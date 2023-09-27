3 Education Stocks to Buy for an AI World

NASDAQ: LINC | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

LINC – AI is supposed to remake many areas of the economy, acting as a disruptor of current business operations. It’s becoming clear that one area quickly proclaimed a victim of AI, may actually be a huge beneficiary of the new technology. These three education and training stocks, Lincoln Educational Services (LINC), Perdoceo (PRDO) and Stride (LRN), are humming along in a ChatGPT world.

Steven AdamsBy Steven Adams

Sep 27, 2023


 

When ChatGPT burst onto the AI scene earlier this year, the narrative around online learning and training was very clear. AI was coming for your business, because why in the world would someone pay for training, when they could get education and training for free from an AI chatbot.

Only one problem, knee jerk reactions to new technologies on Wall Street are VERY often dead wrong. And so it was with the prognostication that AI would be the death knell for companies like Lincoln Educational Services (LINC), Perdoceo Education (PRDO), and Stride (LRN). 

Maybe if you’d asked those on Wall Street that said ChatGPT would replace training companies, if they would want their nurse, or the person who built their Tesla (TSLA) to be trained by actual experts, or just ChatGPT, they would have rethought that statement. Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) does both, as well as offer many other hands-on technical training programs. 

Lincoln recently signed a partnership with Tesla to establish a Tesla EV training center at its campus in Columbia, MD. The partnership will ensure that the number 1 EV maker in the U.S. will have service technicians to service all of those brand spanking new EVs. 

Talking about the EV training, Scott Shaw, Lincoln’s CEO said, “Our intention at Lincoln Tech is to become the leading provider of EV Automotive Technology training. Broadening our partnership with the brand driving the EV industry is an invaluable step toward reaching that goal.”

And if you happened to note the burnout in healthcare services caused by the pandemic…how could you not, it was constantly in the news…Lincoln is there to train a new cohort of nurses and physician assistants for a market deeply in need of workers. This strategy of training people who are in the trenches, and do useful things with their hands, is paying off for LINC.

In its latest quarter the company reported revenue grew almost 10% YoY, with new student starts increasing almost 18%. Lincoln now has $95 million in cash and cash equivalents, and NO OUTSTANDING DEBT. (Huge in the current interest rate environment.)

On top of earnings last month Lincoln also raised its full year outlook for revenue and earnings for the rest of 2023. No wonder the company ranks as an A in our POWR Ratings and has a rating of over 98% in the category of Sentiment. 

Another way to beat the AI competition is to integrate AI into your own tools, which is exactly what primarily online based Perdoceo Education (PRDO) has done.

The majority of Perdoceo’s clientele isn’t what you immediately think of when you think of college education. The company is going after already established adults with a career, family, and obligations outside of just going to class. 68% of PRDOs students are over the age of 30, with 76% of students looking to further their business career. 

While the company has four physical campuses, the majority of its students are taking classes online. Perdoceo has been focusing on making the online experience engaging and enjoyable and is using AI to enhance that experience. 

But they are also using AI tools to increase the efficiency of their own operations related to student enrollment, as well as back office and customer service processes. And it’s working. In its latest quarter PRDO declared its first ever quarterly dividend of $.11 per share. 

The company can make that dividend decision because it has $578 million in cash or cash equivalents, and like Lincoln Education, no debt…seems to be a theme with these education companies.

In its latest quarter Perdoceo increased revenue YoY by 11.3%, and operating income by a healthy 41.7%. The company is actually the number one company in our Outsourcing-Education industry, has an A POWR Rating, and outshines 99.79% of the stocks in our database. It ranks particularly high on the Quality factor. 

While the Covid pandemic scars are slowly disappearing, one gaping hole that is still being addressed is the impact on learning that “study from home” had on our young people. 

Stride (LRN) is working to close that learning gap by bringing young people back up to speed in their high school and pre-secondary school studies. For example, the company recently announced a grant from the state of New Jersey to deliver high impact, targeted online tutoring to students who specifically experienced academic difficulty due to Covid. 

In its latest quarter Stride reported record revenue and earnings, with a 6.2% increase in YoY revenue, and an 18.6% increase in EBITDA. The company has a PE ratio just over 15, and a price to sales ratio of only .87. 

Stride has an overall B rating in our POWR Ratings, with its highest rating not surprisingly coming in the Value category. 

As is often the case, knee jerk Wall Street reactions can be profitable for investors who can swim against the tide. These three education and training companies are a great example of that maxim at work. And even as AI continues to advance, Lincoln Educational Services (LINC), Perdoceo Education (PRDO), and Stride (LRN), will continue to lead the profitable education charge. 

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

LINC shares were trading at $8.50 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.11 (+1.31%). Year-to-date, LINC has gained 46.80%, versus a 11.76% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steven Adams


After earning a law degree cum laude with a focus on securities law, Steven worked as a Nasdaq market maker for a large broker dealer, and then as a trader for an arbitrage focused proprietary hedge fund. He subsequently worked as a consultant for a Fortune 500 consulting firm serving both government and commercial clients, including the NYSE, Prudential, FDIC, and NASA. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LINCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TSLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PRDOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LRNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: LINC | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Education Stocks to Buy for an AI World

AI is supposed to remake many areas of the economy, acting as a disruptor of current business operations. It’s becoming clear that one area quickly proclaimed a victim of AI, may actually be a huge beneficiary of the new technology. These three education and training stocks, Lincoln Educational Services (LINC), Perdoceo (PRDO) and Stride (LRN), are humming along in a ChatGPT world.
Sep 27, 2023 | 1:55pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Low Will Stocks Go?

The Fed threw some gasoline on the stock sell off fire last week. With that stocks are exploring new lows with the 200 day moving average in play at 4,195 for the S&P 500 (SPY). Is it time to buy stocks...or run for cover? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights including how low he expects stocks to go. Plus information on his top 11 picks for today’s volatile market. Read on below for more...
Sep 27, 2023 | 6:15am
: BATL | News, Ratings, and Charts

My Favorite Energy Stock Under $10

Oil is back in the headlines as it has rocketed higher on a combination of factors over the past two months. This means oil stocks should definitely be back on your radar. And this under $10 oil stock has popped up on the POWR Ratings radar, Battalion Oil (BATL).
Sep 24, 2023 | 10:03am
: LOAN | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy Rating Issued on THIS 10% Yield Stock

In the current high mortgage rate environment, and with financial instability growing in the commercial real estate market, you want to be extra diligent when investing in mortgage lenders. This lender has a sterling track record of providing short term loans to those needing some quick extra cash. And Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is rewarding investors with a hefty dividend.
Sep 26, 2023 | 4:03pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Alert: Just Another BUY THE DIP Opportunity

Traders threw a tantrum after the Fed shared details on their rate hike plans. This has the S&P 500 (SPY) hitting the lowest level in quite a while. Gladly, things are not as dire as they seem. That is why Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights to explain why a bull market is still in place...and how to target the best stocks and ETFs for the days ahead. Read on for the full story below...
Sep 23, 2023 | 6:11am

Read More Stories

More Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LINC News