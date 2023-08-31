Is September the Time to Buy Coca-Cola (KO)?

NYSE: KO | Coca-Cola Company News, Ratings, and Charts

KO – Beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO) surpassed Wall Street estimates for the second quarter of 2023. Supported by the heightened demand for its innovative product lineup, KO is strategically positioned for impressive long-term growth. Given this backdrop, is September the time to add shares of this iconic beverage brand to your portfolio? Read on to find out….

Sristi Suman JayaswalBy Sristi Suman Jayaswal

Aug 31, 2023


One of the world’s leading beverage companies, The Coca-Cola Company (KO), with a market cap of $261.49 billion, boasts an extensive product portfolio. Firmly established in over 200 nations across the globe, the firm has solidified its leadership role in the international market for non-alcoholic beverages.

This article evaluates why KO could be a solid portfolio addition in September.

Within a vibrant and evolving marketplace where consumer tastes are swiftly transitioning, enterprises are escalating their endeavors to refine the customer buying experience. KO in North America has skillfully satisfied emerging needs through the formulation and execution of strategies centered on customized cost-efficiency and superior offerings. The successful execution of these methods has propelled a surge in volume.

KO persistently grew its customer base. Testament to the company’s successful marketing and innovative shift has been the multiple awards bagged by Trademark Coca-Cola® at the esteemed Cannes Lions Festival in June. This strategy is being replicated across KO’s total beverage portfolio.

Iconic brands within the company have leveraged their global recognition and launched new product lines to cater to evolving tastes, particularly among younger drinkers. For instance, the Minute Maid brand, acquired as a traditional orange juice over 60 years ago, has evolved into the leading juice brand worldwide.

After double-digit earnings in the last reported quarter, for the fiscal year 2023, KO forecasts an organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth of 8% to 9%, alongside a comparable EPS (non-GAAP) increase of 5% to 6% from the previous year. The company also anticipates generating a free cash flow (non-GAAP) of roughly $9.5 billion.

The stock gained 1.3% over the past six months to close its last trading session at $60.47. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to reach $71.82 in the next 12 months, indicating a potential upside of 18.8%. The price target ranges from a low of $63 to a high of $76.

Institutional investors own 70.5% of the stock, indicating high confidence and credibility in the investment community. Of the 3,028 institutional holders, 1,368 have increased their positions in the stock. Moreover, 131 institutions have taken new positions in the stock with 10,753,887 shares, reflecting signs of bullishness.

Here are some other factors that could shape KO’s performance in the upcoming months:

Robust Financials

For the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2023, KO’s net operating revenues increased 5.7% year-over-year to $11.97 billion, while its non-GAAP gross profit rose 6.6% from the year-ago value to $7.11 billion. The company’s non-GAAP operating income rose 9.1% year-over-year to $3.78 billion.

Furthermore, KO’s non-GAAP net income and net income per share increased 10.5% and 11.4% from the prior-year quarter to $3.39 billion and $0.78, respectively. Also, as of June 30, 2023, KO’s total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments stood at $14.43 billion, compared to $10.56 billion as of December 31, 2022.

High Profitability

KO’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin and net income margin of 31.27% and 23.81% are 173.6% and 492.1% higher than the industry averages of 11.43% and 4.02%, respectively.

Its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 21.09% is 519% higher than the industry average of 3.41%. Moreover, its trailing-12-month cash from operations of $11.10 billion is significantly higher than the $487.21 million industry average.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

For the fiscal year ending December 2023, KO’s revenue and EPS are expected to increase 4.6% and 6.4% year-over-year to $45.01 billion and $2.64, respectively. Also, for the fiscal year 2024, Street expects its revenue and EPS to come at $47.35 billion and $2.82, indicating increases of 5.2% and 7% year-over-year, respectively.

Furthermore, KO’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal third quarter ending September 2023 are expected to increase 3.1% and 1.1% year-over-year to $11.44 billion and $0.70, respectively. The company surpassed consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

KO’s solid fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, translating to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by accounting for 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. KO has an A grade for Quality, consistent with the higher-than-industry profitability.

KO has a B grade for Stability, consistent with its five-year beta of 0.54.

Also, KO’s B grade for Sentiment is evident from the favorable analyst estimates.

Within the Beverages industry, KO is ranked #13 out of the 38 stocks.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also rated the stock for Growth, Momentum, and Value. Get all ratings of KO here.

Bottom Line

Despite economic volatility, defensive consumer stocks exhibit resilience, delivering robust performance. The beverage industry, in particular, benefits from steady demand that remains impervious to market downturns, thus providing a reliable revenue stream.

This sector’s growth has been invigorated by a shift in consumer preference toward non-alcoholic categories driven by heightened health consciousness. The global beverages market is poised to reach $4.39 trillion by 2027, growing at a 4.7% CAGR.

KO is an attractive investment opportunity due to its robust profitability and optimistic analyst forecasts. Adding further credence to this stance is KO’s enviable dividend record. It has consistently raised its dividends for 60 consecutive years. The company is set to distribute a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share on October 2, 2023.

It pays a $1.84 per share dividend annually, translating to a 3.04% yield on the current price level. The company’s dividend payouts have grown at 3.6% and 3.4% CAGRs over the past three and five years, respectively. Its four-year average dividend yield is 3.02%.

How Does The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

While KO has an overall grade of B, equating to a Buy rating, you may also check out these other stocks within the Beverages industry: Coca-Cola HBC AG ADR (CCHGY), Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE), and Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. ADR (KOF), with an A (Strong Buy) rating. For exploring more A and B-rated beverage stocks, click here.

43 Year Investment Pro Shares Top Picks

Steve Reitmeister is best known for his timely market outlooks & unique trading plans to stay on the right side of the market action. Click below to get his latest insights…

Steve Reitmeister’s Trading Plan & Top Picks >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

KO shares were trading at $60.34 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.13 (-0.21%). Year-to-date, KO has declined -3.69%, versus a 19.02% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sristi Suman Jayaswal


The stock market dynamics sparked Sristi's interest during her school days, which led her to become a financial journalist. Investing in undervalued stocks with solid long-term growth prospects is her preferred strategy. Having earned a master's degree in Accounting and Finance, Sristi hopes to deepen her investment research experience and better guide investors. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CCHGYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
COKEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
KOFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Play this Stock Market Dip?

Investing was a lot more fun during the non-stop rally between March and July. August has brought a long over due correction to the S&P 500 (SPY). The key for investors is figuring out when to buy this dip, and what are the best picks. Steve Reitmeister shares his thoughts including a preview of the 7 stocks and 4 ETFs he is recommending to investors now.
Aug 26, 2023 | 6:38am
: BABA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Rated China Stocks Investors Are Buying Right Now

Despite several obstacles, the Chinese economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience over the past several years. Given the consistent measures undertaken by the nation to keep its economy afloat this year, top-rated Chinese stocks JD.com (JD), Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), and Baidu (BIDU) could be worth investing in now. Read on…
Aug 30, 2023 | 9:04am
: META | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Meta Platforms (META) a Buy as it Approaches the $300 Mark?

With Meta Platforms' (META) financial performance exceeding expectations and its trailblazing product introductions, its allure seems to be on the rise. Considering these dynamics, is it wise to buy META in September? Read more to find out…
Aug 30, 2023 | 10:47am
: GHM | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks for High-Powered Investment Portfolio

The energy industry is positioned for solid growth due to the rising global energy demand, heightened summer travel, and limited supplies. To that end, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong energy stocks Graham Corporation (GHM), Geospace Technologies (GEOS), and Profire Energy (PFIE). Read more...
Aug 29, 2023 | 12:50pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Who Wins the Battle Over 4,400?

How low will stocks go? That is the question on everyone’s mind as the recent highs for the S&P 500 (SPY) seem like a distant memory as stocks have been going the wrong direction for the entirety of August. Investment expert Steve Reitmeister the causes of the recent sell off plus a market outlook, trading plan and 11 top picks for the days ahead. Read on below for the full story...
Aug 23, 2023 | 6:15am

Read More Stories

More Coca-Cola Company (KO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KO News