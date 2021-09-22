The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in Atlanta, Ga., and Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in New York City are two prominent players in the consumer products industry. KO owns or licenses, and markets beverage concentrates, finished sparkling soft-drinks brands, energy drinks, dairy, and syrups to fountain retailers such as restaurants and convenience stores. It operates through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and bottling and distribution operators. In comparison, CL sells consumer products manufactured under oral, personal, homecare, and pet nutrition segments. It markets and sells its products to various retailers, wholesalers, e-commerce, and distributors.

Because factors including the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, high inflation, and geopolitical tensions, have led to significant market volatility, and many analysts predict a correction in the near term, investors are seeking ways to hedge their portfolios against such market movements. The ability to withstand market volatility thanks to near inelastic demand for products and consistent increases in dividends makes dividend aristocrats KO and CL well-positioned to attract significant investor attention.

While CL has declined 6% in price over the past three months, KO has advanced marginally. KO is a clear winner with 7.2% price gains versus CL’s marginal returns in terms of their past year’s performance. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

On April 19, KO and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) announced plans to list CCBA as a publicly traded company on the Amsterdam and Johannesburg stock exchanges. As Africa becomes a key growth market for KO, this IPO should allow CCBA to operate as an independent, managed, and domiciled business and gain a broad, supportive, long-term investor base for the continued development of the business.

KO is scheduled to pay a $0.42 quarterly cash dividend on October 1, 2021.

On August 6, 2021, CL announced a strategic collaboration with Verily Life Sciences, an Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) subsidiary focused on life sciences and healthcare, to conduct advanced oral health research as part of Verily’s ongoing Baseline Health Study to improve understanding of connections between oral health and overall human health. The effort marks CL’s commitment to accelerating and improving clinical research through the smart use of data, creative collaboration, and unrivaled technical capabilities.

CL is scheduled to pay a $0.45 quarterly cash dividend on November 15, 2021.

Recent Financial Results

For its fiscal second quarter, ended July 2, 2021, KO’s non-GAAP net operating revenues increased 41.1% year-over-year to $10.13 billion. The company’s non-GAAP gross profit came in at $6.22 billion, representing a 50.4% year-over-year improvement. Its non-GAAP operating income was $3.21 billion, up 49% from the prior-year period. While its non-GAAP net income increased 61.5% year-over-year to $2.93 billion, its non-GAAP EPS increased 61.9% to $0.68. The company had $9.19 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of July 2, 2021.

For its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, CL’s revenue increased 9.3% year-over-year to $4.26 billion. The company’s gross profit came in at $2.56 billion, representing a 7.9% rise from the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP operating profit was $970 million, indicating a 2.5% year-over-year improvement. CL’s non-GAAP net income was $683 million, up 7.6% from the prior-year period. Its non-GAAP EPS increased 8.1% year-over-year to $0.80. The company had $937 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.

Past and Expected Financial Performance