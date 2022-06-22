International Seaways Just Doubled Its Dividend, Time To Buy?

NYSE: INSW | International Seaways, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

INSW – International Seaways (INSW) recently increased its quarterly dividend, and its stock is up nearly 47% year-to-date. So, let’s evaluate if it is worth adding the stock to your portfolio now. Read on.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Jun 22, 2022


International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) is one of the world’s major tanker companies, offering transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. IT has a fleet of 78 vessels, including 13 VLCCs, 13 Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes/LR2s, eight Panamaxes/LR1s, and 39 MR tankers.

INSW increased its quarterly dividend to $0.12 on June 07, 2022, payable on June 29, 2022. The stock pays a $0.48 per share dividend annually, translating to a 2.22% yield. Its shares are up 47.4% year-to-date.

However, the stock has plunged 7.8% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $21.64. While the company’s triple-digit revenue growth should boost its operational growth, its negative profit margins and lack of profitability could add to investors’ concerns.

Here’s what could shape INSW’s performance in the near term:

Debt Financing

In May, INSW announced closing a new senior secured credit facility with an aggregate capacity of $750 million, comprised of a $530 million term loan and a $220 million revolving credit facility, of which $70 million was drawn on May 24, 2022. The facility’s proceeds were used to repay three existing senior loan facilities totaling $575 million at the closure time.

Inadequate Financials

INSW’s total shipping revenue increased 117% year-over-year to $101.48 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. However, its total operating expenses grew 82.8% from the prior-year quarter to $107.11 million. Its loss from vessel operations came in at $5.63 million. The company reported a net loss of $13 million. Its loss per share amounted to $0.26. In addition, its cash and cash equivalents declined 23.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $74.55 million.

Negative Profit Margins

INSW’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 20.2% is 49.7% lower than the industry average of 40.1%. Also, its trailing-12-month ROA, ROC, and net income margin are negative 5.6%, 2.13%, and 40.7%, respectively. Moreover, its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 68.5% lower than its industry average of 0.53%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Outlook

INSW has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. INSW has a D grade for Quality. The company’s poor profitability is consistent with the Quality grade.

Of the 44 stocks in the A-rated Shipping industry, INSW is ranked #42.

Beyond what I’ve stated above, you can view INSW ratings for Growth, Stability, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

While the company has made several strategic advancements to boost its operational performance, its lack of profitability and high cash burn is concerning. In addition, given its negative profit margins, we think the stock is best avoided now.

How Does International Seaways (INSW) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While INSW has an overall D rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG), Matson Inc. (MATX), and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Inc. (GRIN), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

INSW shares fell $0.57 (-2.63%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, INSW has gained 44.78%, versus a -22.11% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
INSWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OSGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MATXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GRINGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Game Plan Revealed!

The bear market has been firmly in place all year long. Just some folks didn’t get the memo til 6/13 when the S&P 500 (SPY) finally broke below the 20% decline level at 3,855 to appreciate just how bad things had become. That is the past. We need to focus on the future like how low the stocks will go...and the best trades to stay on the right side of the market action. All that and more is in Steve Reitmeister “Bear Market Game Plan”. Read on below for more...
Jun 23, 2022 | 4:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Chinese Stocks Worth Monitoring for a Contrarian Trade

Chinese stocks are outperforming after 2 years of underperformance. Regulatory crackdowns on tech companies seem to have abated, and the government is expected to pivot to economic concerns in the fall. Here are 3 Chinese stocks to watch: Alibaba (BABA), NetEase (NTES), and Finvolution (FINV).
Jun 21, 2022 | 6:40am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Please AVOID Cash During This Bear Market

When most people hear the sirens of the bear market they run for cover in cash. But is that the smartest idea when inflation is over 8% and your cash accounts still pay virtually nothing? (That was a rhetorical question). Gladly there is a better way to carve out profits as the stock market (SPY) heads lower and lower. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares that with you and more in his newest commentary below…
Jun 21, 2022 | 9:10am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy and Watch

The acceleration in digital transformation across industries has been a significant tailwind for tech companies amid the pandemic. Although the Fed tightening monetary policy has kept the tech sector under pressure, analysts are bullish on its long-term prospects. Thus, we think fundamentally strong tech stocks Fair Isaac (FICO), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Photronics (PLAB) might be solid buys now.
Jun 14, 2022 | 3:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Please AVOID Cash During This Bear Market

When most people hear the sirens of the bear market they run for cover in cash. But is that the smartest idea when inflation is over 8% and your cash accounts still pay virtually nothing? (That was a rhetorical question). Gladly there is a better way to carve out profits as the stock market (SPY) heads lower and lower. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares that with you and more in his newest commentary below…
Jun 21, 2022 | 9:10am

Read More Stories

More International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All INSW News