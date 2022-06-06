Should You Scoop Up Shares of 23andMe?

: ME | 23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock News, Ratings, and Charts

ME – 23andMe (ME) saw its shares slump in price after it reported its fourth-quarter earnings results last month. However, given the company’s multiple FDA authorizations for over-the-counter genetic health risk reports, would it be worth scooping up its shares now? Read on, let’s find out.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Jun 6, 2022


23andMe Holding Co. (ME) in Sunnyvale, Calif., is a renowned consumer genetics and research company. As the only company with several FDA authorizations for genetic health risk reports, 23andMe has pioneered direct access to genetic information. The company has built the world’s largest crowdsourcing platform for genetic research, with 80% of its customers signing in.

The company’s shares are down 72.9% in price over the past year and 33.5% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $2.70. 

The genetic-testing firm saw its loss increase in its fiscal fourth quarter and published guidance that implies the loss will increase. The company stated that it prioritizes cash burn over sales growth within its personal genomic service and telemedicine consumer businesses.

Here is what could shape ME’s performance in the near term:

Inadequate Financials

ME’s revenue increased 13.5% year-over-year to $100.56 million for the fourth quarter, ended March 31, 2022. Its loss from operations grew 3.5% from the prior-year quarter to $69.45 million. The company’s net loss grew 3.8% from its year-ago value to $69.54 million. And its loss per share amounted to $0.16. In addition, its net cash used in operating activities surged 124.7% year-over-year to $166.83 million.

Poor Profitability

ME’s 0.34% trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 4.7% lower than the 0.36% industry average. Its 48.9% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 12.1% lower than the 55.6% industry average. Also, its trailing-12-month ROA, ROC, and net income margin are negative 18.9%, 21.9%, and 79.9%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Outlook

ME has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. ME has a D for Stability and Quality. The Stability grade represents higher stock volatility than its peers. In addition, the company’s poor profitability is consistent with the Quality grade.

Among the 52 stocks in the D-rated Medical – Diagnostic/Research industry, ME is ranked #40.

Beyond what I have stated above, you can view ME ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2022

Bottom Line

ME’s deteriorating fundamental performance could raise investors’ concerns over its prospects. In addition, analysts expect its EPS to decline 45.5% in the next quarter (ending Sept. 30, 2022) and 7.8% in the current year. Furthermore, the stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $3.17 and $6.34, respectively, indicating a downtrend. So, we think the stock is best avoided now.

How Does 23andM Holding Co. (ME) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While ME has an overall D rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO), Qiagen N.V. (QGEN), and Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

ME shares were unchanged in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, ME has declined -59.46%, versus a -13.29% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
COGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QGENGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is This the Formation of a Bear Market?

The S&P 500 (SPY) staged an impressive rally since hitting a low of 3,810 on May 20th. Unfortunately the more I look at the facts in hand...the more concerned I am that this is the formation of a bear market...the more defensive measures I am making in my newsletter services, Reitmeister Total Return and this one, POWR Value. In this week’s Market Commentary I spell out more details on why the odds of bear market continue to grow. Read on below for more…
Jun 4, 2022 | 3:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Buy-Rated Stocks with Massive Dividends

As the better than expected jobs report is unlikely to give the Federal Reserve reason to pause its aggressive monetary policy tightening, and thus the economy could witness a slowdown, we think it could be wise to scoop up shares of high-dividend companies ZIM Integrated (ZIM), Western Midstream (WES), Stellantis (STLA), and Turkcell (TKC) for a steady portfolio income stream. Let’s discuss.
Jun 3, 2022 | 1:37pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Dirt-Cheap Tech Stocks Poised for a Rebound

The current market uncertainties around inflation and interest rate increases have fostered widespread bearish sentiment. However, the market sell-off has caused the stocks of quality technology companies Micron Technology (MU), Perion Network (PERI), Lenovo Group (LNVGY), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), and Diodes (DIOD) to trade at discounted valuations. So, we think these stocks could be ideal investment bets because they are poised for a price rebound. Read on.
Jun 3, 2022 | 12:09pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should You Buy Grocery Stocks on the Dip?

Geopolitical and macroeconomic issues have caused the stock market under pressure in the last few months. Despite possessing an inelastic demand for their products, the broad-based market correction has led to a pullback in shares of grocery stocks. With looming recession fears, it could be wise to add these grocery stocks to your portfolio: Kroger (KR), Tesco (TSCDY), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), Ingles Markets (IMKTA), and Albertsons (ACI).
Jun 3, 2022 | 2:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Dirt-Cheap Tech Stocks Poised for a Rebound

The current market uncertainties around inflation and interest rate increases have fostered widespread bearish sentiment. However, the market sell-off has caused the stocks of quality technology companies Micron Technology (MU), Perion Network (PERI), Lenovo Group (LNVGY), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), and Diodes (DIOD) to trade at discounted valuations. So, we think these stocks could be ideal investment bets because they are poised for a price rebound. Read on.
Jun 3, 2022 | 12:09pm

Read More Stories

More 23andMe Holding Co. Class A Common Stock (ME) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ME News