Is Kroger Stock a Winner in the Grocery Store Industry?

NYSE: KR | Kroger Company (The) News, Ratings, and Charts

KR – American grocery retailer Kroger (KR) has secured a strong foothold in the industry, with disruptive product and service offerings. So, given its continued commitment and differentiated strategies to boost its operational performance and achieve sustainable growth, is the stock poised to soar in price? Read on to learn our view.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Jan 13, 2022


America’s largest grocery retailer, the Kroger Co. (KR), which is based in Cincinnati, Ohio operates approximately 2,800 owned or leased supermarkets, distribution warehouses, and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries, or affiliates. 

The stock has surged 49.6% in price over the past year and 18.4% over the past three months closing yesterday’s trading session at $47.14.

Despite ongoing labor and supply chain challenges, the company delivered solid earnings and sales growth in its last reported quarter. In addition, KR raised its full-year guidance, driven by its key growth initiatives, including its digital selling channel and its in-store grocery brands. It expects a two-year identical sales stack to be in the range of 13.7% – 13.9% and adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $3.40 – $3.50.

Here is what could shape KR’s performance in the near term:

Positive Developments

This month, with the debut of Nuro’s third-generation autonomous delivery vehicle, KR and Nuro announced an expanded collaboration to further revolutionize the customer experience with autonomous cars. KR will expand its digital services in Houston, one of the largest cities in the United States, by leveraging Nuro’s new third-generation cars, demonstrating its dedication to anything, anytime, anywhere.

Last month, KR announced an expansion of its Kroger fulfillment network. The installation of a delivery “spoke” brings innovation and modern e-commerce to the Indianapolis area, increasing the grocer’s reach and ability to supply its customers with anything, anytime, anywhere.

Share Repurchase

Last month, KR’s board of directors approved a new $1 billion share repurchase program, replacing the existing authorization, which had approximately $157 million remaining  as of Dec. 29, 2021. KR’s share repurchase authorization reflects the company’s robust free cash flow and ability to produce strong and attractive total shareholder returns consistently.

Strong Financials

During the third quarter, ended Nov. 06, 2021, KR’s net sales increased 7.2% year-over-year to $31.86 billion. Its operating income increased 9.6% from its year-ago value to $868 million. KR reported $483 million in net income, while its EPS amounted to $0.64 over this period. In addition, its cash and cash equivalents were $324 million for the nine months ended Nov. 06, 2021.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, the stock is currently trading at 13.67x, which is 30% lower than the 19.52x industry average. Also, its 0.40x forward EV/Sales is 80.2% lower than the 2.01x industry average. Moreover, KR’s 0.26x forward Price/Sales is 81.5% lower than the 1.39x industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Solid Prospects

KR has an overall B grade, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. KR has an A grade for Growth and a B for Value. KR’s solid earnings and revenue growth is consistent with its growth grade. And the company’s lower-than-industry valuation is in sync with the Value grade.

Of 39 stocks in the A-rated Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry, KR is ranked #11.

Beyond what is stated above, we have graded KR for Stability, Sentiment, and Momentum. Get all KR ratings here.

Bottom Line

KR reported revenue growth across all major segments in its last reported quarter. It surpassed revenue and EPS estimates in the quarter and increased its guidance for its fiscal 2021. In addition, Analysts expect its EPS to grow at the rate of 6.6% per annum over the next five years. So, we think it could be wise to add the stock to one’s portfolio now.

How Does the Kroger Co. (KR) Stack Up Against its Peers?

KR has an overall POWR Rating of B, which equates to a Buy rating.  Check out these other stocks within the Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry with A (Strong Buy) ratings: Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC), and Walmart Inc. (WMT).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2022 Stock Market Outlook

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

KR shares were trading at $47.90 per share on Thursday morning, up $0.76 (+1.61%). Year-to-date, KR has gained 5.83%, versus a -0.60% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ACIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NGVCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
WMTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) continued on its bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in his “2022 Stock Market Outlook” which includes his top 12 stocks for the year ahead. Read on for full details below...
Jan 12, 2022 | 5:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector Report for 2022: A Complete Investor's Guide

The healthcare sector is the third-largest in the US and is now accounts for 18% of US GDP. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 and should continue to gain due to an aging population in the US. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Jan 5, 2022 | 5:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Apple a Good FAANG Stock to Own in 2022?

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) made history this week by becoming the first company in the world to hit a $3 trillion market cap. The company’s latest technological inventions and product updates position it well to dominate the tech industry over the long term. However, with its massive investments in autonomous driving technology, will AAPL successfully penetrate the EV space? Read more to learn our view.
Jan 6, 2022 | 10:08am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm

Read More Stories

More Kroger Company (The) (KR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KR News