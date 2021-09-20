Based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China, Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

Even though many investors are skeptical about the actual value of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), monthly sales on OpenSea reached $3.4 billion in August, an all-time high, according to data from Dune Analytics. Last month, the clip art of rock sold for 400 ether. While NFT trading volume has declined this month, increasing technological advances in the crypto space and growing interest in digital collectibles should drive the NFT market’s growth. So, NFT stocks JFIN and BBIG should benefit.

BBIG has gained 207.1% over the past month, while JFIN has returned 4.2%. Also, BBIG’s 344% gain over the past year is significantly higher than JFIN’s 24% return. Moreover, BBIG is the clear winner with a 471.3% gain versus JFIN’s 2.2% in terms of the past nine months’ performance.

But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

On August 25, 2021, Mr. Yan Dinggui, JFIN’s Founder, Director and CEO, said, “Looking ahead, we will continue broadening partnerships with more funding partners to diversify our funding resources while maintaining excellence in our risk management. We are confident our robust growth will sustain and positive trajectory in both loan growth, and asset quality will continue into the future.”

BBIG announced its subsidiary Emmersive Entertainment’s first-ever music streaming platform on August 4, 2021. The company’s CSO Brian McFadden said, “The launch of the Emmersive Platform, led by the limited-edition release of Tory Lanez’s latest album, is revolutionary. When combining this with the traffic that can be generated through Lomotif, we expect to build one of the largest NFT platforms in the music business.”

Recent Financial Results

JFIN’s net revenue increased 100.9% year-over-year to $76.23 million for the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2021. Its operating income grew 211.7% year-over-year to $23.17 million, while its net income increased 208.5% year-over-year to $19.64 million. Also, its EPS came in at $0.09, up 210.5% year-over-year.

BBIG’s net revenue decreased 48% year-over-year to $2.69 million for the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2021. Its operating loss grew 311.2% year-over-year to $4.97 million, while its net loss increased 11,207% year-over-year to $183.67 million. Also, its loss per share came in at $5.13, up 2,750% year-over-year.

Profitability

JFIN’s trailing-12-month revenue of $244.21 million is significantly higher than BBIG’s $13.91 million. Moreover, JFIN is more profitable with a gross profit margin of 82.46% compared to BBIG’s 32.36%.