3 Beverage Stocks Investors Should Keep Tabs on at All Times

NYSE: KO | Coca-Cola Company News, Ratings, and Charts

KO – Food and beverage sales remained steady last month despite sky-high inflation. Moreover, demand for non-alcoholic drinks is growing amid rising health awareness. Given the sound prospects of the industry, investors should keep tabs on popular beverage stocks Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) at all times. Keep reading….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Sep 27, 2022


Despite soaring prices, food and beverage sales have remained steady in August. According to Census Bureau, spending at food and beverage retailers increased marginally for the month and by 7.2% year-over-year.

Moreover, demand for non-alcoholic beverages is surging amid rising health awareness. According to Statista, non-alcoholic spirits sales in the United States grew over 113% year-over-year in 2021, and similar momentum is estimated to persist in the coming years.

Furthermore, according to Research and Markets, the worldwide functional beverage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% until 2027.

Given the backdrop, it could be wise to add popular beverage stocks The Coca-Cola Company (KO), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), and Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. ADR (BUD) to your watchlist now, considering their fundamental strength.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

KO manufactures, markets, and sells various non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, flavored and enhanced water, sports drinks, juice, dairy, plant-based beverages, tea and coffee, and energy drinks.

On July 26, 2022, James Quincey, KO’s Chairman and CEO, said, “We are staying true to our purpose, executing on our strategy, and delivering value for our stakeholders.”

KO’s net operating revenue came in at $11.33 billion for the second quarter ended July 1, 2022, up 11.8% year-over-year. Its gross profit increased 2.4% year-over-year to $6.50 billion. Also, its total liabilities and equity came in at $93.17 billion for the period ended July 1, 2022, compared to $94.35 billion for the period ended December 31, 2021.

KO’s revenue is estimated to increase 9% year-over-year to $42.15 billion in 2022. Its EPS is estimated to grow 6.5% year-over-year to $2.47 in 2022. It has surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 7.4% to close the last trading session at $58.60.

KO’s overall B rating equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has a B grade for Sentiment, Stability, and Quality. Within the A-rated Beverages industry, it is ranked #20 out of 34 stocks. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, Growth, and Value for KO.

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

PEP manufactures, markets, distributes and sells beverages and convenient foods worldwide. It has seven segments- Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East, and South Asia; Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand; and China Region.

On September 14, 2022, PEP and agriculture company Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) announced a 7.5-year strategic commercial partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance regenerative agriculture across the companies’ shared North American supply chains and is a step toward sustainable development.

In addition, on August 2, 2022, PEP signed a strategic agreement with premium Romanian spring water, AQUA Carpatica. PEP will own a 20% equity stake in AQUA Carpatica and is expected to extend its consumer base in Romania, Poland, and other countries in the U.S.

PEP’s net revenue came in at $20.23 billion for the second quarter ended June 11, 2022, up 5.2% year-over-year. Its gross profit increased 4.6% year-over-year to $10.81 billion. Also, its Frito-Lay North America segment’s revenue came in at $5.18 billion, up 13.8% year-over-year.

Analysts expect PEP’s revenue to increase 5.2% year-over-year to $83.60 billion in the current year. Its EPS is estimated to grow 6.9% year-over-year to $6.69 in 2022. It has surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 9.2% to close the last trading session at $168.45.

PEP’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has a B grade for Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. PEP is ranked #10 in the same industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for PEP (Growth, Momentum, and Value).

Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. ADR (BUD)

Headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, veteran company BUD produces, distributes, and sells beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands.

On July 28, 2022, Michel Doukeris, CEO, said, “The relentless execution of our strategy, the strength of our brands, and accelerated digital transformation enabled us to meet the moment in an ongoing dynamic operating environment.”

BUD’s revenue came in at $14.79 billion for the 2022 second quarter, up 9.3% year-over-year. Its gross profit increased 2.3% year-over-year to $8 billion, while its normalized EBITDA came in at $5.10 billion, up 5.2% year-over-year.

Street expects BUD’s revenue to increase 8% year-over-year to $58.64 billion in the current year. Its EPS is estimated to grow 8.1% year-over-year to $3.08 in 2022. BUD’s shares have lost 2.4% intraday to close the last trading session at $45.54.

BUD’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our rating system. It has a B grade for Stability and Sentiment.

BUD is ranked #13 in the same industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for BUD (Growth, Momentum, Quality, and Value).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

KO shares were trading at $56.48 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $1.39 (-2.40%). Year-to-date, KO has declined -2.48%, versus a -22.86% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PEPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BUDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bears Back in Charge...What Happens Next?

A month ago the bulls were claiming victory as they created a charge back over 4,000 for the S&P 500 (SPY). Since then that false narrative has been peeled away and investors are more honestly looking at the bleak outlook formed by high inflation and a hawkish Fed. That explains why we are back retesting the June lows. Now we have to ponder what comes next and how to trade our way to profits. Read on below for the full story...
Sep 24, 2022 | 6:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Warren Buffett’s long-term value investing strategy serves as a guide for investors to ensure high returns. With the market volatility becoming more severe after the Fed’s recent interest rate hike, Buffett’s top holdings could be ideal investments for long-term investors. To that end, buying and holding Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and United Parcel Service (UPS) could be wise. Continue reading…
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks That’ll Help You Score Big No Matter What Happens Next

The Fed launched another 75-basis-point rate hike this week and signaled it would keep increasing rates until inflation is under control. The consecutive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. We think fundamentally solid stocks Bristol-Myers (BMY), AT&T (T), and Gilead Sciences (GILD), which have the potential to deliver steady returns despite market uncertainties, could be ideal buys now. Keep reading…
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Most Sought-After Tech Stock to Buy Right Now

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) have shed more than 25% year-to-date, with the rising interest rates causing a massive tech sell-off. However, the current low price level allows long-term investors to take a position in the stock to benefit from its solid growth prospects. The company has guided double-digit growth for fiscal 2023. Moreover, MSFT has been increasingly paying dividends, which should help generate a steady income stream. Read more…
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks That’ll Help You Score Big No Matter What Happens Next

The Fed launched another 75-basis-point rate hike this week and signaled it would keep increasing rates until inflation is under control. The consecutive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. We think fundamentally solid stocks Bristol-Myers (BMY), AT&T (T), and Gilead Sciences (GILD), which have the potential to deliver steady returns despite market uncertainties, could be ideal buys now. Keep reading…
Sep 23, 2022 | 3:58pm

Read More Stories

More Coca-Cola Company (KO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KO News