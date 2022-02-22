Does Kimco Realty Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

NYSE: KIM | Kimco Realty Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

KIM – Real estate investment trust (REIT) Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), recently beat Wall Street’s earnings expectations and boosted its quarterly dividend payout. However, is it wise to buy the stock now despite concerns surrounding interest rate hikes remaining a challenge?.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Feb 22, 2022


Open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets operator Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) recently reported its fourth-quarter earnings report. Its revenues and NAREIT FFO per share beat the Street estimates by 4.4% and 5.4%, respectively. It also projects 2022 NAREIT FFO per share in the range of $1.46-$1.50. The company’s board of directors raised the quarterly cash dividend on common shares 11.8% by declaring a $0.19 per common share, payable on March 24, 2022.

The stock has lost 0.42% over the past month. In addition, it is currently trading 7.6% below its 52-week high of $25.62, which it hit on January 13, 2022. Furthermore, the effects of the COVID-19 omicron variant and socio-political issues make its near-term prospects uncertain.

Here’s what could influence KIM’s performance in the upcoming months:

High Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month net income margin, KIM’s 61.85% is 248% higher than the industry average of 17.77%. Likewise, its trailing-12-month ROTA of 4.57% is 129.1% higher than the industry average of 2%. Moreover, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROCE of 10.52% is 120.6% higher than the industry average of 4.77%.

Top Line Growth Doesn’t Translate into Bottom Line Improvement

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, KIM’s revenue surged 57.6% year-over-year to $424.65 million. The company’s consolidated EBITDA grew 63.4% year-over-year to $290.46 million. However, its net income came in at $81.95 million, representing a 59.4% year-over-year decrease. Also, its EPS came in at $0.13, down 71.1% year-over-year.

Unfavorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect KIM’s EPS to decrease 53.3% in the current quarter, 40% in the next quarter, and 58.1% in the current year. Also, its revenue is expected to decline 2.9% year-over-year to $0.78 in fiscal 2023.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of trailing-12-month P/CF, KIM’s 27.12x is 57.3% higher than the industry average of 17.24x. Likewise, its trailing-12-month P/S of 8.83x is 35% higher than the industry average of 6.54x. Moreover, the stock’s trailing-12-month EV/EBITDA of 27.84x is 25.30% lower than the industry average of 22.22x.

POWR Ratings Don’t Indicate Enough Upside

KIM has an overall rating of C, which equates to a Neutral in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. KIM has a C grade for Value, in sync with its higher-than-industry valuation ratios. In addition, KIM has a C grade for Stability, consistent with its beta of 1.48.

KIM also has a C grade for Growth and Sentiment. This is justified as analysts expect its EPS to decline in the near term.

KIM is ranked #26 of 34 stocks in the D-rated REITs – Retail industry. Click here to access all of KIM’s ratings.

Bottom Line

KIM could keep losing in the near term due to concerns over the level and volatility of interest rate hikes. So, the stock looks overvalued at the current price level, and it could be wise to wait for a better entry point in the stock.

How Does Kimco (KIM) Stack Up Against its Peers?

KIM has an overall POWR Rating of C, therefore you might want to consider investing in the following REITs instead – Retail stocks with a B (Buy) rating: SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF), Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX), and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

KIM shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, KIM has declined -3.98%, versus a -9.56% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KIMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CWYUFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ALXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RIOCFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DON’T Buy Value Stocks!

Traditional value investing has 3 serious flaws that plague investors. But don’t mistake that for thinking that value investing doesn’t work. The key is to eliminate these flaws to uncover consistent winners that greatly top the S&P 500 (SPY). In fact, we will share with you a value strategy that has topped the overall market by nearly 4 to 1. Read on below for more…
Feb 18, 2022 | 6:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Automotive Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The automotive industry accounts for about 4% of global GDP. The industry is also going through a period of disruption due to EVs and autonomous driving which will create its own set of winners and losers. That’s why investors should consider top auto stocks such as Honda Motor Company (HMC), Autozone (AZO), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Volkswagen (VWAGY), and AutoNation (AN).
Feb 17, 2022 | 3:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Tech Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in February

The technology industry is not in great shape right now due to expected interest rate hikes this year. And while the unabating demand for tech solutions in the digital era might help big tech companies survive a high-interest-rate environment, in our view SentinelOne (S), Marqeta (MQ), C3.ai (AI), and Velo3D (VLD) do not look well-positioned to stay afloat. So, these stocks are best avoided now. Read on.
Feb 18, 2022 | 8:26am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm

Read More Stories

More Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KIM News