Summit, many countries are aiming to triple their renewable energy capacity by 2030 to meet the 1.5°C climate goal. Governments are also incentivizing businesses to adopt greener practices, making the market ripe for green energy expansion.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects a 17% increase in renewable energy deployment in 2024, adding 42 gigawatts (GW) of capacity and contributing to nearly a quarter of the nation’s electricity generation. Federal investments and the demand for decarbonization from both public and private sectors fuel this growth.

Sifting through all of the renewable energy stocks out there can be daunting. While it costs more, buying an ETF makes it easy without having to pick and choose stocks yourself. Moreover, an ETF enables you to spread out your risk and diversify your portfolio, ensuring you’re not reliant on a single company.

With the global renewable energy market expected to exceed $2.18 trillion by 2032 (growing at a CAGR of 8.5%), investing in renewable ETFs, which include investments in solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal companies, is a cost-effective way to tap into the sector’s promising growth.

With that in mind, let’s look at the fundamentals of the top three Energy Equities ETFs, beginning with number 3.

ETF #3: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

Launched and managed by First Trust Advisors LP, QCLN invests in stocks of companies operating across energy sectors in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to track the performance of the Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index and has $703.40 million in assets under management (AUM).

The ETF has a total of 57 holdings, with its top 10 assets comprising 60.12% of its AUM. Its top holdings are Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), with a 10.68% weighting, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), at 8.78%, followed by Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), and First Solar, Inc. (FSLR), at 7.24% and 6.51%, respectively.

QCLN has an expense ratio of 0.59%, compared to the category average of 0.55%. Its fund outflows were $19.56 million over the past three months.

It is a reliable dividend ETF with a four-year average yield of 0.37%. QCLN pays an annual dividend of $0.29, translating to a 0.78% yield at the prevailing price level. Its dividend payouts have grown at a 44% CAGR over the past three years.

QCLN has gained 8.9% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $35.16. As of August 1, 2024, the ETF had an NAV of $35.15.

QCLN’s stance is apparent in its POWR Ratings. The ETF has a C grade for Buy & Hold. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It is ranked #25 out of 46 ETFs in the Energy Equities ETFs group. In addition to what we stated above, we have also given QCLN a grade for Peer and Trade. Get all QCLN ratings here.

ETF #2: iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)

As the name suggests, ICLN invests in companies’ stocks within the clean energy sector. This includes utilities, independent power producers, and companies involved in renewable electricity, biofuels, solar energy, wind energy, and hydroelectric power generation. With $2.13 billion AUM, ICLN closely tracks the performance of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index.

While it doesn’t include many companies, its top holdings include ENPH, which has a 7.15% weighting. FSLR is next at 6.82%, followed by MUTUAL FUND (OTHER) and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) at 6.62% and 6.05%, respectively.

The ETF has 103 holdings, with its top 10 assets comprising 52.49% of its AUM. ICLN’s expense ratio is 0.41%, compared to the category average of 0.55%. Over the past month, its fund outflows were $76.32 million.

The fund pays an annual dividend of $0.22, translating to a 1.55% yield at the prevailing price level. Its dividend payouts have grown at a CAGR of 12.4% over the past three years. The fund’s four-year average yield is 1.05%.

Over the past nine months, ICLN has gained 8.6% to close the last trading session at $13.98. It has also gained 5% over the past month. The fund’s NAV was $14.01 as of August 01, 2024.

ICLN’s mixed fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The fund has a C grade for Trade and Buy & Hold. Of the 46 ETFs in the Energy Equities ETFs group, it is ranked #24. Click here to see ICLN’s Peer rating.

ETF #1: Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN)

VCLN is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC. It invests in companies in the energy, industrial, IT, and utilities sectors, particularly those involved in solar and wind energy and the production, technology, and distribution of clean energy.

The fund has $5.50 billion in AUM and 43 holdings, with its top 10 assets comprising 46.03% of its AUM. Its top holdings are ENPH, with an 8.29% weighting, and FSLR at 8.10%. They are followed by Iberdrola, S.A. (IBE.MC) and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), with 5.01% and 4.93% weightings, respectively.

The ETF’s expense ratio is 0.59%, higher than the category average of 0.55%. VCLN fund inflows were $2.91 million over the past year.

The fund pays an annual dividend of $0.19, which translates to a 1% yield at the current price level. Its four-year average yield is 0.58%. VCLN has returned 18.7% over the past nine months and 6.4% over the past month to close the last trading session at $18.47. The fund’s NAV was $18.72 as of July 31, 2024.

VCLN’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The fund has an overall rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It also has a B grade for Trade and Buy & Hold. VCLN is ranked #22 among 46 ETFs in the same group. To access all the VCLN ratings, click here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: 2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

ICLN shares were trading at $13.90 per share on Friday morning, down $0.08 (-0.57%). Year-to-date, ICLN has declined -10.14%, versus a 12.12% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Shweta Kumari


Shweta's profound interest in financial research and quantitative analysis led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She uses her knowledge to help retail investors make educated investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ICLNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QCLNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VCLNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Are Stocks So Unsettled?

Volatility is on the rise as the S&P 500 (SPY) falls from recent heights. But small caps seems to be charging ahead. This leads to a lot of questions. Gladly Steve Reitmeister has a lot of answers. Read on below for his latest market outlook, trading plan and top 13 picks. Read on for more...
Jul 30, 2024 | 6:23am
: VRTX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Biotech Stocks With Revolutionary Pipelines to Buy Today

The biotech industry is experiencing rapid growth owing to new drug innovations and advancements in healthcare. To capitalize on the industry's expansion, it could be wise to invest in solid biotech stocks, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), and Gilead Sciences (GILD), which have revolutionary pipelines. Read on…
Jul 29, 2024 | 7:45am
: MCD | News, Ratings, and Charts

McDonald's (MCD) vs. Domino's Pizza (DPUKY): Which Fast-Food Stock Is Tastier for Investors?

The restaurant industry is evolving rapidly due to fast food gaining popularity among younger individuals. So, let’s analyze McDonald's (MCD) and Domino's Pizza Group (DPUKY) to determine which fast-food stock is tastier for investors. Read more...
Jul 26, 2024 | 3:27pm
: AAPL | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Consumer Tech Stocks for the Gadget Enthusiast

The consumer tech industry is experiencing strong demand driven by recovering economies, growing adoption of smart devices, other technological advancements, and rapid digitalization worldwide. Thus, fundamentally sound consumer tech stocks Apple (AAPL), Sonos (SONO), and GoPro (GPRO) could be ideal additions for gadget enthusiast. Read on...
Jul 26, 2024 | 2:54pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Christmas in July for Stock Investors!

Yes, the S&P 500 (SPY) made new highs again on Tuesday. But really it is the 6X gain for the Russell 2000 small cap index Tuesday...and 12% gain this past week that is grabbing everyone’s attention. Let’s discuss why this is happening...if it will continue...and my 12 favorite stocks to rally in the weeks ahead. Read on for more...
Jul 17, 2024 | 6:26am

Read More Stories

More iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ICLN News