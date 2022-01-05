Up More Than 200% in December, is Insignia Systems Still a Buy?

NASDAQ: ISIG | Insignia Systems, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ISIG – Ad-tech company Insignia Systems (ISIG) rallied more than 200% in December 2021, markings its best market performance since its IPO in 1991. With increasing meme trader attention, will ISIG be able to continue to rally? Read more to find out.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

Jan 5, 2022


Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) is an in-store and digital advertising solutions provider. With a $32 million market cap, ISIG is a  small player in the advertising industry. However, the company has been catching meme investors’ attention lately due to its high short interest.

ISIG gained 292.5% in 2021 and 155.6% over the past three months. December 2021 marked the best monthly performance of the ISIG since its stock market debut in 1991. However, the stock has lost 15% so far in 2022.

Here’s what could shape ISIG’s performance in the near term:

High Short Interest

Of the 922,100 shares float, 565,000 shares are currently sold short, translating to a 61.27% short interest as a percentage of float. The short interest has increased by 2503.7% over the past month. Over the past two months, 608200 shares have been sold short. Approximately $9.28 million worth of ISIG shares has been sold short as of December 15, 2021. The stock has a short interest ratio of 0.2.

ISIG has been frequently mentioned in popular Reddit forums r/wallstreetbets and r/wallstreetbetsnew. Many meme traders expect the ISIG short squeeze to be equivalent to the GameStop Corp. (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) combined. ISIG is the third most ordered stock by individual Fidelity investors. Moreover, Fintel ranks ISIG as the most likely to experience a short squeeze in the near term.

Negative Profit Margins

ISIG’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin and net income margin are negative 21.92% and 17.54%, respectively. Its levered free cash flow margin is negative 5.1%. In addition, the company’s trailing-12-month ROE, ROA, and ROTC are negative 54.63%, 37.15%, and 39.77%, respectively.

ISIG’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin is positive. However, its 18.54% gross profit margin is 64.1% lower than the industry average of 51.66%.

Poor Financials

ISIG’s net sales decreased 21.2% year-over-year to $3.50 million in the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Gross profit fell 2.5% from the year-ago value to $545,000. Operating loss widened 7.2% from the same period last year to $925,000. Net loss widened 4% from the prior-year quarter to $921,000. Loss per share came in at $0.52.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

ISIG has an overall rating of C, which equates to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

ISIG has a grade of C for Value. Its trailing-12-month EV/Sales multiple of 1.57 is 37.7% lower than the industry average of 2.51. However, the stock’s trailing-12-month Price/Book ratio of 7.32 is 212% higher than the industry average of 2.35.

Of the 14 stocks in the D-rated Advertising industry, ISIG is ranked #8.

Beyond what I have stated above, view ISIG ratings for Growth, Sentiment, Stability, Momentum, and Quality here.

Bottom Line

ISIG witnessed a stellar price rally in 2021, despite its weak fundamentals and negative profitability. However, the stock has lost momentum in the new year, with a double-digit slump year-to-date. Thus, I believe investors should wait until ISIG’s profit margins improve before investing in the stock.

How Does Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While ISIG has a C rating in our proprietary rating system, one might want to consider looking at its industry peers, Transcontinental Inc. (TCLAF), Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), and Tremor International Ltd. (TRMR), which has a B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

ISIG shares were trading at $20.12 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $2.23 (+12.47%). Year-to-date, ISIG has declined -12.82%, versus a -1.33% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ISIGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TCLAFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IPGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TRMRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Key Investing Lessons Learned from the 2021 Stock Market

Investors who do not properly face the problems of the past are doomed to repeat those same mistakes. That is why I so strongly believe in doing this annual “Lessons Learned” commentary to discover strategies that will allow us to beat the stock market (SPY) in the years ahead. Enjoy!
Dec 30, 2021 | 3:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Semiconductor Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

As the digital age continues to advance, so too does our reliance on semiconductors. This increased demand should drive semiconductor stocks, such as Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC), Amkor Technology (AMKR), Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Intel (INTC) higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 1:43pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DXLG: Undervalued Retailer With ‘Big’ Potential in 2022

DXLG (DXLG) is a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer athletic apparel and dress clothes, in addition to formalwear, for purchase or rental. It sells its products in its locations and through other retailers. Read on to find out why it's poised to move higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 10:15am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy as We Enter 2022

In the face of high inflation, low-interest rates, and heightened market volatility, investors are focusing on dividend aristocrats with long histories of solid dividend payouts to hedge their portfolios against an anticipated market correction. Thus, we think relatively stable industry leaders AbbVie (ABBV), PepsiCo (PEP), Caterpillar (CAT), Target (TGT), and Cardinal Health (CAH) are poised to deliver stable returns over the long run. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.
Dec 30, 2021 | 2:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DXLG: Undervalued Retailer With ‘Big’ Potential in 2022

DXLG (DXLG) is a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer athletic apparel and dress clothes, in addition to formalwear, for purchase or rental. It sells its products in its locations and through other retailers. Read on to find out why it's poised to move higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 10:15am

Read More Stories

More Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ISIG News