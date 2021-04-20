Avoid These Downgraded Stocks in Q2

IMTE – Checking our POWR Ratings service before you buy a stock is a great way to get a second opinion. Stocks that are rated a Buy or Strong Buy are likely to outperform in the months ahead, while stocks that are rated Sell or Strong Sell are likely to underperform in the months ahead. That’s why you should avoid recently downgraded stocks such as Integrated Media Technology (IMTE), Orgenesis (ORGS), and Greenlane Holdings (GNLN).

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Apr 20, 2021


The latest POWR Ratings are in. This is your opportunity to review the stocks that have moved up to Buy and Strong Buy and those that have fallen to Sell and Strong Sell ratings. The POWR Ratings are updated on a daily basis, providing fresh ratings to help traders maximize the return on their investments.

All in all, about ten total stocks have just been downgraded to Strong Sells. This means these stocks should be avoided until they are rated a Buy or Strong Buy. 

Let’s take a look at three of the stocks that were recently downgraded to F ratings, indicating they are Strong Sells: Integrated Media Technology (IMTE), Orgenesis (ORGS), and Greenlane Holdings (GNLN).

Integrated Media Technology (IMTE)

IMTE has an overall grade of F, which translates into a Strong Sell rating in the POWR Ratings system. The stock has grades of F in the Quality, Value, and Stability components. Investors who would like to learn more about how IMTE grades out in the Momentum, Sentiment, and Growth components can do so by clicking here.

Of the 44 stocks in the Technology – Electronics industry, IMTE is ranked 42nd. To find top stocks in this industry, click here. IMTE has returned 20% so far this year. 

Though IMTE’s niche of developing and commercializing visual technology with three-dimensional technology certainly has potential, it is clear this company has a ways to go before it can be considered a wise investment.

Orgenesis (ORGS)

ORGS has an overall grade of F or a Strong Sell rating in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has grades of D in the Quality, Value, and Growth components. Click here to learn more about how ORGS fares in the Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability components.

Of the 234 publicly traded companies in the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry, ORGS is ranked 223. As a whole, the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry is F-rated. However, there are some Buy-rated stocks in this industry, which you can find by clicking here.

ORGS has been sliding since mid-March. The stock is currently trading about 90 cents above its 52-week low of $4.30. The stock’s 52-week high is $8.30.

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)

GNLN is a distributor of products used for vaporizing cannabis and other materials. GNLN’s customers range from cannabis shops to regional retailers, cannabis cultivators, dispensaries, and cannabis processors. GNLN also has e-commerce sites that sell vaporizing products directly to consumers.

GNLN has an overall grade of F or a Strong Sell rating in the POWR Ratings system with a grade of F in the Quality component and grades of D in the Sentiment and Stability components. Investors who are curious as to how GNLN fares in the Momentum, Value, and Growth components can find out by clicking here.

Of the 11 publicly traded companies in the Tobacco industry, GNLN is ranked dead last. You can find top-ranked stocks in this industry by clicking here.

GNLN’s future doesn’t look that bright as the sale of vaporizers, and related products have fallen off a cliff. Even those who are passionate about cannabis are questioning whether using such devices for cannabis consumption is wise due to potential health risks. Savvy investors should steer clear of GNLN in the meantime.

IMTE shares were trading at $4.61 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.07 (-1.50%). Year-to-date, IMTE has gained 18.21%, versus a 11.23% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


Bull Run or Bull S#*t?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has impressively broken out above 4,000. However, it seems that ONLY large caps are moving higher while smaller stocks are actually in the red. Why is this? And what does it mean for the future health of this bull market? Read on below for the answers…
Apr 14, 2021 | 9:27am
4 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down More Than 45% YTD

The growing consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs), backed by governmental policy support and continued technological innovation by the industry, make the EV sector’s prospects bright. However, certain stocks, namely QuantumScape (QS), Arrival (ARVL), Lordstown Motors (RIDE) and Beam (BEEM), that allegedly enticed investors with false information and/or saw their stock prices gain significantly despite weak fundamentals, have experienced big selloffs over the past couple of months. Read on. Let’s evaluate these names.
Apr 19, 2021 | 4:22pm
Top 10 Growth Stocks

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Apr 7, 2021 | 1:03pm
3 Buy-Rated Biotech Stocks Under $10

The rising prevalence of chronic disorders and the need to find cures have been driving the growth of biotech stocks. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a favorable industry backdrop over the past year, driving the prices of many biotech stocks to unprecedented highs. So, now we think it could be wise to bet on stocks such as Siga Technologies (SIGA), Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE), and BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI). These names are trading at affordable prices and have plenty of upside. Read on.
Apr 19, 2021 | 12:37pm
