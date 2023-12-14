Holiday Stock Surprises: These Two Companies are Set to Thrive in 2024

NASDAQ: LIVE | Live Ventures Incorporated News, Ratings, and Charts

LIVE – As the end of 2023 rapidly approaches it’s time for investors to anticipate what some of the 2024 stock winners may be. This should include a take on interest rates, which the market now strongly believes will be cut earlier and a little more quickly than had been anticipated just a few months ago. With that in mind, let’s look at two stocks that should benefit from a downward sloping interest rate curve, Live Ventures and El Pollo Loco Holdings.

Steven AdamsBy Steven Adams

Dec 14, 2023


As a kid, when the holidays rolled around each year I would always get one present that was a surprise. My parents were pretty good at picking out the surprise present, so I definitely grew up loving the “surprise gift”. 

So as the holidays approach this year I wanted to reach into the bag of stocks and pull out a couple of surprise companies that could do well in 2024. These two stocks are unrelated, except for the fact that they should do well at this point in the economic cycle as we see improving economic conditions (for stocks other than just the mega caps), and as interest rates top out. Our “surprise” stocks are Live Ventures (LIVE), and El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO).  

Live Ventures (LIVE) is a holding company that purchases middle-market U.S. companies with a value-oriented selection process. Think of them as a mini-Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).  

Live Ventures owns a number of companies, but two in particular should do well as mortgage rates come in and home equity lines open up again at reasonable interest rates. First, the company owns Flooring Liquidators and Marquis Industries. Both are focused on flooring for the housing market. 

Lower mortgage rates will allow not only for new home sales to accelerate, but will also allow for those “locked” in a 2% mortgage to move, and not pay 7-8% on their new mortgage. This should stimulate a flow of funds back into remodeling on top of new home sales. And that in turn should stimulate demand for both Marquis and Floor Liquidators, which Live just acquired this year. 

Second, the company owns Precision Marshall which makes high end precision ground flat stock and drill rod steel. Throw those terms out at your next holiday party to impress your friends! This means they produce high quality steel that is used to make everything from industrial machinery (drills, blades, etc.) to surgical equipment. 

An uptick in economic activity could unleash a wave of capital investments which have been declining as companies have pulled in their horns in the face of rising interest rates. This would directly benefit Live’s Precision Marshall holding which just recently completed the purchase of Kinetic, a high end blade manufacturer which has been in business since 1948.

In its latest earnings report Live reported a substantial increase in revenue as it built out its product lines via acquisition. As CEO Jon Isaac stated, “…revenue increased 34.1% and Adjusted EBITDA rose by 8.3%. This was largely driven by the strategic acquisitions of Flooring Liquidators, Inc. (“Flooring Liquidators”) and The Kinetic Co. (“Kinetic”), which together contributed a substantial $34.4 million in revenue and $4.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.”

At around $25 the stock trades at just 0.28 times sales and has gross margins of over 34%. The stock has been in a narrow range the second half of 2023, but looks like it could move back to the mid-$30s with a slight downtick in interest rates.

LIVE is an A rated stock in our POWR Ratings with a score of 95.15. Its highest component rating is in Sentiment outpacing over 91% of the stocks in our database. 

Our second “surprise” stock is El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO). El Pollo Loco has been managing through rising poultry costs this year, but has turned the corner by raising menu prices and focusing on locking down costs. 

LOCO is an upscale version of a QSR, or quick-service restaurant, providing fresh grilled chicken with a citrus marinade to give it a distinctive flavor. The company calls their concept “QSR+” as they grill the chicken in front of the customer to provide a visual component to their product…dinner and a show as it were.

The company operates around 500 restaurants in 6 states, which leaves plenty of room for growth as they move their juicy chicken concept outward from their base in California. And LOCO’s stock price may be as juicy as their chicken. 

The stock, trading at under $10, has a PE of only 11.5, and trades at just 0.78 times sales. For comparison, McDonald’s (MCD) PE currently sits at over 25. 

In the latest quarter revenue increased to $13.7 million from $6.9 million, almost 100%. As I mentioned above, this was due to a combination of higher menu prices and reduced costs. The company repurchased almost $27 million of stock in the quarter from an equity investor, and completed $1.9 million in public stock buybacks. 

LOCO is rated a B in our POWR Ratings. Not surprisingly its highest component rating is in the Value component where it ranks higher than 91% of the stocks we track. 

Lower rates should directly benefit the El Pollo Loco customer base, which should drive increased sales in what is already a low valuation stock. 

Happy Holidays, and I hope these two “surprise” stocks make you as happy as my childhood surprise gifts did me.   

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

LIVE shares were trading at $25.10 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.55 (-2.14%). Year-to-date, LIVE has declined -19.81%, versus a 25.13% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steven Adams


After earning a law degree cum laude with a focus on securities law, Steven worked as a Nasdaq market maker for a large broker dealer, and then as a trader for an arbitrage focused proprietary hedge fund. He subsequently worked as a consultant for a Fortune 500 consulting firm serving both government and commercial clients, including the NYSE, Prudential, FDIC, and NASA. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LIVEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LOCOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MCDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
Get RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

2024 Stock Market Outlook

The time to think about the 2024 stock market is now. Will it be a bull or bear? And where does the S&P 500 (SPY) end the year? And what are the top picks to outperform? Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister does his level best to answer all these questions. Just read on below...
Dec 9, 2023 | 6:27am
: KN | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks That Could Outpace the Market in December

The increasing demand for IT services and cloud-based solutions are expected to boost the tech industry’s growth. Moreover, given constant advancements, fundamentally strong tech stocks N Knowles (KN), Spirent Communications (SPMYY), and Ceragon Networks (CRNT) look poised to outpace the market in December. Read more...
Dec 12, 2023 | 11:32am
: TRMD | News, Ratings, and Charts

POWR Income Stock of the Week: Torm PLC (TRMD)

Oil markets trade on a variety of factors including geopolitical pressures, government regulation, and country specific output. That’s not to mention simple supply and demand. The best time to look at oil related stocks is in the lower end of a range or cycle, because you know eventually oil will move back to the high end of the range or cycle, as it always has. One stock with a potent dividend that deserves a look at this spot in the range is Torm PLC.
Dec 12, 2023 | 2:56pm
: UPWK | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Company's Strategic Pivot to AI Could Lead to Massive Profit Growth

There are many ways for a company to approach the use of AI. They can integrate it in their products, inform their own strategic business decisions (such as those made in the M&A arena) and they can use it to enhance their customers' experience. But few companies are embracing the new technology as wholeheartedly as Upwork as it has pivoted from potential AI casualty to AI leader.
Dec 12, 2023 | 1:09pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Trading Plan for 12/13 Fed Meeting

There is no denying the bull run for stocks since the last Fed meeting on 11/1. In fact, the S&P 500 (SPY) finally broke above the July highs to peak levels for the year above 4,600. The main thing for investors to contemplate is whether the 12/13 Fed announcement will add to those gains...or trigger a correction. That is what Steve Reitmeister covers in his latest market commentary that includes a preview of his top 13 picks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Dec 12, 2023 | 6:27am

Read More Stories

More Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LIVE News