The CHIPS Act Could Send These 3 Stocks Soaring

NASDAQ: INTC | Intel Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

INTC – The Senate is expected to pass the much-awaited CHIPS Act this week. The $52 billion funding aims to bolster domestic manufacturing and incentivize investment in this sector. The potential passage of this bill can propel quality semiconductor stocks Intel (INTC), United Microelectronics (UMC), and Photronics (PLAB) to soar higher. Let’s discuss the stocks in detail….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Jul 26, 2022


The semiconductor industry remained crippled by the lingering supply chain issues, hampering optimum productivity. Moreover, the Ukraine-Russia war has further strained the accessibility of raw materials. Vinay Gupta, the International Data Corporation’s Asia-Pacific research director, said, “The semiconductor supply is not going to increase immediately.”

However, given its varied usage across industries, the global IoT Chip market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2028.

On the other hand, the Senate is expected to pass the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act this week. The $52 billion bill is expected to boost U.S. domestic chip production in manifolds while also providing tax credits for investments in the sector.

The legislation “is going to advance our nation’s competitiveness and our technological edge,” President Biden said while urging Congress to “pass this bill as soon as possible.”

The forward movement in this bill could propel the fundamentally strong semiconductor stocks, Intel Corporation (INTC), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), and Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), to skyrocket.

Intel Corporation (INTC)

Industry leader INTC designs, manufactures, and sells computer products and technologies worldwide. It operates through CCG; DCG; IOTG; Mobileye; NSG; PSG; and All Other segments. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers.

On July 25, 2022, INTC and MediaTek announced their agreement to manufacture chips using Intel Foundry Services’ advanced process technologies. This alliance is expected to fortify future growth possibilities for both companies.

In addition, on July 12, 2022, INTC launched the first set of its open-source AI reference kits, which were built in collaboration with Accenture plc (ACN). These highly affordable kits come with advanced technology and are designed to help developers and data scientists to introduce AI quickly into their applications.

INTC’s Datacenter and AI segment revenue increased 22.1% year-over-year to $6.03 billion for the first quarter ended April 2, 2022. Its net income came in at $8.11 billion, up 141.4% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at $1.98, up 141.5% year-over-year.

Analysts expect INTC’s revenue to grow 2.6% year-over-year to $76.43 billion in 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow 2.7% per annum for the next five years. It has surpassed EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained marginally year-over-year to close the last trading session at $39.16.

INTC’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which indicates a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

INTC has an A grade for Value and a B grade for Quality. Within the B-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, it is ranked #27 out of 94 stocks. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment for INTC.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, UMC operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides services for circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing.

On June 23, 2022, UMC announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved its emissions reduction targets. UMC became the first semiconductor foundry globally to obtain this approval.

Also, on April 26, 2022, DENSO Corporation, a leading mobility supplier, and United Semiconductor Japan Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of UMC, announced their collaboration regarding power semiconductors’ production. This deal is expected to boost productivity and help stabilize overwhelming demand.

UMC’s operating revenues increased 34.7% year-over-year to NT$63.42 billion ($2.12 billion) in the first quarter that ended March 31, 2022. Its net income came in at NT$19.81 billion ($662.09 million), up 90% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at NT$1.61, up 89.4% year-over-year.

For fiscal 2022, UMC’s revenue is expected to grow 21.1% year-over-year to $9.32 billion. Its EPS is estimated to increase 34.1% per annum for the next five years. It surpassed the EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters. Over the past month, the stock has lost 6.5% to close the last trading session at $6.87.

UMC has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. In addition, it has an A grade for Quality and a B for Growth and Value.

UMC is ranked first in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for UMC (Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment).

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

PLAB and its subsidiaries manufacture and sell photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, foundries, and other high-performance electronics manufacturers.

On May 25, 2022, Frank Lee, CEO, said, “We expect favorable demand trends to continue for advanced mobile displays, high-end logic devices and mainstream IC applications as our customers release new designs and build out new capacity.”

For the second quarter ended May 1, 2022, PLAB’s revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $204.51 million. Its net income came in at $29.84 million, up 183.5% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at $0.49, up 188.2% year-over-year.

PLAB’s revenue is expected to come in at $818.87 million in 2022, representing a 23.4% year-over-year rise. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 120.9% year-over-year to $1.90 in 2022. It surpassed EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 63.7% to close the last trading session at $21.79.

It’s no surprise that PLAB has an overall A rating, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. In addition, it has a B grade for Growth, Value, Sentiment, and Quality.

PLAB is ranked #3 in the same industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for PLAB (Momentum and Stability).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

INTC shares were trading at $39.49 per share on Tuesday morning, up $0.33 (+0.84%). Year-to-date, INTC has declined -22.13%, versus a -16.70% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
INTCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UMCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PLABGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks No One Is Talking About but Should Be

Amid an uncertain market, it becomes increasingly difficult for investors to find stocks that can survive the challenges and deliver solid returns. Accel Entertainment (ACEL), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Titan Machinery (TITN) are currently not on investors’ radar, but it could be worth adding these stocks to one’s portfolio given their strong fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s discuss...
Jul 26, 2022 | 8:42am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks That Are Primed to Outperform in the Next Bull Market

Bear markets clear out the excesses of bull markets, transform greed into fear, and lead to attractive valuations. Bear markets can also help us identify the next batch of winning stocks that will go on to deliver massive returns. One commonality between these winning stocks is continued business and/or financial momentum during the bear market when most other companies are focusing on survival. Here are 2 stocks showing characteristics of being the winners of the next bull market.
Jul 22, 2022 | 3:31pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This 1 Tech Stock Just Got Upgraded. Add It to Your Watchlist Today

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) reported balanced revenue growth across geographies for the second quarter, driven by hybrid cloud and AI offerings. Also, the company beat the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. Therefore, we think it could be a great addition to your portfolio. Our proprietary rating system has recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Continue reading…
Jul 25, 2022 | 4:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is It Time to Pull the Plug and Sell These 3 Stocks?

Concerns over the Fed’s hawkish tilt to bring down price pressures and growing odds of the economy tipping into a recession have kept the stock market under immense pressure lately. Given an uncertain market backdrop, we think it could be wise to steer clear of fundamentally weak stocks Plug Power (PLUG), Rivian (RIVN), and Lucid Group (LCID). Read on to learn more…
Jul 22, 2022 | 3:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This 1 Tech Stock Just Got Upgraded. Add It to Your Watchlist Today

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) reported balanced revenue growth across geographies for the second quarter, driven by hybrid cloud and AI offerings. Also, the company beat the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. Therefore, we think it could be a great addition to your portfolio. Our proprietary rating system has recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Continue reading…
Jul 25, 2022 | 4:02pm

Read More Stories

More Intel Corporation (INTC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All INTC News