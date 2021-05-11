2 Buy-Rated Home Improvement Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

NYSE: LOW | Lowe's Companies, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

LOW – : Because increasing numbers of people are seeking to repurpose spaces within their domiciles and improve the environment in which many now work and live, the home improvement industry is witnessing steady growth. So, betting on Lowe (LOW) and The Sherwin-Williams (SHW) could be rewarding. Read on.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

May 11, 2021


The home improvement industry has been generating solid growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people, forced to spend more time at home, have been motivated to  upgrade their living spaces and repurpose existing spaces to make them home offices. Though the economy is reopening at a fast pace, the remote working trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, keeping alive the demand for home improvement.

This, along with increasing new home purchases, should keep driving the demand for home improvement products. Indeed, according to Brandessence Market Research, the home improvement market is expected to reach $1155.79 billion by 2026, growing at a 4.5% CAGR .

Because the prospects for the home improvement industry look promising, we think it could be wise to bet on Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW). We believe they are sufficiently financially sound to capitalize on the industry tailwinds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Together with its subsidiaries, LOW operates as a home improvement retailer internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It operates more than 1,974 home improvement and hardware stores and sells its products through its websites and mobile application.

On April 22,the company announced the acquisition of the STAINMASTER brand, the most recognized and trusted carpet brand on the market, advancing the home improvement retailer’s Total Home strategy. With this acquisition, it will deliver a compelling product assortment  to customers.

In March, LOW and Chevron announced the exclusive launch of FLEX, a line of cutting-edge, cordless power tools. It is based on a new FLEX 24V lithium-ion battery platform, which delivers 20% more power than competitors and provides faster recharging. The company’s sales are expected to increase with the help of this innovative product.

LOW’s  total revenues increased 26.9% year-over-year to $20.30 billion for the fourth quarter, ended January 29. Its net earnings increased 92.1% year-over-year to $978 million. Also, LOW’s EPS increased 100% year-over-year to $1.32.

For the quarter ending April 30, analysts expect LOW’s EPS and revenue to increase 41.8% and 26.8%, respectively,  year-over-year to $2.56 and $23.4 billion.  It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 85% over the past year and closed yesterday’s trading session at $211.31.

LOW’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

The stock has an A grade for Momentum and a B grade for Sentiment and Quality. Within the A-rated Home Improvement & Goods industry, LOW is ranked #10 of 64 stocks.

To see the additional POWR Ratings for LOW (Growth, Value and Stability), click here.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

Founded in 1866, the company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. SHW operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. It offers architectural paints and coatings and branded and private-label architectural paints. And it develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications.

The company’s consolidated net sales increased 12.3% year-over-year to $4.66 billion for the first quarter, ended March 31. And its  net operating cash increased 256% year-over-year to $195.7 million. Its income before income taxes increased 29.7% year-over-year to $509 million. Also, SHW’s adjusted EPS increased 51.5% year-over-year to $2.06.

Analysts expect SHW’s EPS to come in at $9.31 in its fiscal year 2021, which represents a 13.7% year-over-year increase. The company’s revenue is expected to increase 14.2% year-over-year to $5.23 billion for the quarter ending June 30.The stock has gained 57.5% over the past year and closed yesterday’s trading session at $288.65.

It’s no surprise that SHW has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has an A grade for Quality, and B grade for Stability.

Click here to see SHW’s rating for Growth, Value, Momentum and Sentiment as well. SHW is ranked #28 in the A-rated Home Improvement & Goods industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Value Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

LOW shares were trading at $204.17 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $7.14 (-3.38%). Year-to-date, LOW has gained 28.02%, versus a 10.81% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LOWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SHWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Value Stocks

The S&P 500 (SPY) has shown mixed results in the last week, but if you are a value investor, then yesterday was a big day. That’s when we revealed to our readers the fatal flaws of traditional value investing and the solution to this problem—our Top 10 Value Stocks strategy. Read on below to find out more about this 3-step process and its +38.63% annual returns…
May 7, 2021 | 10:38am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Sizzling Software Stocks to Snatch-Up This Spring

The adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models by various organizations has been a major factor driving the technology industry’s rally over the past year. Also, we think the heightened demand for software solutions by industries such as healthcare and electric vehicles (EVs) positions Oracle (ORCL) and SS&C Technologies (SSNC) well for solid gains. So, let’s take a closer look at these two names.
May 10, 2021 | 3:42pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Gambling Stock to Buy Right Now and 1 to Avoid

Amid the increasing legalization of online gambling across several states, some stocks are flying high while others are tanking. As such, we think It is wise to buy International Game (IGT) in the gambling space, given its strong financials and growth potential, but to avoid DraftKings’ (DKNG) because its weak financials make it a risky bet now.
May 10, 2021 | 4:24pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Value Stocks to Buy in May

After a dull 2020, value stocks are back in action. Amid the economy’s reopening, many fundamentally sound stocks that lost significant value last year have started rebounding. Furthermore, we think inflationary pressure in the United States and concerns over the market’s overvaluation call for investing in reasonably priced stocks. Hologic (HOLX), AGCO Corporation (AGCO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC), and United Therapeutics (UTHR) are four names that are currently trading at reasonable valuations considering their fundamental strength and growth potential. So, they cry out for a closer look.
May 10, 2021 | 1:40pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Gambling Stock to Buy Right Now and 1 to Avoid

Amid the increasing legalization of online gambling across several states, some stocks are flying high while others are tanking. As such, we think It is wise to buy International Game (IGT) in the gambling space, given its strong financials and growth potential, but to avoid DraftKings’ (DKNG) because its weak financials make it a risky bet now.
May 10, 2021 | 4:24pm

Read More Stories

More Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LOW News